Turtles Turtles Turtles! Bleeding Cool Presents IDW July 2024 Solicits

IDW's July 2024 solicits with TMNT #1, TMNT #40th, Hunger And The Dusk, Rocketeer, Monster High, My Little Pony, Sonic, Godzilla, Star Trek

Article Summary Explore IDW's fresh TMNT beginnings with a new series premiere and 40th-anniversary celebration.

Dive into the action with IDW's July 2024 lineup, from The Hunger and The Dusk to Rocketeer.

Join the adventure with Monster High's launch, and favorites like My Little Pony and Sonic.

Experience the thrills of Godzilla, Star Trek, and more in IDW's latest comic solicitations.

IDW Publishing is first out of the gates, dropped their July 2024 solicits and solicitations exclusively with Bleeding Cool, including the first new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 by Jason Aaron and Joëlle Jones, and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 40th Anniversary from Kevin Eastman and friends.

But there's more than just Turtles. The Hunger And The Dusk from G Willow Wilson and Chris Wildgoose returns with Book Two, and there is a new Rocketeer series from Stephen Mooney and Staz Johnson. There's also the launch of the new Monster High comic, New Scaremester from Jacque Aya and Caroline Shada, as well as plenty of My Little Pony, Sonic, Godzilla and Star Trek. And on his way out of the door, Scott Dunbier drops off the D

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #1

(COVER A: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE) NEW SERIES PREMIERE!



Superstar writer Jason Aaron (The Mighty Thor, Batman: Off-World) teams up with Joëlle Jones (Lady Killer, Catwoman) for the first issue of a new TMNT series that will start a bold new era, celebrating the TMNT's 40th anniversary while setting them up for the next 40 years to come! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all left New York to pursue their own interests, but there are forces gathering that will pull them back together—whether the bad guys like it or not. First up: Raphael! But why is everyone's favorite brawler in prison?! When a surprise attack behind bars puts Raph's position in jeopardy, he needs to figure out how to get out of jail and warn his brothers that trouble is coming.

Story Jason Aaron Art Joëlle Jones 32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: 40TH ANNIVERSARY COMICS CELEBRATION (COVER A: TO BE REVEALED)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles turn 40! Revisit some of their greatest eras with stories told by some of the many creators of the page and screen who made each iteration of the Turtles so special! This all-new anthology takes a look all the way back to the start, celebrating that initial spark of creativity from Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, and then works its way through the next four decades, highlighting fan-favorite touchstones from comic books and beyond. Eastman leads a gaggle of incredible talent who are contributing new stories and pinups, including Jim Lawson, Tristan Jones and Paul Harmon, Ronda Pattison and Pablo Tunica, Tom Waltz and Michael Dialynas, Ciro Nieli, Lloyd Goldfine with Khary Randolph and Emilio Lopez, Andy Suriano, and many more, all hearkening back to the era of TMNT they are best known for, ranging from the initial Mirage series through the 1990s and up until now, as well as the Rise of the TMNT. Featuring a host of covers designed to celebrate individual decades, including new pieces by Eastman, Campbell, Randolph, the Escorza Brothers, Michael Dooney, Ben Bishop, Vincenzo Federici, Michael Dialynas, and the mighty Simon Bisley! Plus a special "Golden Age" cover by Michael Cho! Additional Covers Offered: 40th Anniversary Variant (Dooney), B (Bisley), C (Lopez), D (Campbell), E (Federici), F (Cho), 1:10 (Escorzas), 1:25 (Dialynas), 1:50 (Wachter), 1:100 (Randolph) Story Tom Waltz, Jim Lawson, Lloyd Goldfine, Kevin Eastman Art Jim Lawson, Khary Randolph, Pablo Tunica 84 Pages • $11.99 • JULY 2024 UPC 82771403314400111

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BLACK, WHITE, AND GREEN #3

(COVER B: RILEY ROSSMO)

Our two-color celebration continues! Marvel at new stories featuring the TMNT in their classic black-and-white style but with a touch of green, because we like keeping it fresh that way. Joining us for this round are superstar creators Jock (Gone, Batman: One Dark Knight), Cameron Chittock (TMNT/Stranger Things), Dave Wielgosz (Man-Bat), Riley Rossmo (Harley Quinn), rockand- roll artist Alex Ziritt, and more! Additional Covers Offered: A (Jock), 1:10 (Pope Foil Variant) Story Jock, Dave Wielgosz, Carlos Giffoni, Cameron Chittock, Dom Reardon Art Jock, Riley Rossmo, Alexis Ziritt, Michael Shelfer, Dom Reardon 44 Pages • $5.99 • JULY 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE UNTOLD DESTINY OF THE FOOT CLAN #5

(COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO)

Destiny awaits Karai and her new Foot Clan. Having faced defeat at the hands of the Dog Star Clan, Karai has learned all she can about the newly discovered threat to her family's legacy and is taking the fight to them. Here at the end, it's magic versus technology for the fate of the Foot! Additional Covers Offered: B (Medel), 1:10 (Santtos) Story Erik Burnham Art Mateus Santolouco 32 Pages • $3.99 • JULY 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #15

(COVER A: DAN SCHOENING)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE IDW COLLECTION VOLUME 16 With Mr. Ogg defeated at his own game, Shredder and the future Technodrome harmlessly trapped between dimensions, and Krang, Rocksteady, and Bebop lying low, it should be time for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to finally take a break! But with all the space-time troubles they've been involved in recently, the brothers have attracted a lot of attention. An alliance of powerful individuals is looking to recruit experienced and capable members into their number. Making their Saturday Morning Adventures debut, please welcome…the Pantheon! Additional Covers Offered: B (Cunha) Presenting the complete TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including one-shots and event series. Everything a beginner could need; everything a diehard could want. The Turtles come face-to-face with a territorial new group: the Punk Frogs! As the two sides battle across Mutant Town, fresh and familiar enemies make their own devious moves. The Utroms and Triceratons have returned, and their tensions are at a breaking point! Plus, a strange doctor approaches the Turtles with an offer they can't easily refuse. Then, get ready for the Armageddon Game in the prelude stories Opening Moves and the 2021 Annual, "The King's Gambit." Volume 16 includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issues #125–132, the 2021 and 2022 Annual, and The Armageddon Game: Opening Moves #1–2.

Story Erik Burnham Story Sophie Campbell, Tom Waltz Art Dan Schoening Art Tony Gregori, Fero Pe, Pablo Tunica 32 Pages • $3.99 • JULY 2024 UPC 82771403150801511 328 Pages • $59.99 • HC • JULY 2024

THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK: BOOK TWO #1 (COVER A: CHRIS WILDGOOSE) After the falling out between Cal and Tara, love is lost and the fragile human-orc alliance has ripped at the seams. The Last Men Standing are sitting ducks without their healer…and their enemies have multiplied. As ruthless Vangol and rogue orc dynasties stoke the flames of war, Tara could be civilization's last hope for peace— but she may become a distant memory when a fresh face joins the battlefield. Hugo- and World Fantasy Awardwinning writer G. Willow Wilson and red-hot artist Chris Wildgoose return for the second chapter of their high fantasy adventure in The Hunger and the Dusk: Book Two #1 of 6! Additional Covers Offered: B (Chiang) Story G. Willow Wilson Art Chris Wildgoose 36 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2024 UPC 82771403320500111

THE ROCKETEER: BREAKS FREE #1 (COVER A: DOUG WHEATLEY) The Rocketeer storms the City by the Bay! With Betty about to start work on a new film, Cliff and Peevy join the aspiring starlet on a trip to San Francisco, where they liaise with fellow pilot and friend (and government operative) Debbie Seville. As always, trouble seems to follow Cliff, who gets caught up in a cable car accident! But at least it'll be all smooth sailing after that, right? Not if the Rocketeer's luck stays true to form! The first issue in a four-issue miniseries written by fan-favorite writer Stephen Mooney (Rocketeer: The Great Race, Half Past Danger) and drawn by Staz Johnson (Robin, Catwoman)! Additional Covers Offered: B (Johnson), C (Blank Sketch), 1:10 (Wheatley Full Art) Story Stephen Mooney Art Staz Johnson 36 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2024

MONSTER HIGH: NEW SCAREMESTER #1 (COVER A: ARIELLE JOVELLANOS)



