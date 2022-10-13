Titan: Mouse Of Might Launches in Blood Moon's December 2022 Solicits

Gary Shipman launches his new comic book Titan: Mouse Of Might in December from Blood Moon Comics. It is joined by Angel Fuentes and Nahuel Sb launching their new comic book Grit 'N' Gears in December as part of Blood Moon Comics' December 2022 solicits and solicitations. Take a look.

TITAN MOUSE OF MIGHT #1 (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

OCT221513

(W) Gary Shipman (A / CA) Gary Shipman

Titan is an extraordinary mouse that has been endowed with powers beyond that of a normal mouse. He has taken on the appearance of a Dark Flyer, the mortal enemy of his kind. Titan is originally from another world were the animals are intelligent (see the Pakkins' Land). After triggering an explosion in his world Titan is transported to the world of man. Issue One: Titan sets out on a rescue mission to save another of his kind from the evil Ryan Research Center (RRC).

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: 4.99

GRITS N GEARS #1 (OF 6) CVR A NAHUEL SB

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

OCT221509

OCT221510 – GRITS N GEARS #1 (OF 6) CVR B 5 COPY INCV OSORIO

(W) Angel Fuentes (A / CA) Nahuel Sb

The wonders of steampunk technology have reached the old west! It is 1879 and the world is about to meet Ranger ONE, the first self-aware automaton programmed to eradicate crime in the town of Steam's Eddy. But what happened in the next few years that made the federal government ban the existence of self-aware automatons? And whatever happened to the hero Ranger ONE? There are whispers of a grifter automaton named Screw Driver who's saving humans and automatons ali-ke. He's a machine wanted by the law… functional or dismantled. In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: 3.99

9 CIRCLES TP (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

OCT221508

(W) Jaimie Engle (A / CA) Kool as Heck

The demon cowboy Vengeance confronts his notion of right and wrong on a task from Heaven that he hopes will earn him God's redemption by leading the End Time Witness through the 9 Circles of Hell. Collects issues #1-3 and bonus content. In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: 14.99

SULFUR WELLS #6 CVR B SCALIA (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

OCT221512

OCT221511 – SULFUR WELLS #6 CVR A PAGE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Otis Crane (A) Deivid Deon (CA) Sara Stella Scalia

ROUNDUP AND RODEO: AFTER THE GROUP'S SUCCESSFUL EXPLORATION OF A SECOND ZIG-GURAT AND INITIATION INTO THE MAYFLY VIGIL, THEY RUN INTO TROUBLE ON THEIR WAY HOME. THE TYPID HAVE MADE A MOVE AND THE FRIENDS MAY HAVE FINALLY OVER-STEPPED THEIR BOUNDS. HOW MANY TYPID CAN OPHELIA DROP? In Shops: Dec 21, 2022 SRP: 3.99