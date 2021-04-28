To Be On Krakoa Or Not To Be On Krakoa – New Mutants & Cable Spoilers

Krakoa, is launching its Hellfire Gala today with the Official Hellfire Gala Guide (more on that later). But is a big party enough to draw all mutants to Krakoa?

They'll take genocidal murderers like The Shadow King in New Mutants #17, Apocalypse, Magneto and actual Nazis like Fenris, the Strucker twins, the entry bar isn't that high – though right now seems to exclude Franklin Richards and the Children Of The Atom. With a couple of Arakko-native mutants finding solace in a London pub in Cable #10.

With a very simple message to those who offer them asylum in an all-mutant world.

I mean, I do take their point. Also not sure if Pollux has learned the word "bollocks" yet – and what his reaction to that will be. The Krakoan tiki bar doesn't quite match up to the Cambridge Arms. Still, it's a good way to measure the lay of the land.

Yeah, that's about right. Not entirely sure that policeman should be handling a gun though, doesn't look like a firearms officer. Checking… and no, Tom Taylor hasn't started writing the X-Men comic books yet. Although looks like it may be to come..

So good to write this in a script again. pic.twitter.com/U781DGKPvr — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) April 22, 2021

While the New Mutants making a rescue trip to Otherworld find a mutant who is quite happy to be there.

If X-Men is an allegory for racism and sexual prejudice, and Krakoa represents an isolationist place where identity is key, to belonging, and the Hellfire Gala seen as an allegory to Pride events, there are those who are part of those groups who don't really want to have anything to do with that sort of thing, as groups are not homogenous. And New Mutants #17 reflects that.

So Josh gets to stay in Otherworld, and the X-Men allegories getting a little more nuanced rather than their usual broad brush strokes. Meanwhile, in clone news, Cyclops is definitely not down with reviving a second version of his son, despite the appeals of the first version, just as he was opposed to Cable's mother being revived, Madelyne Pryor. This kind of clone prejudice looks like it may also get addressed very soon as well.

And we get some recent history of going on in Otherworld, with Merlyn and his daughter Roma very much at odds. Again…

Can an Otherworld title be far behind?

CABLE #10

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210607

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

THE CHILD OF SUMMER! As Cable and company draw closer to the secret of the missing child, a reckoning draws ever closer. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99 NEW MUTANTS #17

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210609

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Rod Reis (CA) Christian Ward

WHAT'S LEFT OVER WHEN YOU GO HOME? With a mutant child lost in Otherworld, it's up to the NEW MUTANTS to find and extract him…without losing themselves in the process. Meanwhile, on Krakoa: Warlock makes a friend. Wolfsbane makes a friend. Magik makes some enemies. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

