Titan Comics December 2025 Full Solicits With Dark Souls & Doctor Who

Titan Comics' December 2025 full solicits with Dark Souls, Doctor Who, Conan, Blade Runner, Heat Seeker, Little Nightmares and Rebel Moon

Article Summary Titan Comics December 2025 lineup debuts Dark Souls: Mother of Mourning and expands beloved franchises

New and ongoing series for Doctor Who, Conan, Blade Runner, Little Nightmares, and Rebel Moon unveiled

Major Omnibus collections for Solomon Kane, King Conan, and Savage Sword of Conan launching this month

Manga releases include Somali and the Forest Spirit, Saint Seiya: Dark Wing, Stray, and Gran Familia

Titan Comics' December 2025 solicits and solicitations launch the new Dark Souls: Mother of Mourning, as well as returns to Conan the Barbarian, Little Nightmares, Blade Runner Black Lotus , Doctor Who , Heat Seeker, Craniacs , Rebel Moon and Return to Skull Island, as well as much manga and Omnibuses.

DARK SOULS: MOTHER OF MOURNING #1 (OF 4)

(W) George Mann

(A) Maan House

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale December 3, 2025

NEW SERIES BUILDING ON THE ACCLAIMED HIT VIDEO GAME DARK SOULS! AN ALL-NEW GRIMDARK TALE WITH THE LEGENDARY DARK SOULS AESTHETIC!

Hope is a fleeting feeling for the Knights of Mourning. But the knightly order are willing to bet everything on their last chance of salvation. In search of a hero to rekindle the flame, these knights turn to the Mother of Lillies, a soulless mummified saint with legends about her ability to restore balance to the world. The knights believe that her lost soul will resurrect her and bring them their soughtafter champion to guide them to solace. But madness looms in every knight's mind and this long-awaited goal might not be what it once seemed…

COVER A: BJORN BARENDS

COVER B: WARRICK WONG

COVER C: THE KNOTT

COVER D: MAAN HOUSE

COVER E: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($5.99)

COVER F: BJORN BARENDS FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #27 (ONGOING)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Fernando Dagnino

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale December 10, 2025

YEAR THREE OF THE TITAN/HEROIC CONAN LEGACY CONTINUES!

THE CONQUERING CROWN: The King of Aquilonia has gone mad, or so the rumors say. A tyrant sits upon the throne and all will suffer until he is deposed or dead.

Conan the Mercenary cares nothing for these royal rumors and petty politics, but the Cimmerian's skill in battle is about to put him in the path of a mad monarch, and his life will be forever changed.

COVER A: NICK MARINKOVICH

COVER B: DOUG BRAITHWAITE

COVER C: JUAN JOSÉ RYP

COVER D: FEDERICO SABBATINI

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: REFORGED #2 (OF 4)

(W) Roy Thomas

(A) John Buscema and Alfredo Alcala

FC • 48pp • $9.99

On Sale December 17, 2025

THE CLASSIC SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN RETURNS – NOW IN FULL COLOR!

ART BY COMIC LEGEND JOHN BUSCEMA!

REFORGED revitalizes the legendary black-and-white magazine with vivid, all-new color restorations, bringing new depth and intensity to Conan's celebrated adventures.

This titanic second issue continues with a true classic, "The Devil in Iron" – appearing in full color for the very first time! Written by the incomparable Roy Thomas and brought to life by the legendary duo of John Buscema and Alfredo Alcala, this tale bursts with new vibrancy as Conan battles through the dark mysteries and savage dangers of the Hyborian Age.

COVER A: PATRICK ZIRCHER

COVER B: BORIS VALLEJO

COVER C: PATRICK ZIRCHER FOIL TRADE

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT #4 (OF 4)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Ivan Gil

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale December 31, 2025

THE NEW CONAN EPIC EVENT CONCLUDES!

CONAN OF CIMMERIA has encountered Stygian sorcery and snakesent creatures many times in his grand adventures, but he has never faced the true unspeakable power of SET… until NOW.

The serpent god's influence coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will weave together to answer a chilling question of past and present – What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it's begun, can it be stopped?

COVER A: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER B: LUCIO PARRILLO

COVER C: MARK BAGLEY

HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED: A GUN HONEY SERIES #4 (OF 4)

(W) Charles Ardai

(A) Ace Continuado

Publisher: Hard Case Crime & Titan Comics

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale December 3, 2025

THE SENSES-SHATTERING, EPIC CLIMAX TO THE HIT GUN HONEY SPIN-OFF!

