Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Invader Comics, The Digger

TS Luther & Sam Gudilin's The Digger in Invader January 2026 Solicits

T.S. Luther and Sam Gudilin's The Digger #1 launches in Invader Comics' January 2026 full solicits and solicitations

Invader Comics' January 2026 solicits and solicitations launch the new comic, The Digger #1 by T.S. Luther and Sam Gudilin, courtesy of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

DIGGER #1 (OF 4)

(W) T.S. Luther (A/CA) Sam Gudilin

Invader Comics Presents: In 1930s Veracruz Mexico, along the Gulf Coast, lie Olmec ruins, all but hidden to anyone from the outside world. Locals make money guiding academics and scholars through the region. But there is one name that is spoken in hushed tones, one name guides stay away from, they call him "El Excavador". But The Boy doesn't listen to whispers, he hasn't seen that no one returns from guiding The American in the hat. No, The Boy doesn't know the man with the eyes of the devil. But, The Boy knows he needs money for his sick grandma, and The Boy knows The American has money, and The Boy KNOWS where the ruins are. What begins as guide and treasure hunter, turns into cat and mouse. $6.99 1/14/2026

DIGGER #1 (OF 4)

(W) T.S. Luther (A/CA) Sam Gudilin

Invader Comics Presents: In 1930s Veracruz Mexico, along the Gulf Coast, lie Olmec ruins, all but hidden to anyone from the outside world. Locals make money guiding academics and scholars through the region. But there is one name that is spoken in hushed tones, one name guides stay away from, they call him "El Excavador". But The Boy doesn't listen to whispers, he hasn't seen that no one returns from guiding The American in the hat. No, The Boy doesn't know the man with the eyes of the devil. But, The Boy knows he needs money for his sick grandma, and The Boy knows The American has money, and The Boy KNOWS where the ruins are. What begins as guide and treasure hunter, turns into cat and mouse. $6.99 1/14/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!