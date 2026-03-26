Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Fallout, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Elite Edition Fallout 76 Nuka Cola T-60 Figure Debuts

McFarlane Toys is back with a new Elite Edition figure from Fallout 76 as they debut the Nuka Cola T-60 Power Armor Gold Label

The T‑60 Power Armor is a suit of powered armor from the Fallout universe, which is mainly seen in Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 games. It was developed before the Great War as an improved successor to the older T‑45 model, and was intended to give American troops more protection on the battlefield. According to the in-game lore, the U.S. Army began issuing T‑60 units after the Battle of Anchorage, using them both domestically and abroad up until the bombs dropped. A variety of special variants can be found throughout the Wasteland, including some themed deco, including for Nuka Cola.

Nuka Cola has now teamed up with McFarlane Toys for the next McFarlane Toys Elite Edition figure. The Fallout 76 Nuka Cola T-60 (Gold Label) is here and will surely be a nice addition to your growing McFarlane Fallout collection. Coming in at 7" tall, this T-60 Power Armor has 15 points of articulation and an exclusive Nuka Cola deco. Take on the Wasteland with a nice set of accessories with a variety of pistols, a machine gun, Black Diamond Sword, and an Alien Blaster. Fans can find this beauty at GameStop Stores for $49.99, and it is set to release in April 2026.

McFarlane Toys Elite Edition Fallout 76 Nuka Cola T-60

"Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit the, Embark on a new quest for the Overseer, forge alliances with competing factions, and uncover the truth of what's hidden in the mountains."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale deluxe figure featured in exclusive Nuka Cola themed paint deco

Based on Bethesda's Fallout video game series and designed with Deluxe Articulation with up to 15 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes TONS of accessories: short plasma pistol, laser pistol, T-60 pistol, Gauss minigun, light machine gun, Black Diamond Sword, alien blaster pistol, 4 alternate hands, art card and display base

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