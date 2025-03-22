Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Bloodletter, spawn

Todd McFarlane Launches Bloodletter In His Spawn July 2025 Solicits

Todd McFarlane launches Bloodletter #1 by Joseph Illidge, Tim Seeley and Christian Rosado in his Spawn Universe June 2025 solicits.

Bloodletter is Todd McFarlane's big new Spawn Universe title by Joseph Illidge, Tim Seeley and Christian Rosado launching as part of his Spawn solicits in Image Comics' 2025 solicits and solicitations.





BLOODLETTER #1 (OF 5)

STORY JOSEPH ILLIDGE & TIM SEELEY

ART / COVER A CHRISTIAN ROSADO

COVER B BLANK SKETCH

Tasha Thornwall is THE BLOODLETTER, mystical mercenary of the world's secret underground. A former CIA operative forced to live in the shadows after being outed by Al Simmons 10 years ago, Tasha is now out for revenge when she learns Al Simmons is alive as Spawn. The mission to hunt down and kill Spawn begins in this debut miniseries by JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE (DC Comics' The Shadow Cabinet) and TIM SEELEY (HACK/SLASH, LOCAL MAN, Nightwing), along with the incredible art talents of CHRISTIAN ROSADO.

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

Comic book writer, editor, publisher and old friend Joe Illidge wrote about what is to come for Bloodletter, a project Bleeding Cool had previously broken news about. "Tasha Thornwall is THE BLOODLETTER, and her only mission in life is. To. KILL. SPAWN… THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE SPAWN UNIVERSE IS UPON US!… the story of the former CIA agent Al Simmons was tasked to kill and failed. Years later, she returns after spending years on the run learning the occult, espionage, and assassination."

Here's what else is Spawned-up from Todd McFarlane from Image Comics in their June 2025 solicits and solicitations.

BLACK RITUAL: THE BOOK OF NYX #3 (OF 7)

STORY THOMAS HEALY

ART / COVER A NAT JONES

COVER B RAYMOND GAY

Nyx has become a target of the Witch Hunter known as The Puritan. With his sights set on her, it may only be a matter of time before she is laid to rest.

JUNE 4 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #8

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER A BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B THADDEUS ROBECK

The Gunslinger continues to make his way across the Western frontier. The tragedy of his past, hot at his heels, spurred on by a man in black.

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #45

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A THADDEUS ROBECK

COVER B FEDERICO SABBATINI

A small town, not unsimilar to one from Gunslinger's past, has been overrun by monsters. He can save the town, but only by making a huge sacrifice.

JUNE 11 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

KING SPAWN #47

STORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART YILDIRAY CINAR

COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

Spawn is still reeling after a vicious fight against a new enemy named the Revenant. He underestimated him the first time, something that won't happen again.

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

MEDIEVAL SPAWN #3 (OF 4)

STORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART MARCO ITRI

COVER A JONATHAN URIBE

COVER B FEDERICO SABBATINI

A cataclysmic threat is revealed, and loyalties are tested as Medieval Spawn gathers an army to face their destiny head-on.

JUNE 25 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

RAT CITY #15

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER B VON RANDAL

With Peter stuck in the In Between, the Progeny turn their focus to another.

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #16

STORY JORDAN BAREL

ART THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A / COVER B RAYMOND GAY

The pieces have fallen into place, the conspiracy against Twitch is starting to come to light, but the reason he was targeted in the first place is still a mystery.

JUNE 11 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

THE SCORCHED #43

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A TONTON REVOLVER

COVER B BJÖRN BARENDS

Medieval continues to assert himself into Marc's conscience, taking control more and more, but to what end?

JUNE 25 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

SPAWN #367

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B TONTON REVOLVER

Spawn has always been the Alpha, but now there is a new big dog in town looking to make a name for themselves. And to be the man, you've got to beat the man!

JUNE 25 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

KING SPAWN ORIGINS BOOK 1 HC

STORY SEAN LEWIS & TODD McFARLANE

ART JAVI FERNANDEZ & THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER JAVI FERNANDEZ

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

When a monstrous entity, once confined in Hell, breaks free and returns to Earth, SPAWN is lured into a carefully laid trap. Kincaid's motives for wanting Spawn to claim the Hellish throne remain shrouded in mystery, especially in light of the KING SPAWN prophecy. Spawn finds himself back in New York City, the epicenter of his quest, where the God Throne, the Dead Zones, and the ominous prophecy converge. Will he seize the crown or will his choice lead to the world's destruction? Collected in an all-new size and format, KING SPAWN ORIGINS HARDCOVER BOOK 1 brings you the art and stories that made this series a classic. Extra features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes art. Collects KING SPAWN #1-12

OCTOBER 15 320 PAGES FC T+ $29.99

SAM AND TWITCH COMPENDIUM 1 TP

STORY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, TODD McFARLANE, MARC ANDREYKO, LUCA BLENGINO

ART ANGEL MEDINA, CLAYTON CRAIN & LUCA ERBETTA

COVER ASHLEY WOOD

TODD McFARLANE unleashed his signature creation, SPAWN, in 1992. In doing so, he created the most successful independent comic book in history. From the pages of SPAWN, join Sam and Twitch in SAM AND TWITCH COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1! FIFTY-FIVE ISSUES of our favorite Detectives as they maneuver through the dark underbelly of the city and chase mobsters, serial killers, and monsters! Includes the original 1999 SAM AND TWITCH series, the 2003 CASE FILES, and THE WRITER in FULL COLOR! Collects SAM AND TWITCH #1-26, CASE FILES SAM AND TWITCH #1-25, and SAM AND TWITCH THE WRITER #1-4

JUNE 25 1320 PAGES FC M $59.99

SPAWN MANGA: SHADOWS OF SPAWN TP

STORY / ART / COVER JUZO TOKORO

TRIM SIZE: 5" x 7"

BACK IN PRINT FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS! Experience SPAWN like never before in 600 pages of stunning manga by JUZO TOKORO! Encounter new Spawns and iconic villains as a vengeful Spawn battles gangsters while trying to protect his loved ones. Meet Ken Kurosawa, a former bodyguard whose life ends in a car bomb during a gang war, leading him to a fateful deal with MALEBOGIA. Now, he must confront his past in a gripping tale of manipulation and destiny. This is pure manga magic! Collects SHADOWS OF SPAWN #1-3

JUNE 18 600 PAGES BW M $17.99

