Turtles Top Penguin Random House Top 26 IDW Comics Chart

Penguin Random House has put together a number of charts for distributing comic books and graphic novels over the last three months, including IDW Publishing. Unsurprisingly Turtles sales top the charts, with much expected for the upcoming Last Ronin, but it is followed in the charts by Canto and surprise hit Captain Action. Transformers are way down the list, it is possible IDW will not feel their loss as strongly as previously believed. PRH also look to highlight upcoming The Beauty Of Horror Vol 6 and Radical: My Year With A Socialist Senator joining They Called Us Enemy and March. With PRH as the new exclusive distributor of IDW to the direct market, look for these statistics to become more and more representative of the picture as a whole.

Title – Long On Sale Date Format Code Price (USA) 1 Best of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection, Vol. 1 14/06/2022 TR $29.99 2 Canto III: Lionhearted 21/06/2022 TR $19.99 3 Captain Action: The Classic Collection 07/06/2022 HC $29.99 4 Dungeons & Dragons: Mindbreaker 19/07/2022 TR $17.99 5 Free Pass 07/06/2022 TR $19.99 6 Gardens: A Smithsonian Coloring Book 21/06/2022 TR $16.99 7 Gil Kane's The Amazing Spider-Man Artisan Edition 09/08/2022 TR $39.99 8 Johnny Boo Goes to School (Johnny Boo Book 13) 21/06/2022 HC $9.99 9 Loved and Lost: A Relationship Trilogy 14/06/2022 TR $29.99 10 My Little Pony: Generations 16/08/2022 TR $17.99 11 Order of the Night Jay (Book One): The Forest Beckons 26/07/2022 TR $14.99 12 Radical: My Year with a Socialist Senator 14/06/2022 TR $24.99 13 Sleeping Beauties, Vol. 2 (Graphic Novel) 26/07/2022 HC $19.99 14 Sonic the Hedgehog, Vol. 11: Zeti Hunt! 07/06/2022 TR $15.99 15 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 4 – Sow Wind, Reap Storm 07/06/2022 TR $19.99 16 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 14 19/07/2022 HC $59.99 17 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin 05/07/2022 HC $29.99 18 The Beauty of Horror 6: Famous Monsterpieces Coloring Book 23/08/2022 TR $16.99 19 The Bend of Luck 02/08/2022 TR $19.99 20 The Girl and the Glim 07/06/2022 TR $12.99 21 Transformers, Vol. 5: Horrors Near and Far 07/06/2022 HC $49.99 22 Transformers: Beast Wars, Vol. 2 28/06/2022 TR $19.99 23 Transformers: King Grimlock 28/06/2022 HC $25.99 24 Transformers: Shattered Glass 26/07/2022 TR $17.99 25 Usagi Yojimbo Origins, Vol. 3: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy 07/06/2022 TR $24.99 26 Voices That Count 12/07/2022 TR $16.99