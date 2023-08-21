Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Edenfrost, mad cave, Papercutz
Tishler & Frenda's Edenfrost #1 in Mad Cave November 2023 Solicits
Mad Cave Studios announced a partnership with writer/director Amit Tishler and the first is in Mad Cave's November 2023 solicits, Edenfrost.
Mad Cave Studios announced a partnership with writer/director Amit Tishler and the first is in Mad Cave's November 2023 solicits and solicitations, Edenfrost drawn by Bruno Frenda, and letterered by Taylor Esposito later this year. A four-issue historical mini-series that tells the tale of a pair of Jewish children during the Russian Civil War. There's a preview below and a look at the other Mad Cave/Papercutz comic being lined up for November.
EDENFROST #1
WRITER: AMIT TISHLER
ARTIST: BRUNO FRENDA
LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO
Cover by Bruno Frenda Cover by Christopher Mitten
After losing their parents in a pogrom, teenage siblings Alex and Yuli use the mystical power of a Golem to survive the chaos of the Russian Civil War. In a harrowing journey through war-torn Ukraine, the duo will face the harsh reality of warfare, ethnic bias, and national pride as they fight for their own place in the world.
32 Pages | Full color | $4.99 November 22, 2023
YOU'VE BEEN CANCELLED TPB
WRITER: CURT PIRES
ARTIST: KEVIN CASTANIERO
COLORIST: JASON WORDIE
LETTERER: MICAH MYERS
110 Pages | Full color | $17.99 November 15, 2023
The Running Man and Squid Game meet the kinetic martial arts action of The Raid: Redemption
in this fresh and ambitious graphic novel. In the near future, cancel culture means more than just
losing your job…it could mean your life.
CANCELLED is the world's premier entertainment event – a live-streamed program where elite
bounty hunters called "Cancellers" kill individuals who society has voted to "cancel" following
heinous actions or offenses. But CANCELLED is not just a form of violent entertainment. It's one
of the last forms of upward mobility for an increasingly oppressed lower / middle class. Want to
escape the gig economy? Pay off your crushing student debt? Cover your sick parents' medical
bills? CANCELLED just might be your way out. But you're going to have to get your hands dirty.
EXORCISTS NEVER DIE TPB
WRITER: STEVE ORLANDO
ARTIST: SEBASTIÁN PÍRIZ
LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL
The eternal battle between Heaven and Hell rages on with your soul as the prize. All that stands
between them and us are the Combat Exorcists, sworn to knock demons back into hell through their
unique mastery of the God flow — the ability to channel the unique traits of divine beings from different
levels of angels to old testament creatures to horrific beasts featured in the Book of Revelation.
Syd Miller and Ellen Blair are the world's two premiere Combat Exorcists — the only problem? After
a nuclear break up years ago, they can't stand each other. But when the biggest soul auction in
history kicks off beneath Los Angeles, Syd and Ellen have no choice but to come together to raid the
HELLSCRAPER, an infernal tower going straight down into the Earth. With thousands of souls on the
line, Syd and Ellen must fight their way to the bottom, or die trying.
144 Pages | Full color | $17.99 November 22, 2023
THE DEVIL THAT WEARS MY FACE #2
WRITER: DAVID PEPOSE
ARTIST: ALEX CORMACK
LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH
Cover by Alex Cormack Cover by Maan House
Now trapped in Santiago's body, Father Vieri finds himself locked in the dungeon of the Castillo Lazarus — and
at the sadistic mercies of the Inquisition. Yet as this exorcist now burns at the touch of the Cross, can Vieri escape
before the demon Legion uses his body to paint the Vatican red? And when suspicion mounts over his new host's
changed demeanor, to what terrifying lengths will Legion go to avoid being discovered? As the Devil lurks in the
Church's most precious sanctum, no one will be prepared for what happens next — and in one bloody instant, the
fate of Rome will be changed forever.
