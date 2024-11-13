Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: nyx, storm

Two More Weeks Of Marvel Comics' February 2025 Solicits

Recently Bleeding Cool ran Marvel's first couple of weeks of solicits and solicitations from February 2025. But we have a few more to add now, covering the rest of February… I am sure covers will come soon. And there will be no doubt more to add, launches, Star Wars books, other licenses… but this is what we have for now.

February 12, 2025

All-New Venom (2024) #3

Writer Al Ewing

Penciller Carlos Gomez

Cover Artist Adam Kubert

HERE COMES THE SON! At last – the All-New Venom comes face-to-face with Dylan Brock! After all this time, how will symbiote and son react? Meanwhile, Madame Masque is making her move against A.I.M. – but is she doing it from inside a black-and-gold symbiote? As another suspect is eliminated, the answers are closer than ever…

Deadpool (2024) #11

Writer Cody Ziglar

Penciller Andrea DI Vito

Cover Artist Taurin Clarke

DEADPOOLS VS. SPIDER-MAN in "POOLS OF BLOOD" – PART ONE DEADPOOL & DAUGHTER embark on their first major job: TO TAKE OUT SPIDER-MAN! It's a dirty job, but someone's got to do it. Or, at least they do if they want to get paid. And the events of recent issues have put them in quite a pickle! POOLS OF BLOOD begins here with Part 1 – and continues in this month's MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30!

Deadpool/Wolverine (2025) #2

Writer Benjamin Percy

Penciller Joshua Cassara

Cover Artist Joshua Cassara

DEATH BY FOSSIL (AND WE DON'T MEAN LOGAN)! Following last month's shock reveal, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE follow the clues from their lost mission in an attempt to save the present. But not before a decidedly monstrous attack dredges up some new twists on ancient creatures! But if they can survive, they've got enemies on their tails: And MAVERICK wants answers!

Immortal Thor (2023) #20

Writer Al Ewing

Penciller Jan Bazaldua

THE RETURN OF THE UTGARD-THOR! Toranos, Elder God of the storm, had returned – and his terrible lightning now struck at the Odinson's very heart. His presence in the skies meant the gate to Utgard was once more open. But this time, it would not be closed…not until Thor walked through it. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…as he began the last adventure.

Magik (2025) #2

Writer Ashley Allen

Penciller German Peralta

Cover Artist J. Scott Campbell

Magik's hunt for the Liminal Seals takes her and Cal deep into the Tokyo underground. But who is watching Illyana from backstage? And has Cal teamed up with Earth's best chance against the demon invasion or its prophesized leader?

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu (2024) #5

Writer Jed Mackay

Penciller Devmalya Pramanik

Cover Artist Davide Paratore

Still reeling from the brutal events of the past two issues, Marc Spector and what's left of his Midnight Mission have no choice but to retreat and regroup. As the dragnet closes around him, Marc and his allies are more vulnerable than ever before! Cornered, angry and wrathful, MOON KNIGHT is in for the fight of his life…but he's going down swinging!

New Champions (2025) #2

Writer Steve Foxe

Penciller Ivan Fiorelli

Cover Artist Gleb Melnikov

NEW ALLIES…AND ENEMIES? Hellrune has summoned young heroes from far and wide, but who among them has what it takes to become a New Champion? The smooth-talking magician Monte seems to be a prime candidate, but is he more than he appears? And who is the mysterious MAGNETRIX?

Psylocke (2024) #4

Writer Alyssa Wong

Penciller Moises Hidalgo

Cover Artist Mahmud Asrar

He's been watching Psylocke for years. He knows just how to strike at her. But what does he want? •And who is THE TAXONIMIST?

Spider-Boy (2023) #16

February 12, 2025

Writer Dan Slott

Penciller Paco Medina

Cover Artist Paco Medina

SPIDER-GIRL TRIUMPHANT! Everything about Spider-Girl has shocked Bailey to his core. Can he somehow get back up and stop Spider-Girl and Bullseye's plan?

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider (2024) #10

Writer Stephanie Phillips

Penciller Von Randal

Cover Artist Mark Brooks

TRAPPED BY SECRETS AND LIES! As Ghost-Spider takes on a city in the grips of chaos, secrets begin to come to light! The truth about Black Tarantula will come out…and the reason for Gwen abandoning her home dimension makes itself known!

