Today's X-Terminators #2 Has The Least Believable Cliffhanger Of All

The modern Krakoan age of X-Men comic books, even since House Of X, has had to reinvent the cliffhanger a little. After all, people getting killed is not the be-all-and-end-all it never actually was. We all used to know that, eventually, killed-off characters would come back, now we have confirmed it, courtesy of The Five. So we have introduced characters deleting their back-ups, dying in Otherworld so they come back wrong, or dying without having been backed up soon enough so whatever information they had is lost.

But today's X-Terminators #2 goes even further than that, with this cliffhanger tease, regarding Wolverine, Boom-Boom, Jubilee and Dazzler's antics against murderous gambling vampires.

Because that's how the comic book ends. But it begins… at a point in time after that final moment. So much of the comic is told in flashback.

Where everyone still seems to be fine, and not deaded. So the answer to the cliffhanger question is, for all intents and purposes, yes.

All we are left wondering is where on earth they got their Hallowe'en costumes from.

This is one of those "the pot calling the kettle a pot" moments, right?

X-TERMINATORS #2 (OF 5) (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220849

(W) Leah Williams (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Federico Vicentini

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER… When three explosive ladies hit the town, they had no idea it was going to hit back so hard…and shockingly, running into their stabby friend Wolverine hasn't made the night any less blood-soaked. Join Dazzler, Jubilee, Boom-Boom and Wolverine for a bloody, sexy gut-punch of a series that will leave you begging for another! Parental Advisory In Shops: Oct 26, 2022 SRP: $3.99