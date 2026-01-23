Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: conan, dead by daylight, gun honey, Lenore

Titan Comics Full April 2026 Solicits With Dead By Daylight Download

Titan Comics drops its full April 2026 solicits and solicitations, with Dead By Daylight: The Hillbilly #1 coming with a code to unlock an in-game charm like they did three years ago. As well as a new Elric series, The Sleeping Sorceress and a new Lenore one-shot, Muffin Else Matter…

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT: THE HILLBILLY #1 (of 4)

FORMAT: Comic Book

W: Derek Fridolfs

A: Dean Kotz, Alison Hu

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99

ON SALE: April 8, 2026

Explore the origins of original Dead by Daylight killer, The Hillbilly! Spin off from the critically acclaimed horror video game, Dead by Daylight! Comes with an exclusive game code! Unlock an exclusive in-game charm using the unique code found inside!

A rookie cop uncovers the face of pure evil.

When officer Darnell Hollis makes the largest drugs bust in his small town's history, the success draws the attention of City Hall. On the fast track to success, this could be life-changing for Hollis and his young family. But the Rookie is haunted by horrific visions of violence and viscera in waking nightmares.

And on Coldwind Farm, Hollis is confronted by a monster who is kept in a dark basement and lives for the slaughter. In the dense fog, a man called Boy tests the strengths of his chains, waiting for the day he'll break free…

COVER A: ALEX HORLEY

COVER B: FRANCESCA CIREGIA

COVER C: GORY BAGGED ILAN SHEADY ($6.99)

COVER D: NICLAS MORTENSEN

COVER E: DEAN KOTZ

COVER F: GLOW IN THE DARK NICLAS MORTENSEN ($14.99)

COVER G: BLANK SKETCH ($5.99)

COVER H: ALEX HORLEY FOIL ($14.99)

ELRIC: THE SLEEPING SORCERESS #1

FORMAT: Comic Book

W: Julien Blondel, Jean-Luc Cano

A: Valentin Sécher

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99

ON SALE April 29, 2026

After love was taken from him, Elric of Melniboné is tasked with finding and aiding the Empress of the Dawn. Though others also seek her out. An army plots to steal Elric's Ring of Kings as well as the mighty Stormbringer all in order to create a new Champion of Chaos. But with grief chipping away at his resolve can Elric really subdue the deadly Stormbringer that claws at his mind or will he succumb to his impulses and become Chaos incarnate?

COVER A: VALENTIN SÉCHER

COVER B: NORM KONYU

COVER C: FLORENT MAUDOUX

COVER D: CARD STOCK MAP VARIANT

COVER E: VALENTIN SÉCHER

LENORE: MUFFIN ELSE MATTER #1 (ONE SHOT)

FORMAT: Comic Book

W/A: Roman Dirge

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 36pp, $4.99

ON SALE April 15, 2026

Behold a tale of Lenore and her kitties! When Lenore's cat battery runs down due to a lack of feline friends, an ancient Witch takes us on an origin story of Lenore's history of cats, which holds the key to unlocking the truth about Lenore's mum.

THIRD ISSUE IN A SERIES OF FOUR LENORE ONE SHOTS!

COVER A: ROMAN DIRGE

COVER B: KIT WALLIS

COVER C: KIT WALLIS FOIL ($14.99)

RAFAEL GARCIA: HENCHMAN #2 (OF 4)

FORMAT: Comic Book

W: Peter Murrietta, David Schrader

A: Ben Herrera

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99

ON SALE April 22, 2026

The Future is Empty.

Rafael endures a Maverick, Inc. team-building (and blaming) seminar before leading his squad on a dangerous mission that brings them a blast from the recent past

COVER A: FLOPS

COVER B: BEN HERRARA

ESCAPE FROM SKULL ISLAND #4 (OF 4)

FORMAT: Comic Book

W: Simon Furman

A: Christopher Jones

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99

ON SALE April 29, 2026

As Yuggoth marches his army of beasts across the island, there is little time left to escape… two factions of humans are fighting for the one boat that's left while also fending off hordes of monsters.

Now equipped with a new weapon, Kong faces off against the terror that has poisoned his kingdom… and he does so in the graveyard of the colossal creatures that he has bested before. But which of these titans will join those fossils in death, and who will reign supreme on Skull Island.

COVER A: RODRIGO ROCHA

COVER B: CHRISTOPHER JONES

COVER C: FRED PHAM CHUONG

DARK SOULS: MOTHER OF MOURNING #4 (OF 4)

FORMAT: Comic Book

W: George Mann

A: Maan House

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99

ON SALE April 8, 2026

Hope is a fleeting feeling for the Knights of Mourning. But the knightly order are willing to bet everything on their last chance of salvation.

