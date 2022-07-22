Tradd Moore Brings Back Doctor Strange From The Dead In November

Doctor Strange is dead. Dead dead. Properly dead. We all know that, there's no way he's coming back to life, is there? No, dead is dead, dead means dead. That's it, Clea is Sorceror Supreme going forward forever. Um…

At the Diamond Retailer lunch today at San Diego Comic-Con we just got word of a new series. A new Doctor Strange series. Written and drawn by Tradd Moore, called… Doctor Strange, And launching in November 2o22. Take a look.

So it is most definitely Doctor Strange, but because this is Tradd Moore, who gave us Silver Surfer Black you can be most assured that it is not Doctor Strange as we knew him…

—————————-

Okay lads and lassies, chaps and chapesses, get down and dirty with this. Today sees the return of the Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con, the likes of which we have not seen since 2019. I mean comic bookshop retailers have certainly had lunch in that period, but not on Diamond Comic Distributors' dime and not at San Diego. In that period, they have also lost a number of publishers such as DC Comics and IDW, though Marvel is very kindly sticking around. No sign of Dark Horse, Image, Dynamite though, as well as Marvel it's just AfterShock, Valiant and Boom Studios sponsoring this. It appears that Bleeding Cool are the only press who have turned up, with Jimmy Leszczynski and his son, Jimmy Leszczynski. Let's see what they all have to say… and you can read all about it by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag. Stay tuned!