Tony Patrick and Goñi Montes Create Planet Brooklyn Graphic Novel

Tony Patrick, screenwriter of the short film Black Card, winner of the Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase in 2015, and writer of X'ed, Batman & The Signal, Dark Nights: Death Metal Robin King, is writing a new middle-grade graphic novel, Planet Brooklyn. It is drawn by artist Goñi Montes, known for drawing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Clive Barker's Next Testament, Robocop, Sword Quest, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Planet Brooklyn is a new middle-grade graphic novel, about a teenager discovers that he's trapped in a planetary-sized replica of Brooklyn created by inter-dimensional aliens smitten with his Bed-Stuy neighborhood, in a look at gentrification through a sci-fi lens. Planet Brooklyn has been picked up as part of a two-book deal by Michelle Frey and Christopher Myers at Make Me a World. The first book will be published in the spring of 2014. Tony Patrick's agent Cecile Barendsma at Cecile B Literary Agency represented them while Goñi Montes represented themselves.

Make Me A World is an imprint owned by Random House Children's Books which states that it is "dedicated to exploring the vast possibilities of contemporary childhood. We strive to imagine a universe in which no young person is invisible, in which no kid's story is erased, in which no glass ceiling presses down on the dreams of a child. Then, we publish books for that world, where kids ask hard questions, and we struggle with them together, where dreams stretch from eons ago into the future, and we do our best to provide road maps to where these young folks want to be. We make books where the children of today can see themselves and each other. When presented with fences, with borders, with limits, with all the kinds of chains that hobble imaginations and hearts, we proudly say—no."