Hasbro Announces New Transformers Icons Optimus Prime Figure

Get ready for a wild and creative twist on one of the most iconic Autobots ever, as Hasbro has debuted its latest Transformers release. Say hello to the Transformers Icons Optimus Prime and goodbye to the usual semi-truck transformation. This Optimus doesn't roll out on wheels; instead, he morphs into the Autobot logo itself, literally turning into a symbol of heroism and leadership! Standing around 6.75" tall, this version of Optimus Prime is packed with sculpted detail and converts into the iconic Autobot Logo in just 25 steps.

Hasbro was sure to include a blaster and a display stand for this release, letting fans show him off in robot mode or in his logo glory. This is a very interesting release for the Transformers line, and it will be fun to see more arrive in the future. Possibly a Decepticon Logo Megatron or an Optimus Primal for a Maximals Logo? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, Transformers fans can pre-order this Icons Optimus Prime right now on Hasbro Pulse. He is priced at $46.99, set to ship in September 2026, and is on the lookout for more releases to build your collection today. Rollout!