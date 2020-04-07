TokyoPop Put Titles on Hold Until June, Offer Free Digital Manga

Manga publisher TokyoPop has joined Kodansha and Yen Press in announcing a revived publishing schedule. They state that they will "delay the print release of our upcoming titles originally scheduled for release in April and May of 2020." However, they will be accelerating digital releases, outsourcing work to freelancers, and looking to resume printing and releasing as soon as possible. They state "we do not anticipate having to delay the release of titles initially scheduled for June or later, but will update the status of new releases at tokyopop.com/upcoming as new information is made available to us." The titles currently on hold are as follows:

Aria: The Masterpiece, Volume 6

Futaribeya: A Room for Two, Volume 7

Disney Manga: Kilala Princess – Save The Village with Mulan!, Issue #1

Disney Manga: Kilala Princess – Save The Village with Mulan!, Issue #2

Disney Manga: Kilala Princess – Save The Village with Mulan!, Issue #3

Disney Manga: Kilala Princess – Save The Village with Mulan!, Issue #4

Koimonogatari: Love Stories, Volume 1

Konohana Kitan, Volume 8

Disney Manga: The Nightmare Before Christmas – Zero's Journey, Issue #18

Disney Manga: The Nightmare Before Christmas – Zero's Journey, Issue #19

Disney Manga: The Nightmare Before Christmas – Zero's Journey, Book 4

No Vampire, No Happy Ending, Volume 1

Ocean of Secrets, Volume 3

Undead Messiah, Volume 3

TokyoPOP offers Free Digital Manga For April

Kae Winters, TokyoPOP Marketing Associate is quoted as saying "Our current focus is getting things back up and running – with people's health and safety in mind, of course – so our retailer friends can maintain their businesses and keep getting comics and manga to their customers." To that end, TokyoPop is also launching a free manga programme, with a selection of our titles available digitally for free until the end of April. TokyoPop states "We've been overwhelmed with the generosity shown by our creators and licensors in making this happen, and we hope this will provide support and some much needed distraction for people." The tiles being made available for free, digitally are as follows:

Breath Of Flowers Vol 1

Don't Call Me Daddy – first three chapters

Fox & Little Tanuki Vol 1

Grimm's Manga Tales Vol 1

Kamo: Pact With The Spirit World Vol 1

No Vampire , No Happy Choice – first three chapters

Star Collector Vol 1

Sword Princess Amaltea Vol 1

Way of Shao Vol1

Bizenghast Vol 1

Deep Scar Vol1

Don't Call Me Dirty

Beauty And The Beast: Belle's Tale

Beauty And The Beast: Beast's Tale

Descendants

Finding Nemo

Kilala_Vol 1

Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero

Pirates Of The Carribean

The Princess and the Frog

Wall-E

Goldfisch_ Vol 1

Ocean Of Secrets Vol 1

Parham Itan Vol 1

Psy Comm Vol 1

Scarlet Soul_Vol 1

Still Sick Vol 1

Undead Messiah Vol 1