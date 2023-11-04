Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: christmas, Silent Knight

DC Promises a Very Smelly Christmas & Santa Claus in DC Continuity

Batman - Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 offers Peace on Earth, Krampus in Gotham, and putting Santa Claus officially into the DCU continuity.

The comic features a "Rub and Smell" variant cover with a candy cane scent, brought to life by Ben Oliver.

The storyline involves Santa investigating a brutal crime in Gotham, teaming up with Batman and other DC heroes.

This isn't DC's first scented comic - a Harley Quinn comic in 2014 infamously featured a cannabis and cut grass odor.

Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 offers Peace on Earth, Krampus in Gotham, and putting Santa Claus officially into the DC Comics Universe continuity. This Fighting Father Christmas will be as canon as Lex Luthor, courtesy of Jeff Parker and Michele Bandini.

The listing also includes a "Rub and Smell" variant, drawn by Ben Oliver. But what will the scent be? Big hot sweaty man who has just come down the chimney? Fresh reindeer dung? The tears of elves condemned to slavery for millennia? No, apparently it will be "featuring a minty fresh candy cane scent". It may however be "allocated" as DC Comics can only print so many, it seems, so that retailers will not get as many as they order.

BATMAN SANTA CLAUS SILENT KNIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR D BEN OLIVER RUB AND SMELL VAR Allocations May Occur

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Iver

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN! The four-part crossover event of a generation begins when a not-so-jolly St. Nick hits Gotham City to investigate a brutal crime in the days leading up to Christmas… What manner of man or beast could have committed such atrocities?! With the help of his former student, Batman, Santa will team up with the heroes of the DC Universe to right this wrong–or the world wakes up to coal in their stockings! A brutal, two-fisted holiday tale of hope, wonder, and monster hunting is the perfect treat to ring in the holidays–it's Claus in canon! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/5/2023

This is not the first rub-and-small comic book cover that DC Comics has offered. Famously for Harley Quinn, in the pre-Pamela Lifford days of 2014, they issued a comic book with a cannabis odour. And then realising that there may be issues with Customs & Excise folks, made a British-variant cover with a "cut grass" smell instead. Because the "grass" had had to be "cut".

