Transformers' Simon Furman Does Astrobots- Whatnot March 2023 Solicits

Simon Furman is known as the finest writer of Transformers comic books to man, as well as co-creator of Death's Head, Dragon's Claws and more, working in comics and animation, and now launching a brand new title from Whatnot Publishing, Astrobots, written with and drawn by Heavy Metal artist Hector Trunnec and based on a new Mecha-Masterwork toyline designed by Aaron Thomas. Take a look below, as well as the second issue of the second volume of Heavy Metal, and all the comics that WhatNot are publishing in their March 2023 solicits and solicitations, seen on Bleeding Cool for the first time today.

ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) CVR A KNOTT

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

JAN231964

(W) Simon Furman, Aaron Thomas (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Phillip Knott

Cover by Philip Knott, known for his work on IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing.

Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series and creator of Marvel's Death's Head,

has teamed up with Heavy Metal artist Hector Trunnec to create an all-new Mecha-Masterwork based

on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas.

Pathfinders, Pioneers…breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy…they are –

ASTROBOTS.

The clock is ticking for planet Earth and the race is on to find a new world capable of sustaining human

life. New, sophisticated machine lifeforms called Astrobots are dispatched to scout far-flung worlds in

the hope of crafting a new home. With food and raw materials running out and climate disasters

escalating, the evacuation of the entire human population is the only slender hope remaining.

On Colony World 1, a catastrophic power struggle forges a new – all-Astrobot – society, and presiding

over this nascent civilization is Atlas, an evolved mech with a futureproof plan. A plan that does not

include humankind.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HEAVY METAL VOL 2 #2 CVR A HIGHTECH LOWLIFE (MR)

WHATNOT – HEAVY METAL

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Hightech Lowlife

Cover Art by John Horton (Hightech Lowlife) known for his unique blend of art & technology, his work ranges from large scale glitch art murals to sci-fi illustrations.

HEAVY METAL continues a new era of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy!

WIREMONKEYS, the future, cyberpunk, body horror mystery of two female mercenaries going back and forth between the worlds of the living and the dead, is the brainchild of writer/artist DAN SCHAFFER!

A DARKER GOD is the bloody teen horror series going to the depth of fear and into a

netherworld of dark truths and bloody carnage! Get ready to be possessed in this grisly

tale from HOMERO RIOS, ANDRES ESPARZA, OSCAR CARRENO, and JAME!

Plus more stories from some of the most daring voices in comics worldwide!

Author(s): Gloria Ciapponi, Daniele Afferni, Homero Rios, Dan Schaffer, Joshua Sky, Chris Anderson, Diego Guerra, K.I. Zachopoulos

Artist(s): Luca Conca, Daniele Afferni, Andres Esparza, Oscar Carreno, Dan Schaffer, Gideon Kendall, Chris Anderson, Diego Guerra, Vassilis Gogtzilas

Letterer: Thomas Mauer, JAME

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 9.99

LIQUID KILL #2 (OF 5) CVR A YUNE (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Sunghan Yune

Art by South Korean artist, Sunghan Yune AKA Crystal Cowboy, cover artist for Marvel's Tiger Division,

Thanos, Black Cat and more.

LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked

cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the

critically-acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios).

The rich elites sure like to party, and the staff at a luxurious island hotel ensure their every twisted urge is

satisfied. But something depraved is happening on this island – something vile, and the fun-loving staff are

too afraid to ask questions.

Luckily, a ruthless team of vigilantes, known as Liquid Kill, are coming in hot, and they have their own ways

of getting to the truth.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

THE EXILED #3 (OF 6) CVR A CANAAN WHITE (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Canaan White

Canaan White, fan-favorite artist who has worked with Marvel, Image, Avatar Press,

Zenescope and much more, joins the Whatnot team with this debut cover.

WESLEY SNIPES (The producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original

series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as "Seven meets Blade

Runner."

Roach becomes an agent for the C.O.R.E. and discovers a secret about his father's

mission he never imagined possible. As he gets closer to the serial killer he's been

tracking, he learns the aliens among us have been here for thousands of years, infiltrating

into the highest positions of power.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

QUESTED #4 CVR A MICELLI

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Alessandro Micelli

Italian artist Alessandro Micelli known for his work at Image, Valiant, and Dark Horse,

brings his unique style to the world of Quested.

Quested fuses the attitude of Hellboy and the fantasy-adventure spirit of Legend of Zelda

as it follows the questing misadventures of pawn shop owner and morally ambiguous

hero-for-hire, Jinx, through a world filled with lizard henchmen, dungeon-bosses, and

unicorn burgers!

"Episode 4: Hamowulf"

While journeying home from a quest, Jinx and crew stop to service Hamo's pea-sized

bladder in the Great Hall of Midbraun. Despite being on a schedule, Jinx and Hamo

decide to stay for just one drink. One drink turns into a night of chaos when the party is

crashed by a mysterious monster. The Quested crew are conscripted by the King of

Midbraun to protect a valuable item with strange origins, but Jinx has his own schemes

in mind for the King's prized possession.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STARWARD TP VOL 01 (RES)

HEAVY METAL ENTERTAINMENT

JAN231577

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Ivan Shavrin

Starting college at the end of the summer is stressful enough for Stephanie Cohen, since she's giving up her love of classics to please her parents in Pre-Med. But classics crashes into her life when she realizes she's the reincarnation of a stellar warrior tasked with guarding the cosmic door to chaos! Is Stephanie strong enough to follow her heart, accept her secret history, and look starward in time to save humanity… when she realizes chaos has already won?

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 14.99

THE RED TP

HEAVY METAL ENTERTAINMENT

JAN231578

(W) Matthew Medney, Morgan Rosenblum (A / CA) Jon Lam

In the distant future, a nuclear war has changed the course of history forever. A single government entity now presides over what's left of the world, and prohibits certain content that is deemed emotionally dangerous, or "red", in an attempt to maintain order and keep society working. A collection of gifted musicians, who possess the rare ability to create red content, discover they are the key to overthrowing the totalitarian government that has taken their emotional freedoms. Jonny Jones and his group of misfit rebel artists are discovered for operating an illegal Speakeasy, and become Nova City's most wanted. They are forced to turn to a mysterious benefactor known only as "the Collector," who just so happened to be at the right place at the right time. While Jonny and his crew have their suspicions, they're best chance at freedom appears to be with this mysterious man.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 24.99