In search of a hero to rekindle the flame, these knights turn to the Mother of Lilies, a soulless mummified saint with legends about her ability to restore balance

to the world.

The knights believe that her lost soul will resurrect her and bring them their sought after champion to guide them to solace.

But madness looms in every knight's mind and this long-awaited goal might

not be what it once seemed…

COVER A: REZA AFSHAR

COVER B: FRANCESCA CIREGIA

COVER C: REZA AFSHAR VIRGIN

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #31

FORMAT: Comic Book

W: Jim Zub

A: Doug Braithwaite

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99

ON SALE April 22, 2026

A deadly new foe hunts Conan the Barbarian, tracking his spirit wherever he travels – a killer with keen blade in hand and teeth from old prey strung 'round his neck. The cult of the Black Stone wants revenge against the Cimmerian and the Son of the Tooth is their weapon of choice.

COVER A: MAHMUD ASRAR

COVER B: DOUG BRAITHWAITE

COVER C: MAX DUNBAR

COVER D: PAOLO PANTALENA

COVER E: MAHMUD ASRAR VIRGIN

COVER F: DOUG BRAITHWAITE FOIL ($14.99)

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: REFORGED #4

FORMAT: Comic Book

W: Roy Thomas

A: John Buscema

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 48pp, $9.99

ON SALE April 22, 2026

When a princess who enlisted Conan's help to save her kingdom is kidnapped by a mad sorcerer, Conan must track her to a cursed city that has been sealed for thousands of years before the dark gods who reside there can claim her! Reprinting the adaptation of the original Robert E. Howard story from Savage Sword of Conan #2, presented here for the first time in stunning color.

COVER A: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER B: NEAL ADAMS

COVER C: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE VIRGIN

COVER D: NEAL ADAMS FOIL ($14.99)

DOCTOR WHO: THE PRISON PARADOX #1-4 PACK

FORMAT: Comic Book

W: Dan Watters

A: Sami Kivelä

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 4*32pp, $19.99

ON SALE April 1, 2026

SPECIAL COLLECTORS PACK Collecting all 4 Cover A's from Doctor Who The Prison Paradox #1. Featuring covers by Jay Anacleto, Abigail Harding, VV Glass, Sunghan Yune

Experience a Doctor Who adventure like no other as The Doctor, Belinda, and an unlikely team of allies infiltrate a prison holding monsters and villains from across the cosmos. With new friends and old foes, and some old foes who might just be new friends, it's an adventure that will take you across the Whoniverse… and beyond!

Limited to 500 Copies

BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS: LAS VEGAS #1-4 PACK

FORMAT: Comic Book

W: Nancy A. Collins

A: Jesùs Hervás

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 4*32pp, $19.99

ON SALE April 29, 2026

SPECIAL COLLECTORS PACK, Collecting all 4 Cover A's from Blade Runner: Black Lotus: Las Vegas, Featuring covers by Kael Ngu, Dani, Claudia Caranfa and Raymond Gay

CONTINUES THE STORY STARTED IN THE 2021 ANIME SERIES. This all-new series sees the deadly Replicant combat model Elle-aka The Black Lotus Killer- continue searching for answers about her mysterious past. Elle's quest takes her to the irradiated city of Las Vegas (later seen in Blade Runner 2049), a sand-choked ghost-town of forgotten memories following the detonation of a dirty bomb.

Limited to 500 Copies

LITTLE NIGHTMARES: DESCENT TO NOWHERE #1-4 PACK

FORMAT: Comic Book

W: Lonnie Nadler

A: Dennis Menheere

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 4*32pp, $19.99

ON SALE April 22, 2026

SPECIAL COLLECTORS PACK COLLECTING 4 STUNNING COVERS FROM LITTLE NIGHTMARES: DESCENT TO NOWHERE. Featuring covers by series artist Dennis Menheere as well as covers from Josh Hixson, Jorge Corona and Tyler Boss.

Based on the best-selling horror game, Little Nightmares! Hush, a timid mute girl wakes up in a jail cell. Desperate to escape, she befriends another prisoner, Mono, who understands this world far better than her — they will have to find a way out of a very dark Dungeon. Elsewhere, Myra is a detective exhausted by life who meets someone who reignites her will to make a difference. They resume investigating unresolved cases of children vanishing year after year without a trace.

