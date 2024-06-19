Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image | Tagged: jupiter's legacy, Mark Millar, tommy lee edwards

Tommy Lee Edwards Draws Mark Millar's Jupiters Legacy Finale

The finale of Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy saga with artist Tommy Lee Edwards, who previously drew Jupiter’s Legacy Requiem.

Article Summary Tommy Lee Edwards to illustrate 'Jupiter's Legacy: Finale', a five-part series.

The saga concludes the tale started by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely in 2012.

Issue #1 features covers from Edwards, Quitely, Tedesco, and Young.

'Jupiter's Legacy: Finale #1' releases on October 16, 2024, from Dark Horse Comics.

Dark Horse Comics presents the finale of Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy saga with artist Tommy Lee Edwards, who previously drew Jupiter's Legacy Requiem. Jupiter's Legacy: Finale is a five-part finale of the story originally begun by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, at Image Comics and originally called Jupiter's Children before there was a legal case. And which got a one-season show from Netflix , who own the comic book as well. Covers for issue #1 include Tommy Lee Edwards, Frank Quitely, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Skottie Young.

"In the final volume of Jupiter's Legacy: The lineage of America's superheroes is on the brink. They've grappled with internal scandals, personal demons, and the constant threat of raising children in a world teetering on the edge of destruction. The struggle to understand the origins of their powers and the looming threat of heroes and villains to humanity has been a constant battle. Now, the superheroes find themselves trapped and murdered on an alien world, while the enemies of Earth, who have long envied our planet, seize the opportunity to launch their invasion.

"We started this book in 2012," said Millar. "When Barack Obama was still in his first term and now we're finally finishing it, twelve years older and hopefully wiser. It's been the longest story I've written in my career and an honour to work with some of the greatest artists in the modern industry. I had this plotted on my board a couple of years before and it's so satisfying to see it all come together at last. I'm so proud of this book and want to thank everyone for their patience. I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. What other book out there can promise: The secret of the universe contained within?"

Jupiter's Legacy: Finale #1 (of 5), will be published in the 16th of October 16, 2024.