The Amazing Spider-Man (2022) #67

February 12, 2025

Writer Justina Ireland

Penciller Andrea Broccardo

Cover Artist Patrick Gleason

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! With his patron, Cyttorak, attacking the world, Juggernaut won't just sit aside. But he's not a solo act… THE X-MEN GET INVOLVED TO HELP SPIDER-MAN SAVE THE WORLD!

Ultimate Spider-Man (2024) #14

Writer Jonathan Hickman

Penciller Marco Checchetto

Cover Artist Marco Checchetto

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS KRAVEN! After the horrors Peter and Harry endured during KRAVEN'S HUNT in the last issue, Spider-Man and Green Goblin turn the HUNTER into the HUNTED! But are they still prey in someone else's game?

X-Men #11

Writer: Jed Mackay

Penciller: Netho Diaz

Cover Artist: Ryan Stegman

As a horde of the galaxy's most fearsome killers descend upon the X-Men, help comes from an unexpected direction: across the border! ALPHA FLIGHT fly into action again -though at what price? And can even Canada's hardiest heroes turn the tide?

Cable: Love and Chrome (2025) #2

Pepose Henderson Churchill

Sam Wilson, Captain America (2025) #2

Narcisse Messias Clarke

February 19th, 2025

Alien: Paradiso (2024) #3

Writer: Steve Foxe

Penciller Jason Muhr, Peter Nguyen, Edgar Salazar

Cover Artist Iban Coello

TSULA KANE FACES HER FATHER'S FATE: DEATH BY XENO! Decades ago, Weyland-Yutani swept Thomas Kane's violent death on the Nostromo under the rug, hiding the truth even from the wife and child who survived him. Now a hardened mercenary, his daughter Tsula has carried that bitter mystery all this time. With the truth tearing bloody swaths through her latest assignment, Tsula might just wish she'd never found the answers after all.

Daredevil (2023) #18

Ahmed Kuder Romita

Daredevil: Unleash Hell – Red Band (2025) #2

Schultz Luis Siqueira

Exceptional X-Men (2024) #6

Writer Eve Ewing

Penciller Carmen Carnero

Cover Artist Carmen Carnero

WHO IS SHELDON XENOS? AXO, the Exceptional X-Men's resident empath, goes to work for the creator of the wildly popular Verate app. Maybe Xenos and his inventions can bring mutants the support, recognition and connection they deserve. But the charismatic technology mogul seems to be hiding a secret…or two…or four…or…

Incredible Hulk (2023) #22

Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Penciller Nic Klein

Cover Artist Nic Klein

BANNER NO MORE?! Bruce Banner is now fully locked away within the body and mind of the INCREDIBLE HULK…no more than a memory of Hulk's former self. But as Charlie, increasingly violently, loses control to her skinwalker alter ego LYCANA, she finds a way to seek Banner's help within the Hulkscape. Can Banner help Charlie keep her newfound power without sacrificing her humanity? Meanwhile, Gamma-mutated people around the world are disappearing! Is ELDEST to blame? And what does this mean for the Incredible Hulk?

Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2022) #30

Writer Cody Ziglar

Penciller Luigi Zagaria

Cover Artist Federico Vicentini

DEADPOOLS VS. SPIDER-MAN in "POOLS OF BLOOD" – PART TWO SPIDER-MAN is back in Brooklyn – only to find himself right in the crosshairs of DEADPOOL…BOTH Deadpools! Wade Wilson has gone too far this time…and messed with the WRONG Spider-Man. How far will Wade go to collect on this contract, and who is pulling the strings behind this job?! Whoever it is, it can't be good for Deadpool OR Miles Morales!

Mystique (2024) #5

Writer Declan Shalvey

Penciller Declan Shalvey

Cover Artist Declan Shalvey

Mystique and Nick Fury come face-to-face as their battle reaches its endgame! Caught in Mystique's web of deception, how can Fury escape? And just what is she really after?!

