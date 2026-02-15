Posted in: Comics, Manga, Tokyopop | Tagged: 247 comics, graphic novels, manga, tokyopop

TOKYOPOP Announces Publishing Partnership with 247 Comics

TOKYOPOP is expanding their range by partnering with 247 Comics to publsh their impressive Asian-American graphic novels range

New titles include Evermind, Heroes Be Damned, Bladesmyth, and Zero Ghost, launching in comic shops soon.

Exclusive print editions feature variant covers by acclaimed manga artists, powered by TOKYOPOP’s distribution.

The partnership aims to blend manga traditions with the single-issue comic book experience for new audiences.

TOKYOPOP has announced a publishing partnership with 247 Comics, a creator-led publishing and content studio. TOKYOPOP will begin publishing and providing product development and marketing support for a broad range of 247 Comics' manga-inspired original graphic novels. TOKYOPOP will also work with 247 Comics to create a range of licensed merchandise based on these properties.

Engaging TOKYOPOP's digital marketing resources, production expertise, and extensive channel distribution network that is managed by Penguin Random House, the initiative will launch in coming months with exclusive print editions for 247 Comics titles including the sci-fi adventure, Evermind, the intense revenge saga, Heroes Be Damned, the swords and martial arts action of Bladesmyth, and the supernatural crime drama, Zero Ghost. The comic bookstore exclusive editions published by TOKYOPOP will feature variant covers by world-class manga cover artists.

TOKYOPOP surprised the ComicsPRO community with an exclusive announcement of its comic shop exclusive single-issue and graphic novel partnership with the team at 247 Comics, formally introducing the 247 Comics powered by TOKYOPOP publishing initiative.

Announced as Executive Editor of 247 Comics on stage at last year's ComicsPRO, Terry Kavanagh brings his legacy role as editor of Marvel Comics Presents and shared details on the first issue of 247 Comics Presents & Spotlight, a flip-book quarterly anthology series. The debut issue of "Presents" features original stories by Larry Hama, Howard Mackie, and newcomer Anderson Carman's original series Cyber League, along with a variant cover by superstar artist Daniel Warren Johnson. The "Spotlight" side will feature reprint and remastered titles, New Men, created by Rob Liefeld (Deadpool), and Sons of the Devil, created by Brian Buccelatto (Flash).

"247 Comics has developed a bold range of original graphic novels by a cadre of talented creators that are influenced by manga," says Marc Visnick, COO and Publisher of TOKYOPOP. "We are excited to leverage TOKYOPOP's production, distribution, and marketing infrastructure to bring these new print editions of their titles to market."

"This partnership is about honoring manga traditions while reintroducing this audience to the single-issue comic book format," says Carl Choi, Co-founder and Publisher of 247 Comics. "Through 247 Comics powered by TOKYOPOP, we're bringing world-class manga talent into comic shops while presenting our original stories in compact manga reader formats. It's a creator-first approach designed to serve retailers, readers, and the long-term future of the medium."

TheTOKYOPOP-247 Comics First Lineup

EVERMIND

Written by Sean Chen and Daniel Wu

Artwork by Sean Chen

A science fiction graphic novel set in the future follows renowned scientist Lucas Zhang, who develops breakthrough technology to control robots through the human mind. Zhang's Neurolink tech powers theme parks and military mechs alike—but when those worlds collide, his quest for immortality and glory spirals into chaos. Welcome to EVERMIND.

HEROES BE DAMNED

Written by Vince Sunico and Nicholas Lukic

Artwork by Vince Sunico

The Murders of Heroes & Villains by a Mysterious Figure Seeking Revenge. Heroes. Villains. Kill or Be Killed! In a world where capes and cowls maintain cosmic balance, the invincible Victory Force stands as humanity's last defense. When a shadow dubbed "The Man in Black" begins systematically eradicating heroes and villains alike, leaving only destruction in his wake, even the mighty Victory—the greatest superhero ever known—finds himself at a loss. While the Victory Force scrambles against an enemy they cannot track or identify, young Mystic—granddaughter of Victory himself—is called upon by her mentor Dr. Magic to unlock her unique abilities and pierce the veil surrounding their mysterious adversary. But some darkness refuses to be illuminated, and some truths are better left buried.

BLADESMYTH

Written by Lingie Park and Justin Calen-Chenn

Artwork by Creees Lee

Honor the Blade, Defy the World. Asian American creator team unlocking Action and Appetite. Loren is visited by a mysterious figure who seems to know everything about what he does in the day and what he really does at night.

ZERO GHOST

Written by Justin Jordan

Artwork by Brian Ching

An epic adventure set in a world where magic exists and is almost entirely dominated by criminals. Kira Kaine is out for revenge, even if it costs her soul. Literally.

For centuries, the Five Families have operated in the shadows, using hidden magic and sudden violence to dominate the criminal underworld. Kira is heir to the Kaine family, the strongest of them all. But on her eighteenth birthday, unknown enemies slaughter the Kaine family, intending to use Kira as a sacrifice to attain ultimate power. What they didn't anticipate was Kira breaking free, leading to her being accidentally bonded to an angel of death named Shrike.

With Shrike, she has the power to enact bloody vengeance on the people who betrayed her family, but every use of his power burns away a part of Kira's very soul. Can she find the truth and her revenge before Shrike destroys her entirely?

