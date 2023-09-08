Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: charlie adlard, christian ward, Covent Garden, damn them all, Devil's Cut, Emma Price, forbidden planet, gosh comics, jamie mckelvie, Jim Campbell, jock, lee garbett, ram v, si spurrier, Sofie Dodgson, soho, The Devil's Cut, Tom Muller, Tula Lotay

Tomorrow Will Be A Big Hot Sweltering Comic Book Day In London

With Si Spurrier, Charlie Adlard, Sofie Dodgson, Jim Campbell, Tom Muller, Jock, Tula Lotay, Lee Garbett, Emma Price, Jamie McKelvie, Ram V & Christian Ward.

Saturday, the 9th of September. Such an unassuming London day. Oh and 32 Celsius/centigrade or 90 Farenheit for a city not meant for such. Clearly, things are going to hell. Which is what makes it so perfect for two big comic book signings in Central London, with Damn Them All #1 getting a signing with Si Spurrier, Charlie Adlard, Sofie Dodgson, Jim Campbell and Tom Muller at Gosh Comics in Soho from 1 pm to 2 pm. And then The Devil's Cut #1 signing with Jock, Tula Lotay, Lee Garbett, Emma Price, Jamie McKelvie, Ram V and Christian Ward following at Forbidden Planet on Shaftesbury Avenue from 3 pm to 4 pm.

And if Damn Them All and the Devil's Cut isn't hellishly themed enough for a sweltering London, then the Cartoon Museum over Oxford Street from Gosh Comics is having a Positive Frequency Day Rave from 2 till 7 pm, promising DJs Mutapa: Positive Frequency, Black Moses: The House of Osiris, dancing and a cheap bar with all profits to support marginalised migrants, refugees and the museum.

And if you still have time, Mark Stafford's Smorgasbord exhibition is on over in Hackney… and I think I will. I am sure there will be other shenanigans going on as well… and across the rest of the month.

Damn Them All Signing With Si Spurrier, Charlie Adlard, Sofie Dodgson, Jim Campbell and Tom Muller, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 1-2pm.

You'll be damned if you miss this one! Celebrating the trade release of Boom! Studios new supernatural series, Damn Them All, we've summoned the entire unholy creative team for a signing. Join Si Spurrier, Charlie Adlard, Sofie Dodgson, Jim Campbell and Tom Muller. The first volume of Damn Them All follows Ellie Hawthorne, an occultist-for-hire, hell-bent on exorcising the 72 devils that plague the planet.

DSTLRY Presents: The Devil's Cut Launch Event, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 3-4pm.

The Devil's Cut launch event with Jock, Tula Lotay, Lee Garbett, Emma Price, Jamie McKelvie, Ram V & Christian Ward will be joining us at this event & will be signing copies of the comic. The Devil's Cut: One-Shot (Tula Lotay Forbidden Planet Exclusive Signed Variant)

Positive Frequency – A Day Rave At The Museum, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, 2-7pm

Come join us as the museum is taken over for a day rave. Soundsystem, DJs (Mutapa: Positive Frequency, Black Moses: The House of Osiris), dancing and cheap bar. All profits to support marginalised migrants, refugees and the museum. Tickets are very limited, so grab yours now! Adults only (18+) Positive Frequency is a universal platform for boundary-pushing techno, house, breaks and electro. Positive Frequency is a community that looks to use dance music as a positive force to bring people together and nurture peaceful interaction allowing people from all walks of life to evolve together. If you are low-income or unwaged and the ticket price is out of reach for you, please feel free to contact them via their website form at positivefrequency.net and they can sort entry for you.

Mark Stafford Exhibition at the Jam Bookshop in Hackney, until 18th of September.