When a relentless investigative reporter threatens to expose her criminal activities, mistress of misdirection Dahlia Racers needs to disappear – from the reporter, the police, and her own former clients who want to silence her… permanently! Gun Honey universe praised by celebrated crime writers ED BRUBAKER, MAX ALLAN COLLINS & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI!

COVER A: CARLA COHEN

COVER B: YASMINE

COVER C: BRÄO NUDE BAGGED ($10)

COVER D: ACE CONTINUADO

COVER E: COSPLAY PHOTO

COVER F: CARLA COHEN FOIL VIRGIN ($14.99)

COVER G: UNIQUE BLIND BAG ($10)

COVER H: ANG HOR KHENG NUDE BAGGED ($10)

COVER I: BRÄO UNIQUE OUTFIT ($10)

HEAT SEEKER: EXPOSED – A GUN HONEY SERIES #1-4 COSPLAY PACK

(W) Charles Ardai

(A) Ace Continuado

FC • 5*32pp • $24.99

On Sale December 31, 2025

FEATURES A BONUS #1 PHOTO variant – exclusive to this pack!

Collects Heat Seeker: Exposed #1-4 photo covers starring cosplayer GRACE MCCLUNG!

Limited to only 700 copies!

LITTLE NIGHTMARES: DESCENT TO NOWHERE #3 (OF 4)

(W) Lonnie Nadler

(A) Dennis Menheere

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale December 3, 2025

The investigation into the MISSING CHILDREN of the Counties hits another roadblock when the CHIEF OF POLICE takes Officer Guy's badge. Despite no obvious leads Myra knows that the answers are just within reach, if only she can push DEEPER into the darkness of the Counties, and seek COUNSEL from someone who knows the children better than most.

In the DUNGEON, Hush discovers the disturbing truth of why the JAILER is so determined to keep the children wrapped within her chains, and the disturbing ends she'll go to retain her power.

COVER A: JORGE CORONA

COVER B: DAMIEN WORM

COVER C: HELENA MASELLIS

BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS: LAS VEGAS #4 (OF 4)

(W) Nancy A. Collins

(A) Jesús Hervás

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale February 11, 2026

CONTINUES THE STORY STARTED IN THE 2021 ANIME SERIES

THE BLADE RUNNER SAGA SHIFTS FROM THE CITY OF ANGELS TO SIN CITY!

Elle's quest takes her to the irradiated city of Las Vegas, a sand-choked ghosttown of forgotten memories following the detonation of a dirty bomb.

There she finds a community of Replicants, abandoned hospitality models from the old casinos now living as embodiments of ancient Egyptian and Roman royalty. Meanwhile, Niander Wallace, smarting from his last encounter with Elle, has dispatched a seasoned kill team to bring back her head.

COVER A: RAYMOND GAY

COVER B: CLARK BINT

COVER C: JESÚS HERVÁS

CRANIACS #3 (OF 4)

(W) Sholly Fisch

(A) Joe Simko

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale January 14, 2026

DEBUT COMIC BASED ON HIT CRANIACS TRADING CARDS!

FROM CO-CREATORS JOE SIMKO (GARBAGE PAIL KIDS), IRA FRIEDMAN (EX-TOPPS) AND ACCLAIMED WRITER SHOLLY FISCH (BATMAN, SCOOBY-DOO)!

Two planets collide forming one world. Two distinct skull-faced societies split down the middle!

One side is wild & stone age named RETROVIA; the other side is systematic & ultra-futuristic named FUTERRA.

COVER A: JOE SIMKO

COVER B: IAIN SPANHAKE

COVER C: JOE SIMKO COLLAGE

DOCTOR WHO: THE PRISON PARADOX #2 (OF 4)

(W) Dan Watters

(A) Sami Kivelä

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale December 3, 2025

20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 1ST APPEARANCE OF THE SLITHEEN!

In the deep water containment unit of the prison station Pantopolis, evil lurks.

