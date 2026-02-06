Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Compact, KO, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Now Selling New DC Comics Titles On His Website

Todd McFarlane is now selling new DC comics titles on his McFarlane Toys webs back to where he began

Article Summary Todd McFarlane is now selling new DC Comics titles directly through his McFarlane Toys website

The shop features select DC Comics, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Compact Comic editions

Spawn comics dominate the store, with multiple titles and compendiums available alongside the DC offerings

McFarlane's online venture marks a return to his comic shop roots, now competing with comic retailers

Todd McFarlane began his comic book career working at a comic shop called The Comic Rack on Monroe Street in Spokane, Washington, while he was creating samples of comic book art to send to publishers and living in a trailer park. Now it seems he is returning to running a comic store again, albeit online, courtesy of his McFarlane Toys website. Previously, it seemed to just stock Spawn comic books, but now it has expanded to certain DC Comics titles. Right now, that's Superman/Spider-Man, DC's K.O., Batman, Absolute and very select Compact Comics and Omnibus titles…

These are the Spawn and DC Comics titles currently listed for sale on the website. Room for expansion? Hey, comic book retailers, you have a new competitor in the marketplace… but onlhy for certain titles.

