Titans United #5 Preview: Superboy No More

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. Conner Kent is no more in this preview of Titans United #5, in stores Tuesday from DC. In his place: Shazaconner! No, wait, it's… Black Zero! Check out the preview below.

TITANS UNITED #5 (OF 7)

DC Comics

1021DC172

1021DC173 – TITANS UNITED #5 (OF 7) CVR B KAEL NGU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade (CA) Jamal Campbell

Black Zero strikes! Superboy has turned on the Titans as Tamaranean forces move to invade Earth. As Donna Troy falls to Conner's newly restored powers, Raven tries desperately to reach the friend and ally they once knew.

In Shops: 1/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

