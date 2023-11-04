Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: beats world, lenticular, teen titans

Titans: Beast World Lenticular Covers In The Flesh

We get the return of the lenticular cover for Titans: Beast World. Showing Beast Boy making quite the transformation into a Starros.

Article Summary DC Comics brings back the lenticular cover for Titans: Beast World.

Beast Boy transforms into a Starros on the lenticular cover.

Future issues to feature other Titans' transformations on lenticular covers.

A look at the synopsis of the six-part Titans: Beast World series.

DC Comics is really returning to the cover gimmick of late, is it not? We've had the delayed Roaring covers of Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong – which DC Comics claimed was a first for comics but managed to ignore an earlier and much funnier version from Rick & Morty. We covered earlier today their return to rub-and-smell covers for Batman and Santa Claus. And now, in the same FOC week, the return of the lenticular cover for Titans: Beast World. Showing Beast Boy making quite the transformation into a Starros.

Okay if may not look quite that impressive in the flesh. But DC lenticular covers in the past usually look better than the Marvel Comics ones did. They even have a lenticular cover variant Watchmen now. And it looks like future issues will see Titans transform into other humanoid animals with Robin, Harley Quinn and Nightwing getting their own lenticular variants.

TITANS BEAST WORLD #1 (OF 6) CVR E CLAYTON HENRY LENTICULAR VAR (Item may be allocated)

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki (CA) Clayton Henry

Clawing its way out of the pages of Titans comes an unprecedented threat to the DC Universe. Superman, Wonder Woman, Starfire–all are powerless to stop the Necrostar from ending all life on Earth. The only hero who can save the world is…Beast Boy?! With Nightwing, Raven, Cyborg, and the Titans beside him, can Garfield Logan rise to battle an ancient evil? What will Amanda Waller do to take advantage of the situation as millions of people are changed into rampaging creatures? Can humanity survive all-powerful heroes and villains transformed into ferocious beasts? Friends will fall. Heroes will rise. And nothing will ever be the same again. Earth is about to become…Beast World. DC proudly presents the Titans' first crossover as the world's premier superhero team, with universe-shattering repercussions. Brought to you by the all-star creative team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Ivan Reis, this story promises to be an epic one that sets the stage for what's to come for the DCU! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023 TITANS BEAST WORLD #2 (OF 6) CVR D CLAYTON HENRY LENTICULAR VAR (Item may be allocated)

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki (CA) Clayton Henry

THE STATUS QUO-SHATTERING TITANS CROSSOVER CONTINUES! With beasts rampaging through the streets and a world conqueror in the sky, the Titans must do all they can to save humanity. But as heroes and villains alike are infected, will the team stay clear of the spores or become part of the threat? And as the world rages, can Raven discover a way to save Beast Boy? Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/202

TITANS BEAST WORLD #3 (OF 6) CVR D CLAYTON HENRY LENTICULAR VAR (Item may be allocated)

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Clayton Henry

CAN AMANDA WALLER BRING ORDER TO A WORLD GONE WILD? The world has gone wild, and Amanda Waller is the only one who can bring order! The mastermind behind the Suicide Squad has now been given frightening authority to deal with the threat at large. She knows what is needed to end this, but will her brutal methods put her on a collision course with the Titans? Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2023 TITANS BEAST WORLD #4 (OF 6) CVR D CLAYTON HENRY LENTICULAR VAR

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Clayton Henry

A TITAN FALLS! With the greatest minds and killers of the DCU at her disposal, Amanda Waller unleashes her malevolent master plan to remake the world in her image. With the Titans off the board, do the beasts stand a chance? The Wall's hunt begins here! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 1/9/2024 TITANS BEAST WORLD #5 (OF 6) CVR D CLAYTON HENRY LENTICULAR VAR

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki (CA) Clayton Henry

WALLER VERSUS THE WORLD! After the shocking events of the last issue, the world stands divided: half with the Titans and half with the woman whose vicious methods have saved them for now. All this and more as Dr. Hate returns to revel in and spread their own unique brand of chaos! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 1/23/2024 TITANS BEAST WORLD #6 (OF 6) CVR D CLAYTON HENRY LENTICULAR VAR

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Ivan Reis, Lucas Meyer (CA) Clayton Henry

DR. HATE REVEALED! As Raven makes her final stand against the chaotic evil sorcerer, the Titans race against time to cure the world of the epidemic caused by Beast Boy. How far will the team go? How much will the friends sacrifice? Watch as the DCU is forced to evolve or die in this shocking conclusion! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 1/30/2024

