Tyler Boss & Martin Simmonds' Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera
Tyler Boss & Martin Simmonds' Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera from Skybound and Image Comics in February 2026
Article Summary
- Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera launches in February 2026 from Skybound and Image Comics.
- Written by Tyler Boss with art by Martin Simmonds, this is a fresh horror take on the classic ghost story.
- Christine's fate unravels as violence haunts the Paris Opera House and the Phantom's secrets are revealed.
- Features multiple premium covers and continues Skybound’s Eisner-nominated Universal Monsters comics line.
Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics continue their Universal Monsters revival train with Universal Monsters: The Phantom of the Opera, a four-issue limited series written by Tyler Boss (You'll Do Bad Things) with art by Martin Simmonds (Universal Monsters: Dracula, The Department of Truth). The series launches at the end of February. Deep beneath the Paris Opera House, someone's tuning up the organ again… and it's not for a matinee of Cats…
Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera #1 by Tyler Boss & Martin Simmonds
A young soprano, Christine, finds her career in chaos after a series of violent crimes plagues the Paris Opera House. But the show must go on, and Christine will discover that no one – especially the mysterious voice whispering from the eaves – is what they seem. As an old friend returns to investigate these surprising attacks, Christine will discover her connection to the truth and the man known as…THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. The Phantom of the Opera will thrill fans new and old with a twist no one sees coming!
Simmonds, fresh off his Eisner-nominated painted Universal Monsters: Dracula, says "I'm very excited to be returning to the world of the Universal Monsters… there's no better setting for our supernatural horror story than the beautiful architecture of the Paris Opera House and the streets of early 20th Century Paris."
"What separates the Phantom of the Opera from the other Universal Monsters is that it's the only ghost story of the lot," says Tyler Boss. "With the Paris Opera House as our haunted site, and a production of Faust about to be performed, I couldn't imagine a more perfect collaborator to breathe life into the Phantom of the Opera than Martin Simmonds."
Skybound Senior Editor Diegs Lopez calls it "a beautifully horrific tale… filled with grit, tension, and all the makings of an operatic nightmare," adding that Boss and Simmonds are delivering a take on the Phantom "fans have never experienced but will be sure to devour."
This marks the sixth entry in Skybound's bestselling modern Universal Monsters line, following:
- James Tynion IV & Martin Simmonds' Dracula
- Ram V, Dan Watters & Matthew Roberts' Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives!
- Michael Walsh's Frankenstein
- Faith Erin Hicks' The Mummy
- James Tynion IV & DANI's The Invisible Man
More monster books are already in the pipeline – because apparently the Energon Universe isn't enough to keep Robert Kirkman's empire busy.
- Cover A – Martin Simmonds
- Cover B – Joshua Middleton
- Cover C – 1:10 Connecting Variant by Anwita Citriya
- Cover D – 1:25 "Classic Horror" B&W by Joshua Middleton
- Cover E – 1:50 Incentive by Rosemary Valero-O'Connell
- Cover F – 1:75 Incentive by David Talaski
- Cover G – 1:100 Foil Incentive by Baldemar Rivas
- Cover H – Blank Sketch Cover
- Cover I – Special "Mask" Cover by Andrea Milana & Jillian Crab ($5.99)