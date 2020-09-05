Titan to Publish The Philosophy Of Venom in 2021

On May 25th 2021, Titan Comics will be publishing a new work of modern philosophy that I will totally be buying for Donny Cates as a present. The Philosophy Of Venom – a follow up to last year's Philosophy Of Deadpool.

Hot on the heels of the highly anticipated Venom movie sequel, uncover the crazed and illustrious mind of the original symbiote superhero in this lavishly presented collection of Venom's most heroic, villainous, and somewhat killer moments from his comic book history. In this book, you'll get in to the mind – or minds – of Venom: eat, save, kill, repeat! Hero or villain? Psychotic or vulnerable? Does anything make sense to a ravenous symbiote from outer space?! Witness the fears, the loves, the scruples, and the pure hunger that drives the popular anti-hero with a look at his favourite moments, best friends, worst enemies, epic comic action, and awesome cover art! It's everything you need to know about your new-favourite anti-hero, ahead of his second outing on the silver screen, with Tom Hardy reprising his role as Venom, Andy Serkis in the director's chair, and Woody Harrelson set to star as Cletus Kasady – AKA, Carnage! Is that the sound of a sonic wave bursting from the page? No, it's the Philosophy of Venom!

I think therefore I am in charge? The life of man is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short – and let's keep it that way? The unsymbiotic life is not worth living? If God is not dead, it would be necessary to summon him from his planet of symbiote by gathering codices of all he has touched across the world? I'm sure we can come up with a few more between then and now.

The Philosophy Of Venom will be published by Titan Books on May 25th 2021.