NYX (2024) #8

Writer Collin Kelly/Jackson Lanzing

Penciller Francesco Mortarino

Cover Artist Sara Pichelli

THE THIN LINE BETWEEN LOVE AND HATE… Powerful. Troubled. Intense. He was HELLION and she was X-23 – two kids, more similar than different, battling a cruel world. Now Julian Keller's calling himself THE KRAKOAN, the proud new face of mutant terrorism. Laura Kinney is WOLVERINE, stalking silently from the shadows trying to keep mutants safe. They're about to come face-to-face: with each other, with the past and with what they've become. And one thing is for sure: They're not kids anymore.

Star Wars: Ahsoka (2024) #8

Writer Rodney Barnes

Penciller Georges Jeanty

Cover Artist David Nakayama

THE JEDI, THE WITCH AND THE WARLORD! The heroes race to prevent Grand Admiral Thrawn's escape!

Storm (2024) #5

Writer Murewa Ayodele

Penciller Lucas Werneck

Cover Artist Mateus Manhanini

OBLIVION WAITS…NO LONGER! Trivial is the fight with DOCTOR DOOM, SORCERER SUPREME. For in a realm beyond our own, in the DIMENSION OF MANIFESTATIONS, a trial-by-combat brews between ETERNITY (the physical embodiment of our universe) and OBLIVION (the physical embodiment of the void). The fate of our universe is at stake. Who shall fight on behalf of our universe if not ORORO MUNROE – the ETERNAL STORM? And how will she fare against the ageless primordial behemoth that is OBLIVION?

The Amazing Spider-Man (2022) #68

Writer Justina Ireland

Penciller Andrea Broccardo

Cover Artist Patrick Gleason

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! The Scions of Cytorrak are too much and Spider-Man has used up ALL of his lives. Is this the FINAL death of Spider-Man!?

Ultimate Black Panther (2024) #13

Writer Bryan Edward Hill

Penciller Stefano Caselli

Cover Artist Stefano Caselli

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER: YEAR TWO STARTS HERE! With MOON KNIGHT defeated and the Maker's Council forced to regroup, T'Challa must learn the secrets of vibranium – because his very life and soul are at risk! The SORCERER SUPREME can help understand the truth of the terrifying element that built Wakanda, but her aid comes with a price…

Ultimate Wolverine (2025) #2

Writer Christopher Condon

Penciller Alessandro Cappuccio

Cover Artist Alessandro Cappuccio

THE MAKER'S COUNCIL AND THEIR ULTIMATE WEAPON! Colossus, Omega Red and Magik put the Ultimate Wolverine to the test by seeing how well he handles the OPPOSITION, a group fighting for mutant liberation!

Werewolf by Night: Red Band (2024) #7

Writer Jason Loo

Cover Artist E.M. Gist

THE MOTHER OF ALL MONSTERS! Still biding her time after BLOOD HUNT: MIDNIGHT SONS, the most fatale femme in all of Mighty Marveldom, LILITH, sets her sights on a glorious and horrifying return! With ELSA BLOODSTONE'S blood on her hands, and plans for the Darkholdian blood flowing through Jack Russell's veins, Lilith isn't the only Elder Demon who stands at the precipice of a glorious comeback…

Wolverine: Revenge (2024) #5

Writer Jonathan Hickman

Penciller Greg Capullo

Cover Artist Greg Capullo

TIME HEALS NOTHING! Not even a mutant healing factor can restore the gouge in WOLVERINE's soul. Generations later, revenge is served cold, as the unspeakable crimes are paid for. SNIKT, &#@$#&$s! Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo's legendary conclusion to their already legendary miniseries!

Wolverine: Revenge – Red Band (2024) #5

Writer Jonathan Hickman

Penciller Greg Capullo

Cover Artist Greg Capullo

Witness the blood-soaked conclusion of WOLVERINE: REVENGE #5 – no-holds-barred! Expanded and bloodier in the Red Band edition featuring exclusive pages! Polybagged to contain the explicit violence!

Infinity Watch (2024) #2

Landy Balam Larroca

X-Factor (2024) #7

Writer Mark Russell

Penciller Robert Quinn

Cover Artist Greg Land

THERE'S A NEW MAN IN CHARGE! Angel returns to lead X-Factor, just as Emperor Doom will lead the world to glory! But, in the utopic domain of the magnanimous Doom, what could X-Factor's mission be? And what could bring them to a small nation on the island of…Genosha?!

