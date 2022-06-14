Turtles Top Penguin Random House Top 26 IDW Comics Chart
Penguin Random House has put together a number of charts for distributing comic books and graphic novels over the last three months, including IDW Publishing. Unsurprisingly Turtles sales top the charts, with much expected for the upcoming Last Ronin, but it is followed in the charts by Canto and surprise hit Captain Action. Transformers are way down the list, it is possible IDW will not feel their loss as strongly as previously believed. PRH also look to highlight upcoming The Beauty Of Horror Vol 6 and Radical: My Year With A Socialist Senator joining They Called Us Enemy and March. With PRH as the new exclusive distributor of IDW to the direct market, look for these statistics to become more and more representative of the picture as a whole.
|Title – Long
|On Sale Date
|Format Code
|Price (USA)
|1
|Best of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection, Vol. 1
|14/06/2022
|TR
|$29.99
|2
|Canto III: Lionhearted
|21/06/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|3
|Captain Action: The Classic Collection
|07/06/2022
|HC
|$29.99
|4
|Dungeons & Dragons: Mindbreaker
|19/07/2022
|TR
|$17.99
|5
|Free Pass
|07/06/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|6
|Gardens: A Smithsonian Coloring Book
|21/06/2022
|TR
|$16.99
|7
|Gil Kane's The Amazing Spider-Man Artisan Edition
|09/08/2022
|TR
|$39.99
|8
|Johnny Boo Goes to School (Johnny Boo Book 13)
|21/06/2022
|HC
|$9.99
|9
|Loved and Lost: A Relationship Trilogy
|14/06/2022
|TR
|$29.99
|10
|My Little Pony: Generations
|16/08/2022
|TR
|$17.99
|11
|Order of the Night Jay (Book One): The Forest Beckons
|26/07/2022
|TR
|$14.99
|12
|Radical: My Year with a Socialist Senator
|14/06/2022
|TR
|$24.99
|13
|Sleeping Beauties, Vol. 2 (Graphic Novel)
|26/07/2022
|HC
|$19.99
|14
|Sonic the Hedgehog, Vol. 11: Zeti Hunt!
|07/06/2022
|TR
|$15.99
|15
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 4 – Sow Wind, Reap Storm
|07/06/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|16
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 14
|19/07/2022
|HC
|$59.99
|17
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
|05/07/2022
|HC
|$29.99
|18
|The Beauty of Horror 6: Famous Monsterpieces Coloring Book
|23/08/2022
|TR
|$16.99
|19
|The Bend of Luck
|02/08/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|20
|The Girl and the Glim
|07/06/2022
|TR
|$12.99
|21
|Transformers, Vol. 5: Horrors Near and Far
|07/06/2022
|HC
|$49.99
|22
|Transformers: Beast Wars, Vol. 2
|28/06/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|23
|Transformers: King Grimlock
|28/06/2022
|HC
|$25.99
|24
|Transformers: Shattered Glass
|26/07/2022
|TR
|$17.99
|25
|Usagi Yojimbo Origins, Vol. 3: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy
|07/06/2022
|TR
|$24.99
|26
|Voices That Count
|12/07/2022
|TR
|$16.99