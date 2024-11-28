Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga, Tokyopop | Tagged: black friday, Christmas sale, manga, sale, tokyopop

TOKYOPOP Announces 2025 Holiday Manga Promotion Sales This Week

Tokyopop has announced their Holiday sale running through Cyber Monday with a 40% off discount on their newest manga and graphic novels

Article Summary Tokyopop is running a holiday sale with 40% off through Cyber Monday on select manga, graphic novels, and titles.

Find acclaimed series like "The Nightmare Before Christmas" adaptations and Disney Manga in Tokyopop's promotion.

Diverse genres include LGBTQIA+ stories and thought-provoking narratives like "Guardian of Fukushima" and "A Smart and Courageous Child".

Use code "BLACKFRIDAY40" at checkout for discounts on hundreds of Tokyopop's print editions during the sale.

TOKYOPOP is kicking off the 2024 Holiday Season with a special week-long web promotion that starts today at TOKYOPOP.com and runs through Cyber Monday, December 2nd. This is an ideal opportunity to accent the holidays with a comprehensive selection of acclaimed and award-winning titles from TOKYOPOP's extensive manga catalog or pick up the perfect gift for that special fan or loved one that will arrive before Christmas or the start of Hanukkah. Included are an array of acclaimed titles and series from the LoveLove imprint and Disney Manga and Comics That Matter collections.

TOKYOPOP Titles in The Holiday Sale

DISNEY TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS MOVIE MANGA (Full-Color Adaptation)

Story by Jason Muell, art by Jen Asuka

SRP: $19.99 ∙ 176 Pages ∙

ISBN: 9781427874535 ∙ For Ages 6+ ∙ Available Now

Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King, the ruler of Halloween Town and master of all things terrifying. But he's tired of the same old tricks and treats, and longs for something new. When he accidentally stumbles upon Christmas Town, he decides this is the perfect chance to try his hand at a brand-new holiday and is convinced he'll have the world yelling "Scary Christmas!" With the sensible patchwork doll Sally trying to dissuade him and the evil Oogie Boogie waiting in the wings to take over Halloween Town in Jack's absence, he'd better hurry if he wants to get his plan in place by December 25th.

DISNEY TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS ZERO'S JOURNEY – THE COMPLETE FULL-COLOR COLLECTION

Story by D.J. Milky, art by Ken Ishiyama, David Hutchison, Dan Connor, Kyoshi Arai

416 pages ∙ SRP: $49.99 ∙

ISBN: 9781427874894 ∙ For Ages 6+ ∙ Available Now

Jack Skellington is the undisputed Pumpkin King of Halloween Town and creative genius behind the most spooktacular scares. Beside him, through every great new concept, is his ever-faithful ghost pup, Zero. Finding himself lost in a curious land of baked goods, hand-wrapped presents, decorated trees, and joyful caroling, Zero must traverse the unfamiliar world of Christmas Town to find his way home!

TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: THE BATTLE FOR PUMPKIN KING (Full-Color Adaptation)

Story by Dan Conner, Shaun McLaughlin and D.J. Milky, art by Deborah Allo and Roberto Scalia

SRP: $15.99 · 128 pages ·

ISBN: 9781427868435 · Available Now

Years ago, Jack and Oogie Boogie were close friends. Eager to prove themselves, they poured all their passion into their creepy projects to earn their rightful place as the scariest duo in town. But there could only be one Pumpkin King! What could have happened to turn two best friends into such bitter rivals? This full-color graphic novel series is another deep dive into the holiday-themed world originally created by Tim Burton.

Disney MACY'S JOURNAL – A GUIDE TO AMPHIBIA

Story by Adam Colas and Matthew Braly, art by Catharina Sukiman

Hardcover SRP: $22.30 · Softcover SRP: $16.99 · 176 pages ·

Hardcover ISBN: 9781427871527 · Softcover ISBN: 9781427871756 · Available Now

This faithful recreation of Marcy's journal chronicles her adventures in the magical world of Amphibia. Packed to the brim with new character insights, world-building lore, and untold stories, this book is a must-own for any Amphibia fan! The hardcover edition comes with an exclusive reversable dust jacket featuring a map of Amphibia, drawn by show creator Matt Braly.

