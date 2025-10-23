Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: auction, frank frazetta, heritage, Keif Fromm, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane's Batman #423 Cover Sells For A Record $781,250

Todd McFarlane drew just one cover for the Batman #423 ongoing series back in 1988 (he also did covers for Detective Comics, and Spawn/Batman), but it was enough to sell for $781,250, an auction record for a Todd McFarlane cover. And this led Heritage's October 17 Keif Fromm Collection Comic Art Signature Auction to raise $3,678,064 total for the single-day, single-owner event.

The controversial comic book art collector Keif Fromm, who died at the end of 2024 at the age of 54, was known best for his collection of Golden Age comic art, which saw Captain Marvel Jr. "V for Victory" Master Comics No. 27 cover art by Mac Raboy sell for for $337,500; Lou Fine's Hit Comics No. 5 Red Bee original cover art for $275,000; C.C. Beck's Whiz Comics No. 19 from July 1941, for $118,750; and Jack Cole's Silver Streak Comics No. 10 Daredevil and the Claw Story Page 1 original art, which took in $112,500, all auction records for each named artist. The auction also saw $437,500 for the original cover art for The Ghost Rider No. 5 by Frank Frazetta, and a page of Todd McFarlane's Detective Comics #578 for $32,500, Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson, and George Roussos Batman #13 page for $100.000 and Alex Ross Marvels #1 Golden Age Heroes Double Splash Pages for $62,500.

"The phenomenal success of this auction is a testament to Keif's incredible eye for the best of the best quality comic art," Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena said. "That, combined with Heritage's reputation and international reach, resulted in multiple world records for these artists."

