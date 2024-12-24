Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane
Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits For March 2025
No new launch titles for Todd McFarlane's Spawn comics from Image Comics in March 2025 solicits and solicitations. Which is unusual of late. But plenty more, with two Gunslinger Spawn titles, a Violator collection and Spawn hitting 364 issues…
SPAWN #364 CVR A MELE
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250614
JAN250615 – SPAWN #364 CVR B BARBERI
(W) John McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Fede Mele
All hell has broken out on Earth. Demons, Angels, and Monsters are running wild as Spawn tries to contain the chaos that he himself caused!
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
SPAWN NO HOME HERE #2
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250616
(W) Daniel Henriques (A / CA) Jonathan Glapion
The Stranger struggles with memories of his past as the thought of taking the young Sherlee with him weighs on his mind. Perhaps she would be safer on her own…
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
SPAWN RAT CITY #12 CVR A KIBAR
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250617
JAN250618 – SPAWN RAT CITY #12 CVR B SABBATINI
(W) Erica Schultz (A) Ze Carlos (CA) Kibar
Peter's life flashes before his eyes as Ammon takes him back to P.T.S. and Dr. Boze.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #13 CVR A FAILLA
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250619
JAN250620 – SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #13 CVR B FAILLA
(W) Jordan Barel (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Marco Failla
Twitch's career is in Sam's hands now. Can he prove that the shooting that derailed his partner's life was justified, or will Twitch be the one that ends up in handcuffs?
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
SPAWN SCORCHED #40 CVR A SABBATINI
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250621
JAN250622 – SPAWN SCORCHED #40 CVR B GAY
(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Frederico Sabbatini
Tensions are brewing on the team. What was once a cohesive combat unit is showing signs of cracking. Is this the end of The Scorched as we know it?
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #42 CVR A BARENDS
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250566
JAN250567 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #42 CVR B AGUILLO
(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends
Demons, Angels, Monsters, and Men are all after the Gunslinger. He is pinned down, outgunned, and out of ammunition. He only has one option left…
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #5 CVR A FAILLA
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250533
JAN250534 – DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #5 CVR B FAILLA
(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Chad Hardin (CA) Marco Failla
The Gunslinger has been taken prisoner and forced to survive against a sadistic Carnival Ringmaster and his Four Horsemen.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
KING SPAWN #44 CVR A PANSICA
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250578
JAN250579 – KING SPAWN #44 CVR B REVOLVER
(W) Rory McConville (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Eduardo Pansica
Al Simmons has been fighting for years, but he is not gaining any ground in protecting humanity from the creatures that lurk in the dark. Realizing this, Spawn starts to reevaluate his mission.
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
KNIGHTS VS SAMURAI #7 CVR A BONACORSI
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250580
JAN250581 – KNIGHTS VS SAMURAI #7 CVR B COLAK
(W) David Dastmalchian (A) Fede Mele (CA) Gianenrico Bonacorsi
With peace finally reached between Charles Ward and the Samurai army, it is realized that the Dragons of Japan are not the only threat they will face.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
HELLSPAWN COMPLETE COLLECTION TP
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247696
(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Steve Niles (A) Ashley Wood (A / CA) Ben Templesmith
The Hellspawn Complete Collection includes the entire Hellspawn series and never-before-seen art, a cover gallery, and behind-the-scenes content in trade paperback format. Hellspawn marked the return of Spawn, the guns-blazing, take-no-prisoners warrior. This next step in the evolution of Todd McFarlane's hell-born creation featured the creative minds of industry greats Brian Michael Bendis, Steve Niles, Ashley Wood, and Ben Templesmith, who redefined the mythos of the Hellspawn. Collects Hellspawn #1-16.
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
KING SPAWN TP VOL 06
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247702
(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez, Jeremy Haun (A / CA) Jason Shawn Alexander
The aftermath of Spawn #350 has left a lasting impact on the world, with six months passing since the events unfolded, creating a sense of danger for everyone in this new reality. Al Simmons, now back to his original self, relies on his training to track down the Demons in New York City. Collects King Spawn #31-36.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
SPAWN VIOLATOR TP
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247729
(W) Alan Moore (A) Greg Capullo (CA) Mark Pennington (A / CA) Bart Sears
Alan Moore's Violator is here! The long-awaited reprinting of the 1994 three-issue miniseries, now in trade paperback! Violator's siblings, Vacillator, Vindicator, Vandalizer, and Vaporizer, along with ruthless mobsters, hire assassin Admonisher to kill Violator. Stripped of his powers, Violator must defend himself against attacks from his brothers and Admonisher. In a twist of fate, an unexpected team-up with none other than Spawn to help Violator along the way. Collects Violator #1-3.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025