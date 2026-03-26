Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, skeletor

Mattel Debuts Exclusive James Jean Coral Skeletor and Panthor

Mattel has teamed up with contemporary artist James Jean to re-envision new collectibles for the Masters of the Universe

Article Summary Mattel unveils a limited-edition Skeletor and Panthor set designed by artist James Jean

Features intricate coral-themed armor and weapons, reimagining Skeletor’s classic villainous look

Fully articulated figures with removable accessories and unique display packaging

Pre-orders live on Mattel Creations for $100, with an April 2026 release date

Mattel has just debuted a stunning reinvention of one of pop culture's most notorious villains, transforming him from a classic cartoon baddie into a work of art you can hold in your hands. Designed by acclaimed contemporary artist James Jean, Masters of the Universe Skeletor is back and ready to conquer Eternia once again. This figure blends villainy with style, giving Skeletor a flowing, almost organic look that almost feels alive. His armor is sculpted with intricate coral patterns and will stand 6" tall with 14 points of articulation. Masters of the Universe Skeletor will be paired with his mount, Panthor, who comes in at 7" tall and has 12 points of articulation.

Skeletor feels like a true commander of chaos here, as he is ready to dominate both the battlefield and your Masters of the Universe shelf. Unlike standard action figures, this version doesn't just capture the character; it captures the essence of evil as envisioned through an artistic lens. James Jeans brought the fury of Skeletor to life with this impressive release that also features removable coral armor, coral weapons, and a themed saddle for Panthor. Pair this beauty with the James Jean Floral He-Man for a truly special display, as their packaging is meant to be displayed together. Pre-orders for MOTU x James Jean Skeletor and Panthor 2-Pack are already live on Mattel Creations for $100 with an April 2026 release.

James Jean Coral Skeletor and Panthor

"Contemporary artist James Jean has re-envisioned Skeletor and Panthor, inspired by the epic battles of Eternia and the composition of the Leonardo da Vinci painting "Battle of Anghiari." The coral-like armor enveloping rider and steed is regal, bold, and brash; its deep red tone reflects the pulse of blood, anger, and raw emotion. The evil Lord of Destruction stands poised to attack without mercy and uncover the secrets of Castle Grayskull. Pair this with the He-Man and Battle Cat 2-Pack (sold separately) to fully immerse yourself in Jean's exploration of the relationship between good and evil."

Skeletor includes coral-styled chest armor, gauntlets, and waist armor

Panthor is equipped with a coral-styled saddle and helmet

Skeletor wields a stylized Havoc Staff and sword, and comes with extra hands

Window-box packaging features a unique mirrored box structure, intended for display with the He-Man and Battle Cat 2-Pack (sold separately)

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