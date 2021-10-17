Tom DeFalco, Ron Frenz & Sal Buscema Fund The R.I.G.H.T. Project

Classic Marvel Comics creators, writers, editors, pencillers, and inkers Tom DeFalco, Ron Frenz, and Sal Buscema have launched an IndieGoGo fundraiser for their The R.I.G.H.T. Project comic book superhero series, announced over the summer.

At last! A superhero for anyone who sincerely loves superheroes. A teenage video-gamer joins a digital daredevil for truth, justice and a universe of Hoo-HA action & angst. While working on the R.I.G.H.T. Project, an attempt to develop a new technology that allows computer constructs to assume physical mass, Doctor Dex Click stumbles upon the new champ of split-second adventure. But Mr. R.I.G.H.T. is little more than a soulless animatronic until he bonds with Jeffrey "Player One" Lopez. Since Jeffrey is a true believer, he helps transform a heartless avatar into a compassionate and relentless hero—the true hero who lives within us all! A comic book in the mode of DeFalco & Frenz's Spider-Girl, Spider-Man, Thor, Thunderstrike and A-Next!

Tom DeFalco is a 71-year-old comic book writer and editor, well known for his association with Marvel Comics and in particular for his work with Spider-Man. And, for a time, was Editor-In-Chief of Marvel Comics.

Ron Frenz is a 61-year-old comics artist known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man and later for his work on Spider-Girl whom he co-created with writer Tom DeFalco. Frenz and DeFalco had earlier co-created the New Warriors in the pages of Thor.

Sal Buscema is an 85-year-old comics artist, who worked primarily for Marvel Comics, where he enjoyed a ten-year run as artist of The Incredible Hulk and an eight-year run as artist of The Spectacular Spider-Man, and for inks and finishes on Ron Frenz's work on Spider-Girl.

A combined age of 217 years between the three, they have met their IndieGoGo goal of $2500 with almost $6000 at the time of posting from 177 donors. The R.I.G.H.T. Project intends to ship in December.