GUARDIAN OF FUKUSHIMA

Written by Fabien Grolleau, artwork by Ewen Blain

Print MSRP: $19.99 · 144 Pages ·

ISBN: 9781427871367 · For Ages 10+ · Available Now

It was March 11, 2011 when a massive earthquake triggered a devastating tsunami, which, in turn, destroyed the cores of three reactors of the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan. This tragedy cost almost 20,000 lives and devastated countless more, including that of Naoto Matsumura, a farmer evacuated from the deadly radiation zone. Unwilling to abandon his beloved animals, Naoto chooses to return home to his farm — and to fight for the beauty of life. This important graphic novel originating from France alludes to timeless Japanese legends as an ode to Mother Nature, and human resilience.

WHY I ADOPTED MY HUSBAND

Story and artwork by Yuta Yagi

SRP: $12.99 · 148 pages ·

ISBN: 9781427873385 · for Ages 13+ · Available Now

As a gay couple living in Japan (where gay marriage is not yet legal), Yuta and Kyota found a unique loophole to live together and support one another financially, legally, and medically; Kyota adopted Yuta. This nonfiction manga depicts how they met, living together, discussions with their parents, and their future anxieties and determination as they strive for independence and equal rights under Japanese law.

Yuta Yagi is a self-described otaku living in Japan with his partner, Kyota. He is best known for his autobiographical manga, WHY I ADOPTED MY HUSBAND.

AT 30 I REALIZED I HAD NO GENDER

Story and art by Shou Arai

Print SRP: $13.99 · 180 pages ·

ISBN: 9781427873453 ∙ For Ages 13+ · Available Now

At age 30, Shou Arai realized that he had no gender. Now he was faced with a question he'd never really considered: how to age in a society where everything is so strongly segregated by gender? This autobiographical manga explores Japanese culture surrounding gender, transgender issues and the daily challenges faces by gender minorities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community with a lighthearted, comedic approach.

Shou Arai (he/him) is an intersex transgender manga creator born and raised in Japan. Arai has published numerous titles about gender identity including Chuusei Furo e Youkoso!, Seibetsu R (Revolution)!, and Ano Koro wa Joshi Kousei, and also starred in the documentary film, Seibetsu ga, nai! Intersex Mangaka no Queer na Hibi, directed by Shogo Watanabe.

A Smart and Courageous Child

By Miki Yamamoto

Print SRP: $16.99 ∙ 224 pages ·

ISBN: 9781427877192 · For Ages 18+ · Available Now

Every young couple has high hopes for their unborn child, and Sara and Kouta Takano are no different. But only days away from giving birth, Sara learns about the tragedy of the attempted assassination of Pakastani female rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai's by the Taliban, and her pure and innocent belief in the future is shaken. If such a smart and courageous child can be hurt so badly by the world, how can she keep her own baby safe? With Sara now in a state of shock, will the young couple be able to bridge the widening gap between them, or will it tear their family apart?

The reality of this world, as seen through the eyes of an author that has spent years illustrating the women and their lives.

SINCE I COULD DIE TOMORROW

By Sumako Kari

Print SRP: $13.99 · 160 pages ·

ISBN: 9781427875273 · For Ages 13+ · Available Now

Sawako Honna, 42, single; she works hard at a film promotion company. One night, suddenly, her heart palpitates, and her body goes cold… Could it be that she's going through menopause!?

Not as hard-working as in your 20s. Not as flippant as in your 30s. The mental and physical changes, and the obstacles you face in your 40s. Sudden illness, menopause, fatigue you can't get rid of, changes in working patterns, money worries, life, and plans for the future.

Winner of the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival Excellence Award winner.

Nominated for the 2020 Manga Taisho Award.

MY BEAUTIFUL MAN (manga), Vol. 1

Story by Yuu Nagira, art by Megumi Kitano

SRP: $13.99 · 176 Pages · For Older Teens 16+ ·

ISBN: 9781427877550 · Available Now

Hira has always dreaded the first day of new classes. Ever since he was little, he's had a stutter that only worsens when he's anxious, causing Hira to always sink to the bottom of the social pyramid. This year of his high school career might not have been any different if it weren't for him: Kiyoi, the most beautiful and kingly man Hira has ever seen. Normally, their lives would never intersect, but Hira suddenly gets a chance to grow closer with Kiyoi when he's made the popular group's gofer and gets Kiyoi's phone number! Hira treasures every order Kiyoi gives him and every bit of change he's handed to run errands… Is this what they call love?

