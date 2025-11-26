Posted in: Comics, Manga, Tokyopop | Tagged: anime, black friday sale, manga, tokyopop

TOKYOPOP Launches Their Biggest Black Friday Manga Sale This Year

TOKYOPOP has launched its biggest Black Friday sale ever on its official store, offering something for every type of anime and manga fan.

Save big on manga, box sets, advent calendars, and exclusive merch, perfect for any anime or manga fan.

Sign up for SMS alerts and become a Rewards Member for early access and free shipping on U.S. orders over $25.

Shop top titles from LoveLove, Boys Love, Girls Love, and bestsellers featuring fan-favorite properties.

TOKYOPOP opens the 2025 Holiday Season with a special promotion offering substantial savings on scores of manga titles and other products, box sets, as well as advent calendars, playing cards, and other products to delight that special fan for the holidays. These can all be ordered via the TOKYOPOP website on Black Friday, November 28th, through Cyber Monday, December 1st.

Manga fans and readers are invited to sign up for SMS alerts to receive alerts + early access and register at the TOKYOPOP website and become a TOKYOPOP Rewards Member to receive free shipping on U.S. orders over $25. The promotion is open to all shoppers in North America (U.S. and Canada). Once registered, members will receive a discount code that can be used starting at 12:00 am PST on Black Friday for all manga purchases made via the website. (Note – restrictions on a handful of select titles do apply; please check the website for all eligible titles and products).

This is a prime opportunity for readers to stock up on acclaimed TOKYOPOP titles and box sets and for shoppers to purchase gifts for their favorite fan and loved ones this holiday season, including a diverse catalog of releases from the LoveLove imprint and other bestsellers. Yes, there are gifts for the romance, Boys Love, and Girls Love lovers as well. There really is something for every stripe of manga fan.

Also included in the promotion are a range of branded merchandise that includes Advent calendars, playing cards, SD figurines, and tote bags based on popular anime, manga, and manhwa properties, including Attack on Titan, Dr. Stone, Fairy Tail, Tokyo Ghoul, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Sword Art Online, On or Off, and Star Crossed. You can go to the TOKYOPOP website to browse and, preferably, buy stuff to fit your ideal anime and manga lifestyle. It's Black Friday after all.

