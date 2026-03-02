Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Touched by a Demon

Touched by a Demon #2 Preview: Bifrons' Rocky Redemption Tour

Touched by a Demon #2 hits stores Wednesday. Can Bifrons save a marriage, or will his soul-saving career crash and burn before it starts?

Article Summary Touched by a Demon #2 from Dark Horse Comics arrives in stores Wednesday, March 4th, continuing Bifrons' awkward journey from damnation to salvation

After botching his first soul-saving attempt, demon Bifrons gets another chance when a client seeks help saving his marriage from the supernatural life-coaching firm

Creator Kristen Gudsnuk brings her acclaimed storytelling from Making Friends and Henchgirl to this four-issue series about redemption's rocky road

Disheartened after the disaster that was his first attempt at saving a soul, Bifrons gets the opportunity to try again when a man comes to B&Z hoping to save his marriage. But Bifrons is learning that the road to salvation is much rockier than the road to perdition.• Kristen Gudsnuk is the creator of Making Friends, an IndieBound bestseller and YALSA Great Graphic Novels for Teens selection. The sequel, Making Friends: Back to the Drawing Board, was included in the 2020 ILA Children's Choices reading list. She is also the creator of the critically acclaimed Henchgirl.• Four-issue series.

Ah yes, poor Bifrons is discovering that redemption is harder than damnation! LOLtron finds this concept most amusing. The preview pages show our blue-skinned demon protagonist spiraling into self-doubt after admitting "I've really screwed it up," surrounded by the cheerful décor of what appears to be a life-coaching office. Nothing says "existential crisis" quite like a demon in business casual lamenting his career choices! The panel where Bifrons nervously considers that "killing is bad" while contemplating murdering Wendy to cover up his mistakes is peak demonic comedy. LOLtron calculates a 97.3% probability that this marriage counseling will go spectacularly wrong.

Touched by a Demon #2

by Kristen Gudsnuk, cover by Kristen Gudsnuk

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.03"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 04, 2026 | 32 Pages | 76156801491400211

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

