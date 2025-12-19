Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane's Spawn March 2026 Solicits – The Road To Spawn #400

Todd McFarlane's Spawn Universe March 2026 solicits and solicitations has Spawn's biggest battle yet... an dthe road tro Spawn #400 begins

Article Summary Spawn Universe enters March 2026 with high-stakes battles and a dark road to the milestone Spawn #400.

Gunslinger Spawn faces deadly enemies, time-travel mysteries, and new powers in two explosive issues.

King Spawn, The Scorched, and Rat City bring supernatural threats, epic choices, and citywide chaos.

Medieval mayhem climaxes in Spawn: The Dark Ages #6, while trade paperbacks expand the Spawn saga.

Todd McFarlane's Image Comics' March 2026 solicits plunge deeper into's Spawn Universe infernal depths, where hellfire rages across timelines and titles, from Old West vengeance to futuristic dread and medieval finales. Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger Spawn #17 keeps the Gunslinger's world ablaze with enemies closing in; Gunslinger Spawn #53 arms him with new powers for a child-hunt tied to time-travel secrets; King Spawn #55 unleashes a creeping New York darkness leading to Spawn's biggest battle yet; Rat City #24 flips terror on the Deviant in the depths; detectives Sam and Twitch get unwanted interruptions in Sam and Twitch: Case Files #25 ; Jessica Priest forces a game-changing decision in The Scorched #51 ; a battered Spawn rises furious in Spawn #376 ; and Liam Sharp's medieval epic concludes with united forces against Saxon invaders amid Londinium's ruins in Spawn: The Dark Ages #6… and two years away from Spawn #400!

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #17

WRITER: JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ARTIST/COVER A/COVER B: PATRIC REYNOLDS

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLIANS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

The Gunslinger's world is on fire. Enemies are closing in on all sides, and the answers he is searching for are just out of his grasp.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #53

WRITER: TODD MCFARLANE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: VON RANDAL

COVER B: MIRKO COLAK

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

With his newfound abilities, The Gunslinger is on the hunt for a missing child. But not just an ordinary child, this one may hold the secret to his returning to his own time period.

KING SPAWN #55

WRITER: RORY MCCONVILLE

ARTIST: YILDIRAY ÇINAR

COVER A/COVER B: HARVEY TOLIBAO

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

A darkness has taken hold in New York City. Spawn can sense it creeping in the night. When he discovers its source, he will be in for the biggest battle of his life!

RAT CITY #24

WRITER: ERICA SCHULTZ

ARTIST/COVER A/COVER B: ZÉ CARLOS

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

The Deviant knows terror—but the thing waiting in Rat City's depths is about to show him a new kind of fear.

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #25

WRITER: THOMAS HEALY

ARTIST: VON RANDAL

COVER A/COVER B: IG GUARA

ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: CRIME & MYSTERY, SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS

After their last case, Sam and Twitch just want to take a day and relax. Maybe catch a ball game. But someone has other plans for our intrepid Detectives.

THE SCORCHED #51

WRITER: TODD MCFARLANE

ARTIST: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A/COVER B: IG GUARA

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

After taking a hard look at recent events and conflicts in which the Scorched team has been involved, Jessica Priest makes a tough choice. This is where it all changes!

SPAWN #376

WRITER: TODD MCFARLANE

ARTIST: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A/COVER B: DON AGUILLO

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Spawn has been beaten, bloodied, and left for dead. But unfortunately for Spawn's attacker, all that did was make him mad.

SPAWN: THE DARK AGES #6 (OF 6)

WRITER: LIAM SHARP

ARTIST/COVER A: LIAM SHARP

COVER B: RAYMOND GAY

ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

In the aftermath of death and treachery, the King faces his toughest challenge yet. Aurelianus and the Devil Spawn must remain united if they are to defeat the invading Saxons amongst the ruins of Londinium in this epic finale.

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ARTIST: PATRIC REYNOLDS, CHAD HARDIN, LUIS NCT, ULISES ARREOLA

COVER: PATRIC REYNOLDS

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 160 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $14.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Gunslinger Spawn stands as one of the most mysterious figures in the SPAWN UNIVERSE—and DEADLY TALES finally cracks open his legend. Created by JIMMY PALMIOTTI and brought to brutal, cinematic life by PATRIC REYNOLDS, this series digs deep into the origins of the deadliest of Spawns. From his first appearance in SPAWN #174 to his hell-bent journey across time, readers will ride through his blood-soaked past in the Old West and follow the twist that hurls him into the future. Raw, relentless, and viciously atmospheric, this is a frontier saga forged by two of comics' finest.

Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork.

Collects DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER #1-6.

KING SPAWN, VOL. 7 TP

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: YILDIRAY ÇINAR, IVAN NUNES

COVER: MARCO FAILLA

ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 144 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $16.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Spawn has uncovered the culprits behind Granny Blake's abduction and sends an assassin to eliminate Al Simmons. Although he lacks full power, Spawn confronts those endangering humanity, but falls into a trap and suffers a brutal attack at the hospital. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork.

Collects KING SPAWN #37-42.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!