Spotted: IDW's most spooktacular series ever. From the spine-chilling minds of Monster High superfans Jacque Aye and Caroline Shuda comes Monster High: New Scaremester. Ghouls and boos are heading back to Monster High for a new scaremester. And while they'll certainly be serving lurks in the hallway and haunting study howl, rumor has it that trouble is brewing. Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf, Cleo de Nile, and Frankie Stein have never met a bad scare day or monstrous problem they couldn't fix together, but…Drac's in over her fangs with her new responsibilities, Clawdeen and Cleo aren't speaking, and Frankie's life may be in danger. The beasties need a fresh start, and what better time than the new scaremester? Surely a reconciliation is lurking just around the dark and foreboding coroner. Additional Covers Offered: B (Camacho) Story Jacque Aye Art Caroline Shuda 32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2024

MY LITTLE PONY: MARETIME MYSTERIES #2 (COVER A: ABIGAIL STARLING) Gloomy critters, floating objects, and, ugh, no cell service?! Something's ahoof, all right. Maretime Mysteries is no ordinary board game. It's home to a spirit who's cast a spell over Maretime Bay, and the only way to get rid of it is to play! For the first puzzle, Misty, Sunny, Hitch, and Spike put on their detective hats and search every nook and cranny for the magical item used to cast the enchantment. Additional Covers Offered: B (Grant) Story Stephanie Williams Art Abby Bulmer 32 Pages • $3.99 • JULY 2024 UPC 82771403306900211

MY LITTLE PONY: SET YOUR SAIL #4 (COVER A: PAULINA GANUCHEAU)

Despite what the songs say, everything is not better under the sea! The flowers are leaking green ooze, the food is filled with sand, and the coral is dying. The water is growing more treacherous, and it's up to the newly seaponyfied Mane Six and their ragtag group of pirates (and princesses) to get to the bottom of things, even if that means exploring the dark trenches everypony fears. The barnacle-covered truth of the Sparkling Sea is soon to be revealed. Additional Covers Offered: B (JustaSuta)

Story Megan Brown, Casey Gilly 32 Pages • $3.99 • JULY 2024

MY LITTLE PONY: BEST OF CUTIE MARK CRUSADERS (COVER A: BRENDA HICKEY)

Calling all cuties: Everyone's favorite blankflank fillies are back! From fiercely defending the spirit of the forest from a trashy situation to helping an anxious filly accept her unusual Cutie Mark, revisit the moments that show Apple Bloom, Scootaloo, and Sweetie Bell are better together! Collecting My Little Pony: Spirit of the Forest #1, My Little Pony: Friends Forever #28, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #60, and My Little Pony: Micro-Series #7.

Story & Art Various Art Amy Mebberson 32 Pages • $3.99 • JULY 2024 100 Pages • $7.99 • JULY 2024

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #71 (COVER A: MIN HO KIM) The Phantom Rider, framed! Sonic's secret identity is usurped during the next event of the Clean Sweepstakes, leading him and the other riders into a vicious game of smoke and mirrors. Tensions run high as secrets are revealed and sides are taken. Don't miss it! Additional Covers Offered: B (Stanley), 1:10 (Fourdraine) Story Evan Stanley Art Min Ho Kim 32 Pages • $3.99 • JULY 2024

STAR TREK: DEFIANT #17 (COVER A: ÁNGEL UNZUETA) Enter a brand-new arc and the beginning of a new era for the disavowed, mercenary crew of the U.S.S. Defiant! Political corruption ensues as Sela and her father, General Revo, leverage the imprisoned Defiant crewmates to kidnap the Romulan praetor and chairman of Tal Shiar Intelligence to advance their sinister plot to take over Romulus… Additional Covers Offered: B (Bartok), 1:10 (Shalvey) Story Christopher Cantwell Art Ángel Unzueta 32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2024

STAR TREK #22 (COVER A: MEGAN LEVENS) The meeting of the gods at the Pleroma continues as Captain Sisko confronts his celestial mother in the very fabric of space and time! Why was he called home to help in the fight against Kahless, only to be forbidden from attempting to protect the universe from the brutal aftermath? Meanwhile, Beverly Crusher boldly outmaneuvers the gods for an emotional reunion with her long lost son, Wesley, and Ensign Lily Sato, torn between her best friend and feelings of disillusionment with Starfleet, contemplates a decision that could change everything with the push of a button… Additional Covers Offered: B (Reis), 1:10 (Lendl Connecting Stained Glass Variant) Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing Art Megan Levens 32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2024