As the Doctor and his squad of unlikely allies swim further into danger, underwater menaces are revealed and they have a score to settle. Elsewhere, Belinda gambles for her life as the mysterious Warden's plans are revealed…

COVER A: ABIGAIL HARDING

COVER B: PHOTO

COVER C: SAMI KIVELÄ HOMAGE COVER

COVER D: PEDRO ANDREO

RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND #1-4 CHRISTOPHER JONES PACK

(W) Simon Furman

(A) Christopher Jones

FC • 5*32pp • $19.99

On Sale December 3, 2025

AN OFFICIAL CONTINUATION OF THE

SKULL ISLAND ANIMATED SERIES!

KONG RETURNS! SPINNING OUT OF THE HIT NETFLIX SHOW!

A ragtag group of castaways must return to an island steeped in dark secrets and danger!

THE COMPLETE MINI SERIES FEATURING FIVE COVERS BY INTERIOR ARTIST CHRISTOPHER JONES.

LIMITED TO 500 COPIES

REBEL MOON: NEMESIS #1-4 PACK

(W) Gail Simone

(A) Federico Bertoni

FC • 4*32pp • $19.99 • On Sale December 17, 2025

BASED ON ZACK SNYDER'S HIT NETFLIX MOVIES!

Based on a story by ZACK SNYDER and written by award-winning comic creator GAIL SIMONE

Taking place before she became the sword-wielding cyborg assassin, this is an action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western, in which an innocent woman finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her family…

Limited to 400 copies

ISSUE #1 – KAEL NGU

ISSUE #2 – CATHY KWAN

ISSUE #3 – JODI NISHIJIMA

ISSUE #4 – YISHAN LI

SOLOMON KANE: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 1

(W) Robert E. Howard, Roy Thomas, Don Glut

(A) David Wenzel, Howard Chaykin

HC • 7.25" x 10.875" • 624pp • $125.00 On Sale December 3, 2025

COVER BY HELLBOY CREATOR MIKE MIGNOLA!

OVER 600 PAGES OF JAW-BUSTING ACTION!

Kane's complete, classic original comic strip adventures collected in one Omnibus volume!

Featuring stories by such scribes as Roy Thomas, Ralph Macchio, Don Glut and Doug Moench. With artwork by David T. Wenzel, Howard Chaykin and Al Williamson and featuring legendary artists Neal Adams, Mike Mignola, Mike Zeck and John Ridgway!

From the sinister forests of 16th Century England battling witch-covens, across central Europe fighting vampires, and to the plains of Africa raining vengeance upon cannibals and demons alike.

This volume collects: Marvel Premiere (1972) #33-34; The Sword of Solomon Kane (1985) #1-6; material from

Conan Saga (1987) #50, Dracula Lives! (1973) #3, Kull and the Barbarians (1975) #2-3, Marvel Preview (1975) #19, Monsters Unleashed (1973) #1, and Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #13-14, 18-20, 22, 25, 26, 33-34, 37, 39, 41, 53-54, 62, 83, 162, 169, 171, 219, 220.

REGULAR: MIKE MIGNOLA

DIRECT MARKET: HOWARD CHAYKIN

KING CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 3

(W) Don Kraar, Christopher J. Priest (aka Jim Owsley)

(A) John Buscema, Mike Docherty, Geoff Isherwood, Tony DeZuniga, Judith Hunt and Mike Manley

HC • 7.25" x 10.875" • 896pp • $150

On Sale December 3, 2025

This mammoth volume includes one of the more rarely collected stories from the conclusion of John Buscema's first long tenure on the Conan line of books as presented here and in the Conan of the Isles graphic novel. The rest of this collection includes the remaining run of issues of Conan the King as penned by Don Kraar and then Jim Owsley (aka Christopher Priest) with notable artistic runs by Mike Docherty and Geoff Isherwood. Collecting: Conan the King (1984) #36-55 and Conan of the Isles graphic novel (1988) Marvel Graphic Novel #42

REGULAR: MIKE MANLEY & JUDITH HUNT

DIRECT MARKET: MIKE KALUTA

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 7

(W) Michael Fleisher

(A) John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan

HC • 7.25" x 10.875" • 936pp • $150.00

On Sale December 10, 2025

OVER 900 PAGES OF SAVAGE ACTION!

Savage Sword enters an exciting new era with the first appearance of one of

Conan's deadliest super-villain adversaries, Wrarrl, better known as the Devourer

of Souls! And returning to menace Conan is another of his legendary rogue's gallery,

Captain Bor'aqh Sharaq, believed to be dead but hunting Conan on a quest for

vengeance! Showcasing double-length stories written almost exclusively by Michael

Fleisher and featuring artwork from John Buscema as the lead artist!

