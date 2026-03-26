Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers
Hasbro Announces New Transformers Icons Optimus Prime Figure
Get ready to add a brand new hero to your collection as the Transformers Icons Optimus Prime is ready to roll out
Article Summary
- Hasbro unveils a new Transformers Icons Optimus Prime that turns into the Autobot logo, not a truck.
- This 6.75-inch collectible features detailed sculpting and converts in 25 transformation steps.
- Includes a display stand and blaster for dynamic display in both robot and Autobot symbol modes.
- Priced at $46.99 and set for release in September 2026, pre-orders available now on Hasbro Pulse.
Transformers Icons Optimus Prime
"Display your faction allegiance with the Icons Optimus Prime collectible. In Transformers lore, the Autobot logo was originally known as the "First Face," an ancient symbol adopted by modern-day Autobots to represent their faction."
- This display-worthy Icons Optimus Prime figure features a unique conversion between class robot mode and Autobot symbol.
- In robot mode, Voyager Class Transformers action figure is 6.75 inches (17 cm) tall.
- Transformers figure converts between bot and symbol modes in 25 steps.
- Includes a display stand for use with the Autobot symbol. Also comes with a blaster for dynamic poses in robot mode.
- Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses.
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