Two Aquaman Mini-Series In September From DC Comics Ahead Of Movie
Our good friends at the Aquaman Universe twitter feed, who have a direct feed into all things Aqua, put out the word of two new Aquaman mini-series launching in September, after August's 80th Anniversary Special. "Past, present and future: 80 years after his introduction in 1941, Aquaman and co. will have 2 new mini-series debuting in September with the respective creative teams contributions to the Anniversary Spectacular serving as preludes to the upcoming 1st issues — don't miss it!"
What the series are, we don't know. There's gossip that Chuck Brown or Brandon Thomas are on Black Manta or an Aqualad mini-series. But one way or another, DC Comics is relatively low on Aquaman-related collected material to publish in bookstores for 2022 alongside the movie release, so these minis are likely to feed that deficit. But I think we can rule out the chance of one of the mini-series being from Francis Manapul – some people had been holding out for his Aquaman: Earth One project but he recently posted on Instagram that his Superman: Red, White And Blue story would be his last before focusing on creator-owned work.
But these mini-series will also be in addition to the new Aquaman series we should expect to be launching ahead of the new movie as well. We are also told to expect the return of the original Prince of Atlantis, Arthur Curry Jr? Originally appearing in Aquaman #23 in 1965 as Aquababy, the child of Arthur and Mera, died in Adventure Comics #452 in 1977, suffocated by Black Manta.
Aquaman 80th Anniversary Special 100-Page Super Spectacular Celebrates DC's King of the Seven Seas! Since his first appearance in November 1941's More Fun Comics #73, Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman, has defended the Seven Seas and the DC Universe itself from all manner of threats. On August 31, DC and Aqua-fans alike can celebrate the legacy of the Atlantean Sea King, with the release of the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular. Some of the greatest names in comics will contribute their storytelling firepower to this 100-page collector's item – writers Dan Jurgens, Geoff Johns, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown, Stephanie Phillips, Michael Moreci, Marguerite Bennett, Dan Watters, Jeff Parker, Becky Cloonan and Francis Manapul. They'll be joined by some of the most prolific artists in comics, including Steve Epting, Paul Pelletier, Valentine de Landro, Hendry Prasetya, Pop Mhan, Trungles, Miguel Mendonça, Evan "Doc" Shaner, and more. In addition to a stunning cover by the iconic team of Ivan Reis and Joe Prado, the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular will feature eight "decade" themed card stock variant covers, portraying the marine monarch throughout the years:
- 1940's variant cover by Michael Cho
- 1950's variant cover by Ramona Fradon
- 1960's variant cover by Walt Simonson
- 1970's variant cover by José Luis García-López
- 1980's variant cover by Chuck Patton and Kevin Nowlan
- 1990's variant cover by Yvel Guichet
- 2000's variant cover by Becky Cloonan
- 2010's variant cover by Robson Rocha.
This all-star-filled anthology spans across the ocean king's legacy, not just celebrating his own triumphs but also those of his greatest allies and enemies. The main cover version of this 100-page blockbuster is priced at $9.99, with each card stock variant priced at $10.99