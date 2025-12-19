Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane
Todd McFarlane's Spawn March 2026 Solicits – The Road To Spawn #400
Todd McFarlane's Spawn Universe March 2026 solicits and solicitations has Spawn's biggest battle yet... an dthe road tro Spawn #400 begins
Article Summary
- Spawn Universe enters March 2026 with high-stakes battles and a dark road to the milestone Spawn #400.
- Gunslinger Spawn faces deadly enemies, time-travel mysteries, and new powers in two explosive issues.
- King Spawn, The Scorched, and Rat City bring supernatural threats, epic choices, and citywide chaos.
- Medieval mayhem climaxes in Spawn: The Dark Ages #6, while trade paperbacks expand the Spawn saga.
DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #17
WRITER: JIMMY PALMIOTTI
ARTIST/COVER A/COVER B: PATRIC REYNOLDS
ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99
GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLIANS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
The Gunslinger's world is on fire. Enemies are closing in on all sides, and the answers he is searching for are just out of his grasp.
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #53
WRITER: TODD MCFARLANE
ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI
COVER A: VON RANDAL
COVER B: MIRKO COLAK
ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99
GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
With his newfound abilities, The Gunslinger is on the hunt for a missing child. But not just an ordinary child, this one may hold the secret to his returning to his own time period.
KING SPAWN #55
WRITER: RORY MCCONVILLE
ARTIST: YILDIRAY ÇINAR
COVER A/COVER B: HARVEY TOLIBAO
ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99
GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
A darkness has taken hold in New York City. Spawn can sense it creeping in the night. When he discovers its source, he will be in for the biggest battle of his life!
RAT CITY #24
WRITER: ERICA SCHULTZ
ARTIST/COVER A/COVER B: ZÉ CARLOS
ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99
GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
The Deviant knows terror—but the thing waiting in Rat City's depths is about to show him a new kind of fear.
SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #25
WRITER: THOMAS HEALY
ARTIST: VON RANDAL
COVER A/COVER B: IG GUARA
ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99
GENRE: CRIME & MYSTERY, SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS
After their last case, Sam and Twitch just want to take a day and relax. Maybe catch a ball game. But someone has other plans for our intrepid Detectives.
THE SCORCHED #51
WRITER: TODD MCFARLANE
ARTIST: STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER A/COVER B: IG GUARA
ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99
GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
After taking a hard look at recent events and conflicts in which the Scorched team has been involved, Jessica Priest makes a tough choice. This is where it all changes!
SPAWN #376
WRITER: TODD MCFARLANE
ARTIST: BRETT BOOTH
COVER A/COVER B: DON AGUILLO
ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99
GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
Spawn has been beaten, bloodied, and left for dead. But unfortunately for Spawn's attacker, all that did was make him mad.
SPAWN: THE DARK AGES #6 (OF 6)
WRITER: LIAM SHARP
ARTIST/COVER A: LIAM SHARP
COVER B: RAYMOND GAY
ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99
GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
In the aftermath of death and treachery, the King faces his toughest challenge yet. Aurelianus and the Devil Spawn must remain united if they are to defeat the invading Saxons amongst the ruins of Londinium in this epic finale.
DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER, VOL. 1 TP
WRITER: JIMMY PALMIOTTI
ARTIST: PATRIC REYNOLDS, CHAD HARDIN, LUIS NCT, ULISES ARREOLA
COVER: PATRIC REYNOLDS
ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 160 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $14.99
GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
Gunslinger Spawn stands as one of the most mysterious figures in the SPAWN UNIVERSE—and DEADLY TALES finally cracks open his legend. Created by JIMMY PALMIOTTI and brought to brutal, cinematic life by PATRIC REYNOLDS, this series digs deep into the origins of the deadliest of Spawns. From his first appearance in SPAWN #174 to his hell-bent journey across time, readers will ride through his blood-soaked past in the Old West and follow the twist that hurls him into the future. Raw, relentless, and viciously atmospheric, this is a frontier saga forged by two of comics' finest.
Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork.
Collects DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER #1-6.
KING SPAWN, VOL. 7 TP
WRITER: TODD McFARLANE
ARTIST: YILDIRAY ÇINAR, IVAN NUNES
COVER: MARCO FAILLA
ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 144 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $16.99
GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
Spawn has uncovered the culprits behind Granny Blake's abduction and sends an assassin to eliminate Al Simmons. Although he lacks full power, Spawn confronts those endangering humanity, but falls into a trap and suffers a brutal attack at the hospital. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork.
Collects KING SPAWN #37-42.