This volume collects: Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #88-101.

REGULAR: EARL NOREM

DIRECT MARKET: TANINO LIBERATORE

STRAY VOL. 1

(W) Ryu Kamio

(A) Yu Nakahara

B&W • SC • 224pp • $12.99

On Sale December 3, 2025

FROM THE HIT CREATORS OF LAST INNING

Follow an ex-convict's path to redemption riddled with VENGEANCE, BETRAYAL, and DEADLY CONSPIRACIES.

The stakes are too high for him to strikeout off the pitch.

After serving nine years for a crime he didn't commit, Hachiya Ken is free—but his past is far from behind him. Released from prison, he's confronted by Hana, the fiery daughter of a ghost from his past. Together, they're forced to navigate a deadly web of betrayal, yakuza power, and political corruption.

THE GHOSTLY DARKNESS OF KANATA VOL. 1

(W/A) Nokuto Koike

B&W • SC • 224pp • $12.99

On Sale December 10, 2025

HAUNTING ART MARRIED WITH A SPINE-CHILLING STORY!

PREPARE TO FACE YOUR DEEPEST FEARS, AS THE LINES BETWEEN LIFE AND DEATH, SAFETY AND DANGER, VANISH INTO THE DARKNESS.

After a heart-stopping encounter with an unearthly apparition, a young woman becomes fixated on the spirits that linger in the shadows. Drawn into a chilling journey to confront the very essence of fear, she steps into a world where the boundary between the living and the dead fades into oblivion.

SAINT SEIYA: DARK WING VOL. 2

(W) Masami Kurumada and Kenji Saito

(A) Shinshu Ueda

B&W • SC • 192pp • $12.99

On Sale December 17, 2025

STREAMING ON NETFLIX, CRUNCHYROLL AND FUNIMATION!

JOIN THE CLASH OF GODS AND WARRIORS IN THIS THRILLING SPIN-OFF!

THE WAR BETWEEN GODS ESCALATES AS SHŌICHIRŌ, NOW WYVERN, CONTINUES HIS FIGHT IN THE LAND OF THE DEAD.

With the mysterious forces of Hades growing stronger, Shōichirō must navigate new alliances and deadly enemies, all while uncovering shocking truths that could change the course of the battle. Cattleya, the reincarnation of Athena, prepares for an even darker conflict, but secrets lurking behind the scenes may reveal far more than they ever expected. PACKED WITH HIGH-OCTANE ACTION, DEEPENING CHARACTER ARCS, AND JAW-DROPPING REVELATIONS!

GRAN FAMILIA VOL. 2

(W/A) Kenji Hamada

B&W • SC • 192pp • $12.99

On Sale December 31, 2025

THE SOPRANOS MEETS TRUE BLOOD IN THIS SUPERNATURAL CRIME THRILLER!

Dive deeper into the world of GRAN FAMILIA, where power struggles and shifting alliances escalate in a deadly turf war. Perfect for fans of supernatural crime thrillers and intense family drama. With the fragile peace shattered, Leo, finds himself caught in a turbulent struggle that threatens not only his family, but the very survival of both humans and demi alike.

SOMALI AND THE FOREST SPIRIT VOL. 4

(W/A) Yako Gureishi

B&W • SC • 112pp • $12.99

On Sale December 24, 2025

FROM THE HIT ANIME ON CRUNCHYROLL!

THE HEARTWARMING JOURNEY OF SOMALI AND HER GOLEM FATHER CONTINUES! As they venture deeper into the Edgelands in search of other humans, they make more memories in this fantastical world; including a delightful evening of baking in a woodpecker's cozy cabin and a memorable reunion in Chompers' Row!

STAR WARS INSIDER #235

SC • 84pp • $9.99 • On Sale December 10, 2025

FEATURING: A celebration of the 10th anniversary of THE FORCE AWAKENS with: An exclusive look at Industrial Light & Magic's special effects; An original fiction tie-in story PLUS: INTERVIEWS Skeleton Crew's Ryan Kiera Armstrong Andor's Robert Emms, AND: Andor Season 2 composer Brandon Roberts

COVER: DM EDITION

COVER: FOIL COVER ($19.99)

COVER: NEWSSTAND