X-Force (2024) #8

Thorne To Segovia

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (2024) #3

Gage Gapstur Romero

Feburary 26th, 2025

Blade: Red Band (2024) #5

Writer Bryan Edward Hill

Penciller C.F. Villa

Cover Artist David Yardin

Facing a new foe as the world changes overnight, BLADE and his new partner ELENA have no choice but to face former monster hunter PONTIUS VAN HELSING and his vampiric cult head-on! Armed with arcane knowledge and vampiric magic and emboldened by the continued upheaval across the Marvel Universe, Pontius is ready and waiting for a fight – and eager to add the fangs of the Daywalker as another trophy to his collection!

Fantastic Four (2022) #29

North Smith Cassara

Hellhunters (2024) #3

Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Penciller Adam Gorham

Cover Artist Jonas Scharf

PATRIOT GAMES! When the Hellhunters' methods prove too ruthless for Captain America, they accidentally recruit their secret weapon, their most lethal and ruthless member yet 15-year-old BUCKY BARNES! With Bucky on the team and victory in Europe in the balance, will the Hellhunters be enough to face the cosmic Nazi Hellspawn known as CALPHAEL?

Hellverine (2024) #3

Writer Benjamin Percy

Penciller Raffaele Ienco

Cover Artist kunkka

SPIRITS OF THE PAST WREAK VENGEANCE! AKIHIRO confronts the spirits of the dead at his birthplace in Japan! But what does BAGRA-GHUL want with them, and how is the demon linked to MEPHISTO? HELLVERINE is caught between two worlds…and only the combined will of Akihiro and Bagra-ghul will cut through the hellspawn in their way!

Iron Man (2024) #5

Writer Spencer Ackerman

Cover Artist Yasmine Putri

WELCOME TO CHICAGO'S OWN LITTLE LATVERIA! Where the streets are clean and the rent is always rising! Now that the Heat is here, you can be assured of the absolute protection of private property. And if you hear the occasional scream, that's just the price of safety. If your neighbors disappear, don't ask where they've gone, ask when renovations will start. And when do-gooders in suits show up, just stay away from the flames. Guest-starring Ironheart!

Rogue: The Savage Land (2025) #2

Writer Tim Seeley

Penciller Zulema Scotto Lavina

Cover Artist Kaare Andrews

CUT OFF FROM THE X-MEN?! Rogue races to rescue Ka-Zar and discover what is happening to the Savage Land. But can she outrun her past, or is this ancient world her perdition? The Savage Land has a new god, but is she merciful?

Sabretooth: The Dead Don't Talk (2024) #3

Writer Frank Tieri

Penciller Michael Sta. Maria

Cover Artist Rafael De Latorre

SABRETOOTH MEETS HIS MATCH! The underworld of 1900s NYC is heating up – and we mean literally! From the mean streets of K'UN-LUN to the even meaner streets of the Five Points comes… DRAGONFIRE! Looks like deep-fried SABRETOOTH may be on the menu, True Believers…

Sentinels (2024) #5

Writer Alex Paknadel

Penciller Justin Mason

Cover Artist Justin Mason

Warden Ellis and Director Trask's plans for Graymalkin Prison come into view as the Sentinels battle to keep hold of themselves. Will the team be able to complete their final mission to free the prison's most dangerous inmate? And what will become of them when their masters are ready to upgrade?

The Amazing Spider-Man (2022) #68

Writer Christos Gage

Penciller Mark Buckingham

Cover Artist Mark Buckingham

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! With Spider-Man now DEAD, it's up to the X-Men to win the day and save the universe. But why are they fighting EACH OTHER?!?!

TVA (2024) #3

Blair Balam Perez

Ultimate X-Men (2024) #12

Writer PEACH MOMOKO

Penciller PEACH MOMOKO

Cover Artist PEACH MOMOKO

SHOWDOWN WITH THE SHADOW KING! Maystorm leads her team of masked mutants in a climactic battle against Shadow King! But the confrontation leads to a huge rift between best friends Maystorm and Armor…

West Coast Avengers (2024) #4

Duggan Kim Harvey

X-Men #12

Writer : Jed Mackay

Penciller: Netho Diaz

Cover Artist: Ryan Stegman

PLANETFALL! A deadly cadre of warriors pursue their target to Earth, a target making a beeline to the X-Men's home territory of Alaska! But who is this fugitive, and what grim portents do they carry for the X-Men?