STAR TREK: PICARD'S ACADEMY: COMMIT NO MISTAKES

Go back to academy days with one of Starfleet's most celebrated officers: Jean-Luc Picard! A new collected series by New York Times bestselling author Sam Maggs. Before becoming the Federation's finest, Jean-Luc was an ordinary student at Starfleet Academy with sights on the stars. His path forward was charted: blow his classmates out of the water on the infamous Evasive Maneuvers exam and graduate early. But there's a detail Cadet Picard hadn't factored into his plan: the exam was a group project and he'd need to make friends with, ugh, people if he stood a chance at passing.Story Sam Maggs Art Ornella Greco 144 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • JULY 2024 ISBN 9798887241210

STAR TREK: HOLO-WEEN

Horrors from Starfleet's past are back with a vengeance in this miniseries. To save the ship, Picard and crew will have to become monsters themselves! The evil Redjac presence—a.k.a. Jack the Ripper from the Star Trek episode "Wolf in the Fold"—has returned. And this time it has a new terrifying tool at its disposal: the holodeck. As Redjac seizes control of Picard's Enterprise and spreads holographic horror, the only way for the crew to resist insanity is to become one with their fears. Ship counselor Commander Deanna Troi concocts a daring plan for an away team to become hypnotized holodeck-incarnations of timeless horror monsters, such as Dracula, Frankenstein, the Mummy, and others. Once they infiltrate the illusions, they can fight fear with fear. However, will they be able to defeat Redjac and break their hypnosis before their minds are permanently altered? Or will the crew be stuck as movie monsters forever? Story Chris Sequeira Art Joe Eisma96 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2024

GOLGOTHA MOTOR MOUNTAIN #4 (COVER A: ROBBI RODRIGUEZ) Oversized 48-page finale! It all ends here. Will the boys make it down the mountain? The stash is gone, and now it's time for Vernon and Elwood to get the hell out of Kentucky. The problem? Just about everyone else in Golgotha is now a mutant freak hot on their tail. To make matters worse, their truck is…well, it's alive. Additional Covers Offered: B (Cizmesija) Story Matthew Erman, Lonnie Nadler Art Robbi Rodriguez 64 Pages • $5.99 • JULY 2024

GODZILLA: SKATE OR DIE #2 (COVER A: LOUIE JOYCE) The attack is beginning. Godzilla is emerging from the ocean. Varan is walking across the outback. And the skater punks? They're in the middle of it all. With their field trip interrupted, and all of Australia thrown into high alert from a rare kaiju attack, Jimmy and his friends have to skate across town, while dodging military patrols, to save their beloved skate park. Additional Covers Offered: B (Juni Ba) Story & Art Louie Joyce Godzilla: Skate or Die #1 Interior Pages 32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2024

GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS II—SONS OF GIANTS #2 (COVER A: INAKI MIRANDA) Hiding in the shadows of history, there is an Illuminati-esque cult that has been pulling the strings of every major kaiju encounter. In this issue, their identities are finally revealed. Also revealed for the first time is the story of Smog Monster's earliest encounter with humans, and its first meeting with Godzilla in ancient Rome. Additional Covers Offered: B (Smith), 1:10 (Smith Full Art) Story Frank Tieri Art Inaki Miranda 32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2024

GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS II #4 (COVER A: BALDEMAR RIVAS) With the help of some of the greatest giant monsters in history, the Kaiju Power Rangers are born! New powers! New weapons! New Zords! The next evolution of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers— and the next mutation of Godzilla's friends and foes—is upon us! And if you miss this book, you're missing history in the making! Additional Covers Offered: B (Sanchez), 1:10 (Frank) Story Cullen Bunn Art Baldemar Rivas 32 Pages • $3.99 • JULY 2024

GODZILLA RIVALS: VS. MANDA (COVER A: JAKE LAWRENCE) Late into the night, the crew of a small fishing trawler off the coast of Australia is keeping busy by telling stories of the sea. Little do they know, they're moments away from happening upon a mysterious shipwreck… and the fearsome sea dragon Manda going toe to toe with Godzilla in the middle of the most brutal ocean brawl any sailor has ever seen. Can this small crew make it back to shore safely in the midst of this all-out kaiju battle? Join Jake Lawrence (Teen Dog, A Nice Long Walk) on a thrilling adventure on the high seas to find out! Additional Covers Offered: B (Shelfer), 1:10 (Gregory) Story & Art Jake Lawrence 52 Pages • $7.99 • JULY 2024

