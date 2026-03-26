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Hasbro Announces New Transformers Icons Optimus Prime Figure

Get ready to add a brand new hero to your collection as the Transformers Icons Optimus Prime is ready to roll out

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Article Summary

  • Hasbro unveils a new Transformers Icons Optimus Prime that turns into the Autobot logo, not a truck.
  • This 6.75-inch collectible features detailed sculpting and converts in 25 transformation steps.
  • Includes a display stand and blaster for dynamic display in both robot and Autobot symbol modes.
  • Priced at $46.99 and set for release in September 2026, pre-orders available now on Hasbro Pulse.

Get ready for a wild and creative twist on one of the most iconic Autobots ever, as Hasbro has debuted its latest Transformers release. Say hello to the Transformers Icons Optimus Prime and goodbye to the usual semi-truck transformation. This Optimus doesn't roll out on wheels; instead, he morphs into the Autobot logo itself, literally turning into a symbol of heroism and leadership! Standing around 6.75" tall, this version of Optimus Prime is packed with sculpted detail and converts into the iconic Autobot Logo in just 25 steps.

Hasbro was sure to include a blaster and a display stand for this release, letting fans show him off in robot mode or in his logo glory. This is a very interesting release for the Transformers line, and it will be fun to see more arrive in the future. Possibly a Decepticon Logo Megatron or an Optimus Primal for a Maximals Logo? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, Transformers fans can pre-order this Icons Optimus Prime right now on Hasbro Pulse. He is priced at $46.99,  set to ship in September 2026, and is on the lookout for more releases to build your collection today. Rollout!

Transformers Icons Optimus Prime

"Display your faction allegiance with the Icons Optimus Prime collectible. In Transformers lore, the Autobot logo was originally known as the "First Face," an ancient symbol adopted by modern-day Autobots to represent their faction."

  • This display-worthy Icons Optimus Prime figure features a unique conversion between class robot mode and Autobot symbol.
  • In robot mode, Voyager Class Transformers action figure is 6.75 inches (17 cm) tall.
  • Transformers figure converts between bot and symbol modes in 25 steps.
  • Includes a display stand for use with the Autobot symbol. Also comes with a blaster for dynamic poses in robot mode.
  • Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses.

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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