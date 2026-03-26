Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Mondo Debuts New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1/6 Leonardo

Mondo is back with their next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1/6 Scale Figure as Leonardo is ready for his next mission

Mondo's new 1/6 scale TMNT line is a bold step for collectors, bringing the heroes in a half-shell to life like never before. Designed for fans who want more than nostalgia, this line merges the gritty realism of the original Eastman & Laird comics with the vibrant, heroic charm of the classic animated series. These figures bring something truly new to the table, capturing not specific styles but the legacy that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have brought to life over the years. Donatello kicked off this new 1/6 scale line first, and now Leonardo is following with a new Timed Edition figure.

The disciplined leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is ready for action and stands 10" tall. Leo comes with over 25 points of articulation and loads of accessories, including his dual katanas, a variety of alternate heads, and plenty of extra hands. The way of the ninja is beautifully captured here with a Hooded Shinobi head, Oni Samurai Face Mask, fabric hood, and extra weapons to take the fight to the Foot clan. Pre-orders for the Timed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo 1/6 Scale Figure are already live on the Mondo Shop. Leo will only be available to pre-order until April 7, 2026, and he is expected to release in December 2026.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Leonardo 1/6 Scale Figure

"Battle against the forces of the Foot and Dimension X with the leader of the TMNT, the latest figure in our new TMNT Mondoverse 1/6 Scale Line! Complete with enough swappable accessories to create multiple heroic looks, our Leonardo 1/6 Scale Figure is ready to stealthily scale the rooftops and slice through Roadkill Rodneys with elite ninja training and upgraded weapons courtesy of his brother, Donatello!"

INCLUDES

Leonardo Figure

Four Portraits Neutral Meditation Angry Hooded Shinobi

Swappable Pupils Eyes Swappable White Eyes

Pairs of Wrapped Hands Ninja Tekkokagi Claw Hands Bare Hands Ninja Shikoku Claw Hands



Oni Samurai Face Mask

Removable Shoulder, Shin, Elbow, and Knee Guards

x2 Eye Mask Tie Attachments

Katanas with Sheaths

Odachi Blade

x2 Tanto Blades with Sheaths

Kusarigama

x3 Kunai Blades

x3 Shuriken

Push Blade

Small Push Blade

Turtle Communicator

Posable Fabric Ninja Hood and Scarf

Roadkill Rodney Accessory Figure with Posable Arms and Blaster Attachment

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