Limited to 600 Copies

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25-28 PACK

FORMAT: Comic Book

W: Jim Zub

A: Fernando Dagnino, Alex Horley

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 4*32pp, $19.99

ON SALE March 25, 2026

A SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S PACK WHICH COLLECTS CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25-28 from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics. FEATURING COVERS FROM Roberto De Le Torre, Simon Bisley, Doug Braithwaite and Sweeney Boo! Limited to 800 copies!!

RUNESCAPE: UNTOLD TALES OF THE GOD WARS TP VOL 1

FORMAT: Graphic Novel

W: Ryan O'Sullivan

A: Sid Kotian

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 128pp, $17.99

ON SALE April 1, 2026

The debut graphic novel explores Gielinor, the setting for the seminal medieval fantasy MMORPGs RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, expanding on the fan-favorite God Wars Dungeon questline in a never-before-seen epic. Features an in-game code for RuneScape to receive an exclusive pet: skull protagonist, Maro!

Filled with vibrant characters, daring adventure, and mysterious magicks, this debut graphic novel is one you won't want to miss! Collects issues 1-4 of the comic series, plus the Free Comic Book Day 2023 Special.

REBEL MOON: NEMESIS TP VOL 1

FORMAT: Graphic Novel

W: Gail Simone

A: Federico Bertoni

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 112pp, $17.99

ON SALE April 1, 2026

Witness the origins of Nemesis (Bae Doona), before she became the sword-wielding, cyborg assassin. This is an action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western, in which an innocent woman finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her family. With nothing left to lose, the bereft Tatan becomes a powerful enemy to the Imperium, with a list of 16 names to cross off… Collects Rebel Moon: Nemesis #1-4

REGULAR COVER: Kael Ngu

DIRECT MARKET COVER: Danny Earls

HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED: A GUN HONEY SERIES TP VOL 1

FORMAT: Graphic Novel

W: Charles Ardai

A: Ace Continuado

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 112pp, $17.99

ON SALE APRIL 1, 2026

Dahlia Racers, the ex-girlfriend of Gun Honey Joanna Tan, is a fiery redhead who, when someone's gunning for you, will take the heat on herself – for a price. As a master of disguise and deception, she uses every trick to dupe those who want you captured or dead.

When a relentless investigative reporter threatens to expose her criminal activities, mistress of misdirection Dahlia Racers needs to disappear – from the reporter, the police, and her own former clients who want to silence her…permanently!

COLLECTS HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED #1-4

REGULAR COVER: LUCIO PARRILLO

DIRECT MARKET COVER: ARTGERM

DIRECT MARKET COVER: DERRICK CHEW

EKO EKO AZARAK REBORN VOL 1

FORMAT: Manga

W/A: Shinichi Koga, Jta Yamada

Publisher: Titan Comics

B/W, 208pp, $12.99

ON SALE June 6, 2026

Misa Kuroi, a powerful witch awakened by humanity's darkest desires, is summoned by a mysterious stranger and sent on a harrowing journey into Hell. Facing both her dark past and Lucifer himself, Misa must confront unimaginable horrors and unlock her true power to survive.

Created by Shinichi Koga and reimagined by Yamada Jta, Eko Eko Azarak Reborn blends supernatural horror with psychological thrills, gore, and occult mysteries. Fans of supernatural adventures and dark, atmospheric storytelling will be hooked from the first page. This first volume sets the stage for a nightmarish battle against the forces of Hell, demons, and black magic, as Misa embarks on a quest to rescue her sister and face her destiny.

SOMALI AND THE FOREST SPIRIT VOL 5

FORMAT: Manga

W/A: Yako Gureishi

Publisher: Titan Comics

B/W, 112, $13.99

ON SALE April 29, 2026

In Somali and the Forest Spirit Volume 5, Somali and her Golem father's journey takes a dramatic turn as they venture into the lawless city of Arishikka, where danger lurks at every corner. While searching for clues about Somali's lost family, they meet Shizuku, a fellow traveler with her own questions. In this chaotic city, the truth about Somali's identity is finally revealed, and her Golem companion's motivations become clearer.

This volume delves into the heart of the story, recounting the pivotal moment of their first meeting and shedding light on the mysterious bond that has kept them together. As the duo face both external threats and internal questions about their relationship, Volume 5 explores identity, family, and the meaning of companionship in a world where trust is scarce, and survival is a daily struggle.

With its richly developed world, filled with magic, mystery, and complex characters, Somali and the Forest Spirit continues to captivate readers with its heartfelt narrative and emotional depth, reminiscent of The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. This fifth volume unveils new revelations and offers a deeper understanding of Somali and Golem's unforgettable journey.

