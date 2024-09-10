Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller

Two Different Amazos In Tomorrow's Absolute Power Tie-Ins (Spoilers)

Two Absolute Power tie-ins come to DC Comics tomorrow, the spin-off Absolute Power: Task Force VII #6 and Green Lantern #15.

Two Absolute Power tie-ins come to DC Comics tomorrow, the spin-off Absolute Power: Task Force VII #6 and Green Lantern #15 as the Amazo robots of Failsafe, Brainiac Queen and Amanda Waller. Back-up Batmen personalities across the Multiverse in souped-up technology to take out all the superpowers on the DC Earth by sucking them up. So one is sent to Paradise Island, which was hiding the superheroes… and finds even more powers there,

The well of souls, women who have died and will be reincarnated as Amazons, targeted by Amazo robots looking to absorb those powers. But some Amazos have absorbed a lot more than powers.

In Green Lantern, one of the Amazos known as Jadestone seems to have absorbed a conscience and has been rejecting the orders of Amanda Waller… even as one is working as a conduit for Waller.

While Jadestone seemed to have also absorbed the screenplay of Trainspotting.

While the Paradise Island Amazo has a different Queen to address… and an ultimatum to make.

Could the Jadestone Amazo have a larger role to play in the DC Universe after Absolute Power is over?

Looks like it…

ABSOLUTE POWER TASK FORCE VII #6 (OF 7)

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Khary Randolph (CA) Pete Woods

PARADISE INTERRUPTED! Amanda Waller comes for the Amazons after they assist the heroes in their battle for survival! Will her weapon with the powers of the beloved champion of the island of Themyscira be able unlock its secrets? Or will Queen Nubia and her sisters in arms send this robot straight to the Underworld?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/11/2024 GREEN LANTERN #15 (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Jeremy Adams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert, Montos (CA) Ariel Colon

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! Hal has a problem… He needs to charge his ring but the entrance to the Power Battery is a continent away. Plus, the skies over Earth are patrolled by Amanda Waller's modified Amazos, which leaves Hal with one choice…to ride into the Danger Zone! Don't worry, he totally got permission to use the Batplane for this mission *wink*. Plus, John Stewart's tale from GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL spills out into the battlefield of a new struggle brewing on the horizon… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/11/2024

