TKO Studios Launches TKO Rogue Imprint to Publish Novels

TKO Studios has announced the launch of TKO Rogue, a new imprint dedicated to releasing novels and illustrated fiction by a range of dynamic authors and creators from the literary and pop culture worlds. That's right; these are books with no pictures, only words. You can conjure the images yourself when you read. Exercise your imagination more. Well, they might have some illustrations, but not sequential comic art.

TKO Rogue's first titles coming out in print and digital publication on January 11th, 2022, including the occult thriller BROOD X, by Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER, B.P.R.D.), and renowned artist MK Perker, and ONE EYE OPEN, a nail-biting murder mystery by New York Times Bestselling author, Alex Grecian (THE YARD), and artist Andrea Mutti.

BROOD X, by Joshua Dysart & MK Perker

Print MSRP: $9.99

Release Date: January 11th

With the Red Scare on the rise and a looming fear of nuclear war gripping the nation, sevenmlaborers gather under the smoldering heat of an Indiana summer to begin a curious project: constructing a bomb shelter in the middle of nowhere. But when the emergence of a once-in-a-century cicada swarm ushers in a series of increasingly unlikely accidental deaths on the site, the survivors start eying each other with more than just suspicion. And with good reason. One of them has heard the cicadas' maddening song before.

ONE EYE OPEN, by Alex Grecian & Andrea Mutti

Print MSRP: $9.99

Release Date: January 11th

After her mother's sudden passing, Laura and her daughter Juniper return to her childhood home in the rural outskirts of Denmark. In the scenic village amidst seas of wheat fields, Laura hopes they have finally let tragedy behind them. Then, Juniper notices something strange about the people she encounters, the same people who have worked in these fields for centuries. In tracing her lineage back through her mother and beyond, Juniper makes a horrifying discovery. This town is alive with more than just nature, and the endless fields of wheat demand to be harvested, whether the hands that do so are alive or dead…

"The launch of TKO Rogue is the next step in the evolution of TKO Studios and bridges the vibrant worlds of novelized fiction and comics with works from a renowned pair of award-winning, bestselling authors and internationally recognized artists," says Tze Chun, co-founder of TKO Studios. "We invite readers to enjoy these new books and join us as we develop an exciting roster of original prose titles."