This book contains mature themes and sexually suggestive content. It is intended for mature audiences aged 16+

MY BEAUTIFUL MAN (light novel), Vol. 1

Story by Yuu Nagira, art by Rikako Kasai

SRP: $19.99 · 320 Pages · For Mature Readers ·

ISBN: 9781427875464 · Available Now

Kazunari Hira is not what you'd call popular. In fact, he's basically on the lowest rung of the social ladder, due largely to his stutter that tends to flare up when he's anxious. And then there's him: Sou Kiyoi, leader of the pack and the most beautiful man Hira has ever seen. When Hira is made the popular group's gofer, he realizes that he doesn't mind his lowly position so much when the orders are coming from Kiyoi's lips. In fact, Hira treasures every order Kiyoi gives him and every bit of change he's handed to run errands. Could he actually be… in love?

In Japan, MY BEAUTIFUL MAN was adapted into a popular live action TV series that ran for 2 Seasons and starred Riku Hagiwara as Kazunari Hira and Fantastics from Exile Tribe pop idol member Yusei Yagi in the role of Sou Kiyoi. It was widely acclaimed with Hagiwara and Yagi winning the My Best TV Prize Grand Prix Award at the 59th and 60th Galaxy Awards for their performances in both seasons. The conclusion of the series was released as a live action feature film in 2023.

Dinner for Three Light novel, Vol. 1

Story by Hizaki Isamu, art by Yukimura Kanae

SRP: $16.99 · 256 Pages · For Readers 13+ ·

ISBN: 9781427877536 · Available Now

Struggling to raise his young brother on his own, Shizuku has been working as a male companion in order to make ends meet. One day, he mistakenly thinks that his little brother has been kidnapped and attacks his neighbor, Tsujido. Seeing that the brothers need help, Tsujido starts to cook warm meals and care for them. For the first time, Shizuku got a taste of what it's like to be taken care of in a family…

SANCTIFY VOl. 1

Story and art by GODSSTATION

Print SRP: $19.99 · 240 pages ·

ISBN: 9781427877284 · For Ages 18+ · Available Now

In this world, there is good and evil… and one cannot exist without the other.

Thirty-three-year-old Lance Hunter has no memory of his past lives, but the scars of his former selves remain etched in his skin. As the only remaining Exorcist in London, Lance is hired to investigate a series of gruesome murders connected to a sinister cult: The Fallen, known for their unholy history of ritual human sacrifices.

Features a premium gold-foil cover and two exclusive 5" x 7" art cards.

This book contains mature themes and sexually suggestive content. It is intended for mature audiences aged 18+

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness · The Beginning

By Keith R.A. DeCandido

Print SRP: $15.99 · 128 pages ·

ISBN: 9781427868428 · For Ages 16+ · Available Now

Before the events of the 2021 animated series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Leon Kennedy is called in to investigate alongside Pittsburgh PD when a bomb kills a guard at the Carnegie Museum of Art. But when that guard rises from the autopsy table and begins a chain reaction of undead corpses hunting for blood, Leon is once again caught in a complex web of intrigue. A terrorist cult, a mysterious virus, and the corpses of the dead returning to life to assault the living…

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon REMIX

Story by Ben Kahn, art by Bayou Kun

SRP: $14.99 · 176 pages ·

ISBN: 9781427874047 · For Ages 16+ · Available Now

Dolph Laserhawk, the once powerful and illustrious super-soldier stationed under the oppressive Eden mega-corporation, stands at a crossroads between staying a mindless killing machine under Eden's control and joining a band of rebel outcasts on a risky undercover mission. Before he can finally be free of the manipulative forces surrounding him, he must relive the best and worst moments of his life. Using Holloway's VR technology, he walks through his memories of living as a penniless deserter, meeting and abandoning the love of his life, and coming to terms with the truth behind his passionate and tumultuous love affair with Alex Taylor – the ruggedly handsome criminal mastermind who once saved his life.

Watch Dogs Tokyo, VOL. 1

Story by Seiichi Shirato, art by Shuuhei Kamo

Print SRP: $13.99 · 224 pages

ISBN: 9781427875501 · For Ages 13+ · Available Now

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government decided to introduce J-ctOS, an urban infrastructure management system developed by Blume Japan. People's lives have changed completely due to the convenience of improved infrastructure, and the ease of interconnectivity. Everything is fine, if they don't think too hard about what lurks in the shadows behind closed doors at the Blume corporation…

During Tokyopop's week-long promotion, which covers major shopping days including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, print editions of hundreds of select manga, graphic novel and light novel titles are available at a 40% discount using the special web code – "BLACKFRIDAY40."

