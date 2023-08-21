Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Edenfrost, mad cave, Papercutz

Tishler & Frenda's Edenfrost #1 in Mad Cave November 2023 Solicits

Mad Cave Studios announced a partnership with writer/director Amit Tishler and the first is in Mad Cave's November 2023 solicits, Edenfrost.

Mad Cave Studios announced a partnership with writer/director Amit Tishler and the first is in Mad Cave's November 2023 solicits and solicitations, Edenfrost drawn by Bruno Frenda, and letterered by Taylor Esposito later this year. A four-issue historical mini-series that tells the tale of a pair of Jewish children during the Russian Civil War. There's a preview below and a look at the other Mad Cave/Papercutz comic being lined up for November.

EDENFROST #1

WRITER: AMIT TISHLER

ARTIST: BRUNO FRENDA

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

Cover by Bruno Frenda Cover by Christopher Mitten

After losing their parents in a pogrom, teenage siblings Alex and Yuli use the mystical power of a Golem to survive the chaos of the Russian Civil War. In a harrowing journey through war-torn Ukraine, the duo will face the harsh reality of warfare, ethnic bias, and national pride as they fight for their own place in the world.

32 Pages | Full color | $4.99 November 22, 2023

YOU'VE BEEN CANCELLED TPB

WRITER: CURT PIRES

ARTIST: KEVIN CASTANIERO

COLORIST: JASON WORDIE

LETTERER: MICAH MYERS

110 Pages | Full color | $17.99 November 15, 2023

The Running Man and Squid Game meet the kinetic martial arts action of The Raid: Redemption

in this fresh and ambitious graphic novel. In the near future, cancel culture means more than just

losing your job…it could mean your life.

CANCELLED is the world's premier entertainment event – a live-streamed program where elite

bounty hunters called "Cancellers" kill individuals who society has voted to "cancel" following

heinous actions or offenses. But CANCELLED is not just a form of violent entertainment. It's one

of the last forms of upward mobility for an increasingly oppressed lower / middle class. Want to

escape the gig economy? Pay off your crushing student debt? Cover your sick parents' medical

bills? CANCELLED just might be your way out. But you're going to have to get your hands dirty.

EXORCISTS NEVER DIE TPB

WRITER: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: SEBASTIÁN PÍRIZ

LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL

The eternal battle between Heaven and Hell rages on with your soul as the prize. All that stands

between them and us are the Combat Exorcists, sworn to knock demons back into hell through their

unique mastery of the God flow — the ability to channel the unique traits of divine beings from different

levels of angels to old testament creatures to horrific beasts featured in the Book of Revelation.

Syd Miller and Ellen Blair are the world's two premiere Combat Exorcists — the only problem? After

a nuclear break up years ago, they can't stand each other. But when the biggest soul auction in

history kicks off beneath Los Angeles, Syd and Ellen have no choice but to come together to raid the

HELLSCRAPER, an infernal tower going straight down into the Earth. With thousands of souls on the

line, Syd and Ellen must fight their way to the bottom, or die trying.

144 Pages | Full color | $17.99 November 22, 2023

THE DEVIL THAT WEARS MY FACE #2

WRITER: DAVID PEPOSE

ARTIST: ALEX CORMACK

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

Cover by Alex Cormack Cover by Maan House

Now trapped in Santiago's body, Father Vieri finds himself locked in the dungeon of the Castillo Lazarus — and

at the sadistic mercies of the Inquisition. Yet as this exorcist now burns at the touch of the Cross, can Vieri escape

before the demon Legion uses his body to paint the Vatican red? And when suspicion mounts over his new host's

changed demeanor, to what terrifying lengths will Legion go to avoid being discovered? As the Devil lurks in the

Church's most precious sanctum, no one will be prepared for what happens next — and in one bloody instant, the

fate of Rome will be changed forever.

Equal parts Face/Off and The Exorcist, Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (Moon Knight: City of the Dead,

Savage Avengers) and Bram Stoker Award-nominated artist Alex Cormack (Sea of Sorrows, The Crimson Cage)

conjure a harrowing tale of terror, action, and body-swap intrigue that will leave comic readers at the edge of their seats.

32 Pages | Full color | $4.99 November 22, 2023

CRUSADER #3

AUTHOR AND ARTIST: MATT EMMONS

LETTERER: ANDRIY LUKIN

The Crusader and Grimbel take shelter in a run-down old mill town,

but their privacy is short-lived when Meridian and her troupe of

heroes, The Eighteen, arrive looking for them. As night falls, Pilgrim

appears to confront The Crusader, however, The Eighteen stand in

his way of capturing the Crusader for his Masters' nefarious ends.

24 Pages | Full color | $4.99 November 15, 2023

PROJECT RIESE #4

WRITER: ZAC THOMPSON

ARTIST: JEFF MCCOMSEY | COLORIST: PAUL LITTLE

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

The death of a friend casts a shadow over the crew's spirit and pride. As their unity spirals, so too does the world around them.

Trapped with nowhere to go, they're forced to fight their way

through a torrent of blood created by a new form of meat grinder.

Is anyone safe? Project Riese is an action-packed adventure/sci-fi

tale perfect for fans of Uncharted, Overlord, and The Keep.

32 Pages | Full color | $4.99 November 08, 2023

UNDER THE INFLUENCE #5

WRITER: ELIOT RAHAL

ARTIST: STEFANO SIMEONE

LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC

Relish closure, but know that in the end… the Hot Dog Party will never die. In this final madcap issue of Under the

Influence, the F.B.I. 's investigation nears its end, Paul's fate is sealed, and Cara is left with one final choice.

24 Pages | Full color | $4.99 November 29, 2023

Magical History Tour 3 IN 1 VOL.1

Written by Fabrice Erre Illustrated by Sylvain Savoia

5×6.5, 144pp Full color Hardcover:

$14.99/$19.99 CAN

ISBN: HC: 9781545811313

11/08/2023

Three educational adventures in one volume! Modern day kids, Annie and Nico, travel way back in time to ancient Egypt and the great pyramids. That's 4,500 years ago, to when the Great Pyramid of Giza, the biggest pyramid in the world, was built. Then, Annie and Nico check out the Great Wall of China, another impressive architectural feat. Finally, Annie and Nico go back in time to learn about "black gold," otherwise known as oil, a non-renewable natural resource. Collecting three graphic novel adventures.



School for Extraterrestrial Girls VOL. 2 Girls in Flight

Jeremy Whitley Illustrated by Jamie Noguchi

6×9, 132pp. Full color Hardcover & Paperback:

HC: $19.99 US /$25.99 CAN

PB: $12.99 US /$16.99 CAN

ISBN: HC: 9781545806951 PB: 9781545806968

11/29/2023

The students of the School for Extraterrestrial Girls has met their match when they collide with the School For Extraterrestrial Boys! The extraterrestrial girls are back! With their former school compromised, exposing Tara, Misako, Summer, and Kat, to possible danger from unknown alien forces, they all must relocate to a new hidden school- -The School for Extraterrestrial Boys! Located on a hidden island in the arctic north, the new campus has a mysteriously warm summer climate, a beautiful lake, and dozens of sinister mysteries! The girls are staying in what appears to be summer cabins on the lake while going to school in the mysterious castle where the boys stay. This is all under the watchful eye of the boys' headmaster, Headmaster Stokes—an arrogant man with an unknown agenda and an obsession with Tara's people. They may still be in school, but this will be a semester full of blossoming romances, learning to love themselves, and trying to survive the mysteries of both this terrifying island and boys! Romance, magic, and near-death experiences are all part of a regular school day at the School for Extraterrestrial Girls.

