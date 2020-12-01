"I Got Screwed" – Alex Ross On DC Comics and Kingdom Come

Co-creator of Marvels and Kingdom Come, Alex Ross, appeared on John Sientres' essential podcast Word Balloon in a video interview. In which he stated his displeasure that he is no longer getting paid for designs and character concepts he and Mark Waid created for Kingdom Come and other ideas they've used on the CW TV shows based on DC Comics titles. He states;

"Well, the thing is they were borrowing my Superman costume but it was only to get (Brandon Routh) in, as his version of Superman and the truth of the matter was they must not have been able or willing to do a deal based upon the production he was part of with Brian Singer. Presumably that they didn't want to have to pay out to them."

"So instead I got screwed. They didn't pay me or Mark (Waid) … I don't see any money for the Wonder Woman movie using my armour or… I designed Batwoman for heaven sakes, and she's got a whole damn show."

"But you know these are some the issues that I have not working with Warner Bros. anymore. You know they can recycle my content and they used to pay. And I'm not kidding, they paid a year ago for different things that were kind of "discretionary bonuses" is how they called it. Where they give you a gift of money, so that you're not out there effectively complaining like I'm doing right now. I got taken advantage of."

"Basically, in a buildup of a lot of projects over time, particularly peeking last year with the Crisis thing, there was a lot of stuff of mine that was getting (on TV) physically. And of course, the interpretation Mark and I did of the broken Batman we now saw portrayed by Kevin Conroy… and every fan knows where that was coming from. But we got no love from the corporation, and I have to feel, it probably revolves around the new ownership. Has probably cut the budget of any kind of discretionary money given, so it's a really rotten thing."

"The last thing I ever got paid for was for another Kingdom Come character, the youngest daughter for Black Lightning is on his TV show and she originates from Kingdom Come. So I believe Mark and I both got paid the same few hundred dollars for her being part of that show. It's something, and that's kind of all you're looking for, a token of acknowledgement. That they know this is how this thing arrived here. but now that's being cut to shreds because you know the mass number of these things they are making, you have to assume the new broom is sweeping clean."

You can watch the whole interview below, the clip above starts an hour and ten minutes in. DC Comics did not reply to e-mails sent earlier today.