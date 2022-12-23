Transformers' Simon Furman Does Astrobots- Whatnot March 2023 Solicits
Simon Furman is known as the finest writer of Transformers comic books to man, as well as co-creator of Death's Head, Dragon's Claws and more, working in comics and animation, and now launching a brand new title from Whatnot Publishing, Astrobots, written with and drawn by Heavy Metal artist Hector Trunnec and based on a new Mecha-Masterwork toyline designed by Aaron Thomas. Take a look below, as well as the second issue of the second volume of Heavy Metal, and all the comics that WhatNot are publishing in their March 2023 solicits and solicitations, seen on Bleeding Cool for the first time today.
ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) CVR A KNOTT
WHATNOT PUBLISHING
JAN231964
JAN231965 – ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) CVR B TRUNNEC – 3.99
JAN231966 – ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) CVR C BURCHAM – 3.99
JAN231967 – ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) CVR D PEREZ – 3.99
JAN231968 – ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) CVR E KRAFT – 3.99
JAN231969 – ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) CVR F 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE HOMAGE – 3.99
JAN231970 – ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) CVR G 25 COPY INCV TRUNNEC VAR – 3.99
JAN231971 – ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) CVR H 50 COPY INCV APOLLO BLUEPRINT VAR – 3.99
(W) Simon Furman, Aaron Thomas (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Phillip Knott
Cover by Philip Knott, known for his work on IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing.
Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series and creator of Marvel's Death's Head,
has teamed up with Heavy Metal artist Hector Trunnec to create an all-new Mecha-Masterwork based
on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas.
Pathfinders, Pioneers…breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy…they are –
ASTROBOTS.
The clock is ticking for planet Earth and the race is on to find a new world capable of sustaining human
life. New, sophisticated machine lifeforms called Astrobots are dispatched to scout far-flung worlds in
the hope of crafting a new home. With food and raw materials running out and climate disasters
escalating, the evacuation of the entire human population is the only slender hope remaining.
On Colony World 1, a catastrophic power struggle forges a new – all-Astrobot – society, and presiding
over this nascent civilization is Atlas, an evolved mech with a futureproof plan. A plan that does not
include humankind.
In Shops: Mar 22, 2023
SRP: 3.99
HEAVY METAL VOL 2 #2 CVR A HIGHTECH LOWLIFE (MR)
WHATNOT – HEAVY METAL
JAN231986
JAN231987 – HEAVY METAL VOL 2 #2 CVR B MAHFOOD VAR (MR) – 9.99
JAN231988 – HEAVY METAL VOL 2 #2 CVR C NYCHOS (MR) – 9.99
JAN231989 – HEAVY METAL VOL 2 #2 CVR D GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HOMAGE (MR) – 9.99
(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Hightech Lowlife
Cover Art by John Horton (Hightech Lowlife) known for his unique blend of art & technology, his work ranges from large scale glitch art murals to sci-fi illustrations.
HEAVY METAL continues a new era of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy!
WIREMONKEYS, the future, cyberpunk, body horror mystery of two female mercenaries going back and forth between the worlds of the living and the dead, is the brainchild of writer/artist DAN SCHAFFER!
A DARKER GOD is the bloody teen horror series going to the depth of fear and into a
netherworld of dark truths and bloody carnage! Get ready to be possessed in this grisly
tale from HOMERO RIOS, ANDRES ESPARZA, OSCAR CARRENO, and JAME!
Plus more stories from some of the most daring voices in comics worldwide!
Author(s): Gloria Ciapponi, Daniele Afferni, Homero Rios, Dan Schaffer, Joshua Sky, Chris Anderson, Diego Guerra, K.I. Zachopoulos
Artist(s): Luca Conca, Daniele Afferni, Andres Esparza, Oscar Carreno, Dan Schaffer, Gideon Kendall, Chris Anderson, Diego Guerra, Vassilis Gogtzilas
Letterer: Thomas Mauer, JAME
In Shops: Mar 29, 2023
SRP: 9.99
LIQUID KILL #2 (OF 5) CVR A YUNE (MR)
WHATNOT PUBLISHING
JAN231972
JAN231973 – LIQUID KILL #2 (OF 5) CVR B IUMAZARK (MR) – 3.99
JAN231974 – LIQUID KILL #2 (OF 5) CVR C BRAO (MR) – 3.99
JAN231975 – LIQUID KILL #2 (OF 5) CVR D MOSS (MR) – 3.99
JAN231976 – LIQUID KILL #2 (OF 5) CVR E 10 COPY INCV DEL REY (MR) – 3.99
(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Sunghan Yune
Art by South Korean artist, Sunghan Yune AKA Crystal Cowboy, cover artist for Marvel's Tiger Division,
Thanos, Black Cat and more.
LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked
cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the
critically-acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios).
The rich elites sure like to party, and the staff at a luxurious island hotel ensure their every twisted urge is
satisfied. But something depraved is happening on this island – something vile, and the fun-loving staff are
too afraid to ask questions.
Luckily, a ruthless team of vigilantes, known as Liquid Kill, are coming in hot, and they have their own ways
of getting to the truth.
In Shops: Mar 29, 2023
SRP: 3.99
THE EXILED #3 (OF 6) CVR A CANAAN WHITE (MR)
WHATNOT PUBLISHING
JAN231977
JAN231978 – THE EXILED #3 (OF 6) CVR B ESKIVO (MR) – 3.99
JAN231979 – THE EXILED #3 (OF 6) CVR C ASEVEDO (MR) – 3.99
JAN231980 – THE EXILED #3 (OF 6) CVR D 10 COPY INCV BROWNE (MR) – 3.99
JAN231981 – THE EXILED #3 (OF 6) CVR E 25 COPY INCV KENT (MR) – 3.99
(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Canaan White
Canaan White, fan-favorite artist who has worked with Marvel, Image, Avatar Press,
Zenescope and much more, joins the Whatnot team with this debut cover.
WESLEY SNIPES (The producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original
series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as "Seven meets Blade
Runner."
Roach becomes an agent for the C.O.R.E. and discovers a secret about his father's
mission he never imagined possible. As he gets closer to the serial killer he's been
tracking, he learns the aliens among us have been here for thousands of years, infiltrating
into the highest positions of power.
In Shops: Mar 15, 2023
SRP: 3.99
QUESTED #4 CVR A MICELLI
WHATNOT PUBLISHING
JAN231982
JAN231983 – QUESTED #4 CVR B WALLIS – 3.99
JAN231984 – QUESTED #4 CVR C HAND OVER THE HERO VAR – 3.99
JAN231985 – QUESTED #4 CVR D 10 COPY INCV RICHARDSON VIDEO GAME HOMAGE – 3.99
(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Alessandro Micelli
Italian artist Alessandro Micelli known for his work at Image, Valiant, and Dark Horse,
brings his unique style to the world of Quested.
Quested fuses the attitude of Hellboy and the fantasy-adventure spirit of Legend of Zelda
as it follows the questing misadventures of pawn shop owner and morally ambiguous
hero-for-hire, Jinx, through a world filled with lizard henchmen, dungeon-bosses, and
unicorn burgers!
"Episode 4: Hamowulf"
While journeying home from a quest, Jinx and crew stop to service Hamo's pea-sized
bladder in the Great Hall of Midbraun. Despite being on a schedule, Jinx and Hamo
decide to stay for just one drink. One drink turns into a night of chaos when the party is
crashed by a mysterious monster. The Quested crew are conscripted by the King of
Midbraun to protect a valuable item with strange origins, but Jinx has his own schemes
in mind for the King's prized possession.
In Shops: Mar 08, 2023
SRP: 3.99
STARWARD TP VOL 01 (RES)
HEAVY METAL ENTERTAINMENT
JAN231577
(W) Steve Orlando (A) Ivan Shavrin
Starting college at the end of the summer is stressful enough for Stephanie Cohen, since she's giving up her love of classics to please her parents in Pre-Med. But classics crashes into her life when she realizes she's the reincarnation of a stellar warrior tasked with guarding the cosmic door to chaos! Is Stephanie strong enough to follow her heart, accept her secret history, and look starward in time to save humanity… when she realizes chaos has already won?
In Shops: Mar 08, 2023
SRP: 14.99
THE RED TP
HEAVY METAL ENTERTAINMENT
JAN231578
(W) Matthew Medney, Morgan Rosenblum (A / CA) Jon Lam
In the distant future, a nuclear war has changed the course of history forever. A single government entity now presides over what's left of the world, and prohibits certain content that is deemed emotionally dangerous, or "red", in an attempt to maintain order and keep society working. A collection of gifted musicians, who possess the rare ability to create red content, discover they are the key to overthrowing the totalitarian government that has taken their emotional freedoms. Jonny Jones and his group of misfit rebel artists are discovered for operating an illegal Speakeasy, and become Nova City's most wanted. They are forced to turn to a mysterious benefactor known only as "the Collector," who just so happened to be at the right place at the right time. While Jonny and his crew have their suspicions, they're best chance at freedom appears to be with this mysterious man.
In Shops: Mar 22, 2023
SRP: 24.99