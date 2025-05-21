Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Today's One World Under Doom Tie-Ins, Those That Do & Those That Don't (Spoilers)

One World Under Doom Tie-Ins, Doom Academy #4, Superior Avengers #2, Iron Man #8, Thunderbolts Doomstrike #5 and Ultimates #12

Article Summary One World Under Doom tie-ins vary wildly in relevance; some key titles barely connect to the main event.

Doom Academy sports the event banner but offers almost no real crossover with Doom's larger storyline.

Iron Man #8 isn't listed as a tie-in but engages with the event as much as official entries, plus union drama.

Superior Avengers and Thunderbolts probe deeper themes of democracy, media spin, and parallel Dooms.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers, but not massive ones. The One World Under Doom event is kicking off, with three books on the checklist: Doom Academy #4, Superior Avengers #2 and Thunderbolts Doomstrike #5. Though, despite having Dylan, son of Dormammu, currently attacking Doctor Doom and the Earth in the main One World Under Doom series, Doom Academy continues to have nothing to do with the event despite sporting the tie-in banner.

Indeed, Superior Avengers has more relevant Dormammu content than Doom Academy, in just one asterisk.

While Iron Man #8, not on the One World Under Doom checklist, ties in with it as much as any other book.

As well as getting involved with union negotiations. Not sure which Tony Stark finds worse, Doctor Doom or the Teamsters.

Captain America makes the case against democracy in Thunderbolts: Doomstrike.

And Bucky Barnes joins in with their pro-terrorist rhetoric. I mean, they are indeed up against Doom. And hell, this is how the USA was founded, of course. But there will be issues. Talking of which.

Tony Stark threatens the unions with automation. Not only that, but…

He's already working with generative A.I. known as Iron.GPT. What could possibly go wrong there? Does it know how many fingers Tony Stark has?

Superior Avengers has Kristoff Von Doom making the case for the Superior Avengers… even as they hide their true future realities. As Tony Stark's negotiations hit the skids…

So while Tony Stark deals with the Black Widow getting involved in his business dealings…

The Black Widow has to deal with the Winter Soldier getting involved in hers.

Only for the Winter Soldier's ex to turn up right at that moment. Which is how I am choosing to read this scene anyway. Any while the future of the Superior Avengers shows one way to deal with a Doom in one parallel universe…

Another parallel universe version of Doom is working out to get rid of himself with time travel.

Doom makes his case as a necessary evil, Killraven makes the case that there is no such thing.

While Thunderbolts sees an enemy repent and fix certain media disinformation.

Of which there is quite a lot going around…

It looks like the media is starting to turn as well…

Anyone down for a One World Under Doom: The Front Line series? These kind of things are my favourite moments from the event so far…

DOOM ACADEMY #4 (OF 5)

(W) MacKenzie Cadenhead (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Pablo Villalobos

In Shops: May 21, 2025 SRP: $3.99 IRON MAN #8

(W) Spencer Ackerman (A) Julius Ohta, Michael Dowling (CA) Yasmine Putri

THE IRON SELLOUT! After witnessing firsthand the devastation of war, Tony Stark famously divested his company from the weapons trade. Then Orchis and Feilong came along, and a furious Iron Man watched them dismantle his legacy. Now Stark Unlimited is going back to its roots as Tony publicly announces a FULL-SCALE RETURN TO WEAPONS MANUFACTURING! What?! Why is Iron Man meeting with rebels outside Latveria? Why is the Winter Guard after him (this time)? Why is Doctor Doom sending angry emissaries to Stark's door? WHAT IN ALL HELL IS TONY STARK DOING?! RATED T+In Shops: May 21, 2025 SRP: $3.99 SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2 (OF 6)

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Luca Maresca (CA) R. B. Silva

DOOM'S MIGHTEST HEROES!

• The SUPERIOR Avengers have made a strong debut, but what happens when they have to hunt down one of the Fantastic Four's most sinister foes: DIABLO?!

• What plans does DOOM have for this team?

• And where exactly did these heroes come from?

RATED T+In Shops: May 21, 2025 SRP: $3.99 THUNDERBOLTS DOOMSTRIKE #5 (OF 5)

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (CA) Leinil Yu

LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE!

RATED T+In Shops: May 21, 2025 SRP: $3.99 ULTIMATES #12

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

THE ULTIMATE FRACTURE!

Dissent destroys the Ultimates as a disagreement long developing between two members of the team leads to a devastating departure!

RATED T+In Shops: May 21, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!