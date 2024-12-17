Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: daredevil, Psylocke

To Lose One Limb May Be Considered Unfortunate – Major Marvel Spoilers

To Lose One Limb May Be Considered Unfortunate - Major Marvel Spoilers for this week's comic books out on Wednesday.

Article Summary Two comics out this week share a shocking twist in Marvel's latest comics release.

Marvel preempts Daredevil spoilers with a revealing variant cover.

While one of the X-Men comics ends with a very similar dramatic scene.

Marvel comics' latest reveal challenges characters' communication methods, Bleeding Cool suggests using WhatsApp instead.

This week sees the publication of two comics, Daredevil #16 and Psylocke #2, that both feature a very similar twist in the tale. Now Marvel have spoiled Daredevil #16 themselves by putting a more spoilery scene than actually appears in the comic itself on the Spoiler Variant cover that will appear alongside the other covers.

This being the page that actually appears inside the comic itself.

There are all sorts of places that item could have appeared, but the cover makes it clear that it is the real deal. Even if upcoming covers to the series may now need an amendment or two.

But we mentioned Psylocke #2 as well, did we not? Well, Bleeding Cool gets the nod that the end of the second issue will feature a very similar scene, with Kwannon coming across the violently removed left arm of John Greycrow, left as a message for her just as Bullseye's left arm has been left for Daredevil. Can I suggest that Marvel characters get WhatsApp instead? It's secure, easy to use, and yes, most people write on it one-handed… to paraphrase Oscar Wilde

Daredevil #16 and Psylocke #2 are both published tomorrow.

