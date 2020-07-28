Tom King Issues Full Apology to Jae Lee, Removes Tweets

On Friday, comic book writer Tom King issued a statement on Twitter, criticising his publisher DC Comics for commissioning a cover for his Rorschach comic from Jae Lee, as Lee had contributed a cover to Ethan Van Sciver's leading Comicsgate crowdfunding titles.

Knowing Jae Lee, I suspected that Lee simply hadn't heard of any of the issues regarding Ethan Van Sciver and Comicsgate, and was just doing a couple of covers for an old friend from the nineties. And so it came to pass, that was just what I was able to report. Tom King then sent out a more conciliatory message, but Jae Lee finally took to social media to reject that and share his pain. Today, Tom King issued the following statement on Twitter, as he deleted his previous messages regarding Jae Lee and the cover to his Rorschach comic book. He tweeted the following statement;

Tom King: As I have done privately, I'd like to publicly apologize to Jae Lee for my actions a few days ago. I should've talked with Jae before I sent a tweet about him that put his career at risk. I made a critical mistake, and I am profoundly sorry. I will do what I can to repair this with Jae, and I will do better in the future. I'm not going to offer explanations because they sound like excuses, and I'm not asking for forgiveness or understanding. I'm just saying I see what I did, and I'm going to try to make up for it. Thank you.

I have kept up the tweets up to this point in order to show that I was not hiding my actions. I will now take them down. .

It is worth noting that while Jae Lee didn't know about the Ethan Van Sciver/Comicsgate situation, and Tom King didn't even think to check if Lee was aware, Van Sciver was aware of how toxic his own reputation could be to other creators. While Jae Lee was commissioned by Van Sciver through a third party, there was no attempt made to let Jae know any potential issues that may arise. It's something to bear in mind when some are taking a high ground.