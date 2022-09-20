Tom Taylor Finds A New Use For The Comics Code in Nightwing #96

The Comics Code Authority was created in 1954 by the Comics Magazine Association of America as an alternative to government regulation in the wake of the publication of Seduction Of The Innocent by Dr Frederick Wertham, and resulting US government Senate hearings. The code was voluntary; there was no law requiring its use, although some advertisers and retailers would only use publishers that abided by it. Comics were submitted to the code, who would pass the comic or not, and those who made up the code subject to extreme secrecy. Twenty years ago, publishers started ignoring the Code, with Marveldropping it in 2000 and DC Comics in 2o11, revealing they had been using the code but hadn't been submitting comics for some time. The trademark rights were ironically purchased by the CBLDF. So DC should be safe over anyone suing over this approach to today's Nightwing #97 by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo.

Which is at least up there with tomorrow's X-Terminators #1 launch issue first page at Marvel. Which features Laura Kinney's Wolverine, who Tom Taylor used to write.

Of course, DC Comics has the trademark on characters acting like absolute dumbasses, which even they acknowledge in Tom Taylor's other book, also out today, DCeased: War Of The Undead Gods.

How many times had Guy Gardner been cancelled in his lifetime? Odds are he created his own hashtag in defence, #NotAllGuys.

NIGHTWING #96 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

They say love is when two hearts find their happy place right next to each other, but to Heartless, that's just the wall of jars of hearts he has in his back office. As Dick and Babs's two hearts do find their happy place next to each other, one question they ask each other proves difficult to answer.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/20/2022 DCEASED WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #2 (OF 8)

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Hairsine, Andy Lanning (CA) Howard Porter

The undead Darkseid begins his assault on the galaxy…attacking Korugar first! Could the fate of the planet depend on the Yellow Lantern Corps teaming up with a Green Lantern? Also, what horrors do Big Barda and Mister Miracle find on New Genesis?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/20/2022