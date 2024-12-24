Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits For March 2025

No new launch titles for Todd McFarlane's Spawn comics from Image Comics in March 2025 solicits with two Gunslinger Spawn titles.

No new launch titles for Todd McFarlane's Spawn comics from Image Comics in March 2025 solicits and solicitations. Which is unusual of late. But plenty more, with two Gunslinger Spawn titles, a Violator collection and Spawn hitting 364 issues…

SPAWN #364 CVR A MELE

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250614

JAN250615 – SPAWN #364 CVR B BARBERI

(W) John McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Fede Mele

All hell has broken out on Earth. Demons, Angels, and Monsters are running wild as Spawn tries to contain the chaos that he himself caused!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

SPAWN NO HOME HERE #2

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250616

(W) Daniel Henriques (A / CA) Jonathan Glapion

The Stranger struggles with memories of his past as the thought of taking the young Sherlee with him weighs on his mind. Perhaps she would be safer on her own…

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SPAWN RAT CITY #12 CVR A KIBAR

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250617

JAN250618 – SPAWN RAT CITY #12 CVR B SABBATINI

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Ze Carlos (CA) Kibar

Peter's life flashes before his eyes as Ammon takes him back to P.T.S. and Dr. Boze.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #13 CVR A FAILLA

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250619

JAN250620 – SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #13 CVR B FAILLA

(W) Jordan Barel (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Marco Failla

Twitch's career is in Sam's hands now. Can he prove that the shooting that derailed his partner's life was justified, or will Twitch be the one that ends up in handcuffs?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SPAWN SCORCHED #40 CVR A SABBATINI

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250621

JAN250622 – SPAWN SCORCHED #40 CVR B GAY

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Frederico Sabbatini

Tensions are brewing on the team. What was once a cohesive combat unit is showing signs of cracking. Is this the end of The Scorched as we know it?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #42 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250566

JAN250567 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #42 CVR B AGUILLO

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

Demons, Angels, Monsters, and Men are all after the Gunslinger. He is pinned down, outgunned, and out of ammunition. He only has one option left…

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #5 CVR A FAILLA

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250533

JAN250534 – DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #5 CVR B FAILLA

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Chad Hardin (CA) Marco Failla

The Gunslinger has been taken prisoner and forced to survive against a sadistic Carnival Ringmaster and his Four Horsemen.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

KING SPAWN #44 CVR A PANSICA

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250578

JAN250579 – KING SPAWN #44 CVR B REVOLVER

(W) Rory McConville (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Eduardo Pansica

Al Simmons has been fighting for years, but he is not gaining any ground in protecting humanity from the creatures that lurk in the dark. Realizing this, Spawn starts to reevaluate his mission.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

KNIGHTS VS SAMURAI #7 CVR A BONACORSI

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250580

JAN250581 – KNIGHTS VS SAMURAI #7 CVR B COLAK

(W) David Dastmalchian (A) Fede Mele (CA) Gianenrico Bonacorsi

With peace finally reached between Charles Ward and the Samurai army, it is realized that the Dragons of Japan are not the only threat they will face.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

HELLSPAWN COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247696

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Steve Niles (A) Ashley Wood (A / CA) Ben Templesmith

The Hellspawn Complete Collection includes the entire Hellspawn series and never-before-seen art, a cover gallery, and behind-the-scenes content in trade paperback format. Hellspawn marked the return of Spawn, the guns-blazing, take-no-prisoners warrior. This next step in the evolution of Todd McFarlane's hell-born creation featured the creative minds of industry greats Brian Michael Bendis, Steve Niles, Ashley Wood, and Ben Templesmith, who redefined the mythos of the Hellspawn. Collects Hellspawn #1-16.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

KING SPAWN TP VOL 06

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247702

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez, Jeremy Haun (A / CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

The aftermath of Spawn #350 has left a lasting impact on the world, with six months passing since the events unfolded, creating a sense of danger for everyone in this new reality. Al Simmons, now back to his original self, relies on his training to track down the Demons in New York City. Collects King Spawn #31-36.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SPAWN VIOLATOR TP

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247729

(W) Alan Moore (A) Greg Capullo (CA) Mark Pennington (A / CA) Bart Sears

Alan Moore's Violator is here! The long-awaited reprinting of the 1994 three-issue miniseries, now in trade paperback! Violator's siblings, Vacillator, Vindicator, Vandalizer, and Vaporizer, along with ruthless mobsters, hire assassin Admonisher to kill Violator. Stripped of his powers, Violator must defend himself against attacks from his brothers and Admonisher. In a twist of fate, an unexpected team-up with none other than Spawn to help Violator along the way. Collects Violator #1-3.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!