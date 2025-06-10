Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: exiles, imperial

TOLDJA: New Imperial One-Shots – Professor X & Lilanda Are The Exiles?

TOLDJA: New Imperial One-Shots with Nova Centurion and... are Professor X and Lilanda the new Exiles? Looks like it...

Oooh… okay, that's a good one. Last week, Bleeding Cool reported on three new Imperial spinoff one-shots, Nova, Guardians and Exiles. Well, Marvel has just issued this teaser with Nova…

Bleeding Cool had previously named this Imperial War: Nova – Centurion. This teaser also features Professor Charles Xavier and the interstellar love of his life, Lilandra of the Shi'Ar Empire, both of them on the run from their families and species. So…

…I guess these are the Imperial War: Exiles, then, which just means Imperial Guardians left to announce… for now.

Marvel Comics says, "Imperial sparks new adventure through the cosmos! Stay tuned tomorrow for announcements of the next two one-shots spinning out of Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini's Imperial!" Or read Bleeding Cool last week…

Originally, the Exiles were usually a team created from characters from different parallel dimensions working together, alongside the X-Men. People have been waiting for a new Nova comic for some time. And will we be getting a new Guardians of the Galaxy out of this?

Imperial #1-4

Imperial War: Nova – Centurion #1

Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk #1

Imperial War: Imperial Guardians #1

Imperial War: Exiles #1

Imperial War: Panther Rex #1

"A sweeping Marvel cosmic event resets the balance of power in the Marvel Universe! IMPERIAL is a story of intrigue, mysteries and war that takes place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order. Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit! As that conflict simmers, Nova and Star-Lord race to discover who is behind all these evil acts — a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda! Featuring Hulks, Black Panthers, Guardians and cosmic kings and queens, it's a must-read saga from the scribe who reshaped mutantkind with HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X!"

