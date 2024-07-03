Posted in: Comic Show, Comics, Manga, Tokyopop | Tagged: anime, anime expo 2024, comic con, manga, Matt Braly, tokyopop

TOKYOPOP Releases Panels and Exclusives Anime Expo 2024

TOKYOPOP will have a booth and panels at Anime Expo 2024 on July 4th weekend with exclusive swag, previews, guests from manga and anime

Article Summary TOKYOPOP to dazzle Anime Expo 2024 with exclusive panels, swag, and manga previews.

Booth #920 to feature special guests, including STAR CROSSED creator Crimson Chains.

Exclusive merchandise and manga like MY BEAUTIFUL MAN available for grab.

Interactive panels scheduled, including a glimpse behind hit series Amphibia.

TOKYOPOP is returning to North America's most celebrated anime convention this summer with plans and show exclusives for Anime Expo 2024: panels, special guests and special booth activities and premiums that will be available during the convention. TOKYOPOP will be in the main exhibit area in Booth #920.

The TOKYOPOP booth will be a hub of activity with a variety of exclusive manga and recently launched titles available for purchase as well as additional merchandise and special bundles. Pick up a variety of free promo items that include heart shaped fans for the LoveLove imprint, full-color postcards and bookmarks for top TOKYOPOP properties, and a special free TOKYOPOP manga sampler.

Also, catch STAR CROSSED manga creator Crimson Chains as she joins the TOKYOPOP panel on Sunday, July 7th.

Special TOKYOPOP Anime Expo 2024 Exclusive Products:

LoveLove "Oshi" Magnets

LoveLove Tote Bags

Acrylic Standees by TOKYOPOP for STAR CROSSED and WILD BEAST FOREST HOUSE

Exclusive Raised UV mini prints included with pre-orders of MY BEAUTIFUL MAN and HER ROYAL HIGHNESS SEEMS TO BE ANGRY (limited stock available)

Acrylic standees from Japan (LULLABY OF THE DAWN, NEVER LET GO)

Plushies (LULLABY OF THE DAWN, NEVER LET GO)

Portrait Cards (LULLABY OF THE DAWN)

File folders (MITSUKA)

Advance TOKYOPOP Manga Available at Anime Expo:

MY BEAUTIFUL MAN Vol.1 (manga and light novel editions)

HER ROYAL HIGHNESS SEEMS TO BE ANGRY Vols. 1-5

STAR CROSSED Vol. 1

LULLABY OF THE DAWN Vols. 1-4

LULLABY OF THE DAWN Booklets** (Exclusively at the TOKYOPOP Booth)

WILD BEAST FOREST HOUSE, Vol. 1 (**Advance Release)

SWEET FOR SWEETS AND FOREIGNERS, Vol. 1

THE PRINCE IS IN THE VILLAINESS' WAY!, Vol. 1

HEAT X BEAT: I MAY BE AN OMEGA, BUT I'M GOING TO BE AN IDOL!

ALTER EGO Vol. 1

LET'S EAT TOGETHER, AKI AND HARU, Vol. 1 (**Advance Release)

AMPHIBIA Paperback (available for Matt Braly to sign)

TOKYOPOP Anime Expo 2024 Panel Schedule

Explore Amphibia with Matt Braly!

Saturday, July 6th at 10:00 am-10:50 am

Panel Room: 408AB

Panel Description: Join moderator Kae Winters (TOKYOPOP), and Amphibia creator and showrunner Matt Braly as he talks about the anime inspirations and behind the scenes lore from his hit Disney+ show. Hop in to ask questions and learn more about the series, and you could win a signed copy of Marcy's Journal: A Guide to Amphibia! ***This room will NOT be cleared for the next panel.***

TOKYOPOP: Manga for Everyone

Sunday, July 7th at 2:30 pm-3:20 pm

Panel Room: 411

Join members of TOKYOPOP's marketing and editorial teams and STAR CROSSED manga creator Crimson Chains for previews into forthcoming new manga releases and what readers can look forward to from the publisher for the rest of 2024.

Anime Expo will take place July 4-7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. The annual event draws more than 100,000 attendees and is the nation's biggest dedicated anime fan convention. TOKYOPOP will be located in the main exhibit area in Booth #920. Additional details on Anime Expo are available here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!