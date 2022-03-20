Too Much Coffee Man Bargain With Jab #1 And #2 At Auction

Too Much Coffee Man is a satirical superhero created by cartoonist Shannon Wheeler who first appeared in 1991, in the Too Much Coffee Man Minicomic, as a self-promotion for another project. Too Much Coffee Man started as a one-page ongoing strip running in The Daily Texan in 1991 and other alternative weeklies. But his first appearance in an actual proper full-size comic was in the Austin, Texas-based anthology, Jab published by Wheeler's own imprint Adhesive Comics from 1992 to 1995. And its the first two issues of that series, Jab #1 and Jab #2 which are up for auction from Heritage Comics today. Current with a bid of a single dollar, this is a complete bargain. Chronologically, it is also the first Too Much Coffee Man comic to be CGC slabbed… and going under the hammer in a few hours.

Jab #1 and 2 CGC-Graded Group (Adhesive Comics, 1992). Includes issues #1 (NM 9.4) and 2 (VF/NM 9.0). "Too Much Coffee Man" stories by Shannon Wheeler. Wiley Akins, Tom King, Ashley Underwood, Walt Holcombe, and Rob Bostick stories and art. Not listed in Overstreet.

Too Much Coffee Man explores issues of politics and the toils of urban society, often through the lens of the comics scene and coffee shop culture. In addition to the titular character, the creator of the strip often appears as a character, as does a "reader" character. Eventually The Too Much Coffee Man comic book would win the 1995 Eisner Award for Best New Series, and would be picked by Dark Horse Comics for Dark Horse Comics Presents, and the Too Much Coffee Man "Saves the Universe" and appearing in comics from Oni Press to 2000AD to Image Comics. Too Much Coffee Man was even featured in a three-issue how-to guide on submitting comics to the digital comics platform ComiXology. Shannon Wheeler even got his own Too Much Coffee Man opera going in Portland, Oregon, and naturally his own coffee line. But here is where it all began…