BELZEBUBS (VOL 2): NO REST FOR THE WICKED Hail Satan and help with your kid's math homework! It's the return of everyone's favorite demon-summoning family next door, the cartoon black-metal band Belzebubs! Sløth is juggling his stay-athome dad obligations with his lifelong dream of being a black metal icon. His breadwinner wife, Lucy, is fed up with her job and just one meltdown away from sacrificing her colleagues to Satan. Their teenage daughter, Lilith, is wielding the effects of her raging hormones on her boyfriend, Sam—who also happens to be Sløth's new drummer. And then there's Leviathan, who appears to be the only one exhibiting some sort of societal normalcy in the family. Unfortunately, he's only nine. Can Sløth handle his fierce wife, wicked kids, a very lively mother-in-law, a very deceased father-in-law, his dysfunctional band, their mounting debts, and still achieve his dream? Probably not, but that sure as hell won't stop him from trying. In a matter of years, the comic strip Belzebubs has become a global online phenomenon with half a million fans, a chart-topping album, and animated music videos. No Rest for the Wicked is the second collected edition of the beloved cult sensation, documenting the daily lives of your beloved black-metal BFFs. Featuring a foreword by Max Sarin and an afterword by Mikael Åkerfeldt from Opeth! Story & Art JP Ahonen 144 Pages • $19.99 JULY 2024 • HC ISBN

DAVE COCKRUM'S X-MEN ARTIST'S EDITION An Artist's Edition featuring the groundbreaking and bestselling X-Men series from the late 1970s by the stellar team of Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum. This is an art book, not a traditional collection of comic books, featuring rare and beautiful imagery, a collection for connoisseurs of the form. This collection is a celebration of some of the most explosive art in X-Men history. Included in this stellar Artist's Edition are more than 100 pages from Dave Cockrum's initial run, selections from his return to the series, and an amazing gallery of sketches and covers. See the Giant-Size X-Men #1 cover as the artist originally imagined it! An Artist's Edition publishes scans of original art at a high resolution and prints it at the same size it was drawn. While appearing to be in black and white, these images were scanned in color, allowing the viewer the best possible look at the artist's intentions. You are able to see blue pencil notations, corrections, margin notes, and all the little nuances that make original art so unique and special. The only better way to view comic art is if you were standing over the artist's shoulder as they were laboring at their drawing table. 160 Pages • $150.00 • JULY 2024

ANIMALS: A SMITHSONIAN COLORING BOOK BOX SET Dinosaurs, birds, and sea creatures come to life…with your help! This box set of three Smithsonian coloring books immerses you in Earth's most fascinating and elusive ecosystems. With these meticulously illustrated coloring books, animal fans of all ages can explore the wonder of the oceans, skies, and prehistoric world. Guided by experts from the Smithsonian and brought to life by Rachel Curtis, these rich pen-andink illustrations invite you to step into captivating scenes featuring the Guam kingfisher, orca, starfish, the mighty tyrannosaurus, and many more. Fans of dinosaurs, birds, aquatic life, and coloring books will find an enchanting world to unlock with their own creativity. Each page within Animals: A Smithsonian Coloring Book Box Set not only stands alone as a work of art but is also accompanied by brief and fascinating insights from the museum's experts about each creature and its world, ensuring that time spent coloring is also time spent learning. This book's deluxe ivory paper allows for a variety of artistic media like pen, pencil, or even watercolor, to ensure your creative vision comes to life just the way you want…and lasts for years to come. Text Smithsonian Institution Art Rachel Curtis 240 Pages • $49.99 • Boxed Set JULY 2024 • ISBN 9798887241067

THE BEAUTY OF HORROR: HAUNTED HOLIDAYS COLORING BOOK Ghouliana brings extra spookiness to the holidays in this new addition to the popular adult coloring series, the Beauty of Horror. Ghouliana sinks her fangs into Christmas and Halloween, causing all kinds of chaos with this spooktacular holiday-themed coloring book! With designs printed for the first time in large format (9.8" x 9.8") and intricately illustrated by bestselling artist Alan Robert, this new flipbook is overflowing with limbfilled stockings and zombified elves on one side, and corrupting candies and devious jack-o'-lanterns on the other! A terrific gift idea for horror enthusiasts and fans of the Beauty of Horror series. Art Alan Robert 128 Pages • $16.99 • TPB AUGUST 2024 ISBN 9798887241074