Equal parts Face/Off and The Exorcist, Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (Moon Knight: City of the Dead,
Savage Avengers) and Bram Stoker Award-nominated artist Alex Cormack (Sea of Sorrows, The Crimson Cage)
conjure a harrowing tale of terror, action, and body-swap intrigue that will leave comic readers at the edge of their seats.
32 Pages | Full color | $4.99 November 22, 2023
CRUSADER #3
AUTHOR AND ARTIST: MATT EMMONS
LETTERER: ANDRIY LUKIN
The Crusader and Grimbel take shelter in a run-down old mill town,
but their privacy is short-lived when Meridian and her troupe of
heroes, The Eighteen, arrive looking for them. As night falls, Pilgrim
appears to confront The Crusader, however, The Eighteen stand in
his way of capturing the Crusader for his Masters' nefarious ends.
24 Pages | Full color | $4.99 November 15, 2023
PROJECT RIESE #4
WRITER: ZAC THOMPSON
ARTIST: JEFF MCCOMSEY | COLORIST: PAUL LITTLE
LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH
The death of a friend casts a shadow over the crew's spirit and pride. As their unity spirals, so too does the world around them.
Trapped with nowhere to go, they're forced to fight their way
through a torrent of blood created by a new form of meat grinder.
Is anyone safe? Project Riese is an action-packed adventure/sci-fi
tale perfect for fans of Uncharted, Overlord, and The Keep.
32 Pages | Full color | $4.99 November 08, 2023
UNDER THE INFLUENCE #5
WRITER: ELIOT RAHAL
ARTIST: STEFANO SIMEONE
LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC
Relish closure, but know that in the end… the Hot Dog Party will never die. In this final madcap issue of Under the
Influence, the F.B.I. 's investigation nears its end, Paul's fate is sealed, and Cara is left with one final choice.
24 Pages | Full color | $4.99 November 29, 2023
Magical History Tour 3 IN 1 VOL.1
Written by Fabrice Erre Illustrated by Sylvain Savoia
5×6.5, 144pp Full color Hardcover:
$14.99/$19.99 CAN
ISBN: HC: 9781545811313
11/08/2023
Three educational adventures in one volume! Modern day kids, Annie and Nico, travel way back in time to ancient Egypt and the great pyramids. That's 4,500 years ago, to when the Great Pyramid of Giza, the biggest pyramid in the world, was built. Then, Annie and Nico check out the Great Wall of China, another impressive architectural feat. Finally, Annie and Nico go back in time to learn about "black gold," otherwise known as oil, a non-renewable natural resource. Collecting three graphic novel adventures.
School for Extraterrestrial Girls VOL. 2 Girls in Flight
Jeremy Whitley Illustrated by Jamie Noguchi
6×9, 132pp. Full color Hardcover & Paperback:
HC: $19.99 US /$25.99 CAN
PB: $12.99 US /$16.99 CAN
ISBN: HC: 9781545806951 PB: 9781545806968
11/29/2023
The students of the School for Extraterrestrial Girls has met their match when they collide with the School For Extraterrestrial Boys! The extraterrestrial girls are back! With their former school compromised, exposing Tara, Misako, Summer, and Kat, to possible danger from unknown alien forces, they all must relocate to a new hidden school- -The School for Extraterrestrial Boys! Located on a hidden island in the arctic north, the new campus has a mysteriously warm summer climate, a beautiful lake, and dozens of sinister mysteries! The girls are staying in what appears to be summer cabins on the lake while going to school in the mysterious castle where the boys stay. This is all under the watchful eye of the boys' headmaster, Headmaster Stokes—an arrogant man with an unknown agenda and an obsession with Tara's people. They may still be in school, but this will be a semester full of blossoming romances, learning to love themselves, and trying to survive the mysteries of both this terrifying island and boys! Romance, magic, and near-death experiences are all part of a regular school day at the School for Extraterrestrial Girls.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!