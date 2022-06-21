Titan Comics To Publish New (And Old) Conan Comic Books

Bleeding Cool got the scoop that Conan The Barbarian was leaving Marvel Comics when we were at Lake Comic Comic Art Festival over a month ago. At the time, we were being told that the licence holder, Heroic Signature wanted to publish the books themselves. But now the Hollywood Reporter reports that Titan Comics, the publisher owned by Nick and Vivian Landau, who also own Forbidden Planet, will be working with Heroic Signature publishing the series, as well as other comic books based on the works of Robert E. Howard, alongside Heroic Signature, the intellectual property house that currently owns the rights.

The agreement will see Titan publish comics and graphic novels, but also the content previously created and published by Marvel Comics and Dark Horse. Titan states they will publish a new ongoing Conan the Barbarian title as an ongoing series set to launch in May 2023 for the tenth anniversary of Titan Comics' tenth anniversary. They also promise comic book series based on Solomon Kane, Dark Agnes, and Kull the Conqueror.

This also follows Titan Books' deal to publish new Conan novels, beginning with Conan: Blood of the Serpent out in October, followed by Conan the Barbarian: The Official Story of the Film, for November. Intriguingly, Titan is a British publisher, where much of the Conan work would be in the public domain. But that's not the case if they wanted to sell to certain other countries, such as the USA.

"We have been working with Titan for a year on the prose side and established a good foundation for expanding our business together," said Heroic Signatures president Fredrik Malmberg. "When it became clear that Heroic Signatures would publish our own comics, it was natural to partner with a team that we have known for decades. Their expertise in publishing is stellar, and we couldn't be more excited to launch a barbarian horde of titles like Conan, Solomon Kane, Dark Agnes, and many more together."

