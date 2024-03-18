Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: misery, spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Launches Spawn Spinoff Misery #1 In June, Still $2.99

It was first promised in 2018. Now, in June, Todd McFarlane will be publishing Spawn spinoff Misery #1 drawn by Szymon Kudranski, at $2.99

Article Summary Todd McFarlane's Misery #1 debuts in June, inspired by #MeToo movement.

Artist Szymon Kudranski joins McFarlane to bring Misery to life.

Misery's character utilizes emotional pain as a weapon, reflective of our times.

All McFarlane comic books maintain the exceptional $2.99 price point.

It was first promised oover six years ago, in 2018. And now, finally, Todd McFarlane will be publishing Misery #1 drawn by Szymon Kudranski. At the time, he said it was "the perfect time for the character because of the #MeToo movement calling out sexual harassment. Her powers give her the ability to weaponize emotional pain. I think it's a good time to come up with something with the #MeToo happening," and that there's already interest in adapting Misery as a movie or television show. As for how Misery will distinguish herself, it's because she's a girl. "The dudes, we like to punch each other in the face," McFarlane explained. "She's gonna be more emotional." And also Cyan Fitzgerald, daughter of Spawn's former wife, Wanda, and best friend Terry, as first seen all that time ago in 1992 in Spawn #1… here's the solicit for Misery #1 as well as the other Spawn books in Image Comics' June 2024 solicits and solicitations. And all of McFarlane's book still incredibly hitting that $2.99 price point. The Kiladelphia crossover from Rodney Barnes however jumps up to $3.99, but that's Rodney, not Todd. (Now with added Monolith.)

MISERY #1 (OF 4)

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Szymon Kudranski (CA) Don Aguillo

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Cyan Fitzgerald is just a young woman trying to find her place in the world. As the daughter of Wanda Fitzgerald, the former wife of Al Simmons (aka Spawn), she has been endowed with incredible abilities—abilities that keep her cut off from those around her. Her journey into the darkness starts here. Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 6/5/2024

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #33 CVR A DANIEL HENRIQUES

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Daniel Henriques

With no powers and no way to heal himself, the Gunslinger seeks the aid of an old friend and discovers he has a new ally!

Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

KING SPAWN #35 CVR A KEVIN KEANE

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Kevin Keane

Spawn has always had a target on his back, but he recently found out it was bigger than he ever realized. Retail:$2.99 In-Store Date: 6/12/2024

RAT CITY #3

(W) Erica Schultz (A/CA) Zé Carlos

Peter Cairn, the Deviant, has decided that he is done hiding; he is taking the fight directly to those who created him! Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 6/19/2024

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #4

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Szymon Kudranski (CA) Don Aguillo

Just when they thought they'd cracked the case, another body turns up. The killer is constantly one step ahead of them, and Sam is beginning to doubt his abilities. Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

SPAWN SCORCHED #31 CVR A RAYMOND GAY

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Raymond Gay

The man that Jessica Priest has tried for so long to forget has returned to her life. Not only has he returned, but he wants her back under his control, and he doesn't care who he needs to kill to make that happen! Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 6/19/2024

SPAWN #355 CVR A VON RANDAL

(W) Rory McConville (A) Brett Booth (CA) Von Randal

Bludd's new assassin is hot on Spawn's heels, and without the ability to disappear into the shadows, it's only a matter of time before he finds him. Will this be their final face-off? Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

MONOLITH #2 (OF 3)

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Valerio Giangiordano (CA) Francesco Mattina

The battle between Monolith and Omega Spawn rages across the stars. And unfortunately for them, it will all come crashing down where they least expect it. Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 6/12/2024

KILLADELPHIA #36 CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER (MR)

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) German Erramouspe, Jason Shawn Alexander (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

END OF STORY ARC

"DEATH BE NOT PROUD," Part Six (of Six)

The latest arc of the sold-out Eisner Award-nominated series arrives at its explosive conclusion! For the first time, bringing together Spawn, Savage Dragon, and the cursed one known as Blacula himself!

From RODNEY BARNES, the writer and executive producer behind HBO's Winning Time, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

PLUS: A backup story featuring Hell's baddest badass, Johnny Gatlin!

Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/5/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!