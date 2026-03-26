Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: joker, mafex, medicom

Return to Gotham with Medicom's New Joaquin Phoenix Joker Figure

Medicom is back with a brand new selection of collectible figures for their MAFEX line including the chaos from Joker

Article Summary Medicom debuts a stunning MAFEX No.309 Joker figure based on Joaquin Phoenix’s acclaimed 2019 film performance

Includes five swappable heads, signature props like the talk show chair, stairway diorama, and more extras

Faithful sculpting and dynamic articulation capture Arthur Fleck’s chaotic transformation into the Joker

Pre-orders are open now at $339.99, with an expected release date set for February 2027

In 2019, Joker redefined what a comic‑book movie could be by turning the story of Gotham's most infamous villain into a more raw, psychological character study. Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, the movie strips away the usual superhero spectacle to focus just on Arthur Fleck. This struggling clown and aspiring comedian falls into chaos and violence through isolation, mental health struggles, and constant societal rejection. The sequel turns that madness into a musical, but fans can now turn back time with Medicom as they debut a new and pricey MAFEX Joker figure.

The new MAFEX Joker No.309 figure beautifully captures the cinematic transformation of Joaquin's performance in 6" style. Medicom did not hold back with this release as he comes with five swappable facial expressions, extra hands, and a few props. This will include a talk show chair, a joke book, flowers, a clown mask, a stairway diorama base, and a pistol. The figure's detailed sculpt and articulation perfectly capture the madness of Arthur and will be a must-have for any Joker fans. Pre-orders for this new MAFEX figure are already live for a whopping $339.99 with a February 2027 release.

MAFEX No.309 The Joker Action Figure

"Who's laughing now?! Medicom Toy is thrilled to present a new action figure that's giggling at the seams with The Joker! Inspired by the blockbuster DC Comics film, this version of the Clown Prince of Crime captures the essence of Joaquin Phoenix after he has embraced his true nature and donned his iconic red, yellow and blue suit and applied his joker makeup. With dynamic detailing, MAFEX's trademark articulation and awesome accessories including the infamous "Joker steps" stairway, you'll be able to re-enact your favorite moments from the film with perfect accuracy! It's time to embrace the madness and add this terrifying figure to your collection today!"

Box Contents

The Joker figure

5 Interchangeable head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Pistol

Talk show chair

Notebook

Flowers

Clown mask

"Joker steps" stairway

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