Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe, mattel

Exclusive James Jean Floral He-Man and Battle Cat Set Revealed

Mattel has teamed up with contemporary artist James Jean to re-envision new collectibles for the Masters of the Universe

Article Summary James Jean and Mattel reimagine He-Man and Battle Cat with intricate floral armor and fine art elements.

This premium 2-Pack collectible features 6" He-Man and 7" Battle Cat with multiple articulation points.

Packaging boasts mirrored boxes and exclusive artwork packed with hidden Easter eggs for He-Man fans.

Pre-orders now live for $100 on Mattel Creations; release date set for April 10, 2026.

Eternia gets a makeover as Mattel Creations has just unveiled some brand new artistic Masters of the Universe collectibles. The James Jean He-Man and Battle Cat 2-Pack is a brand new premium collectible release that reimagines two iconic Masters of the Universe characters through the artistic vision of contemporary illustrator James Jean. Instead of being a standard toy set, it's designed more like a fusion of fine art and action figures, targeting collectors as much as fans.

This Foral He-Man comes in at 6" tall with 14 points of articulation and reflects the sense of peace and light that he has captured in Eternia. He-Man will also come with his companion Battle Cat, who will come in at 7" tall, have 12 points of articulation, and have his own floral armor. This Masters of the Universe collab will also. Pre-orders for the James Jean Floral He-Man and Battle Cat 2-Pack are already live on Mattel Creations for $100 with an April 10, 2026, release.

James Jean Floral He-Man and Battle Cat

"Contemporary artist James Jean has re-envisioned He-Man and Battle Cat, inspired by the epic battles of Eternia and the composition of the Leonardo da Vinci painting "Battle of Anghiari." The flora armor enveloping rider and steed conveys harmony; its jade-inspired tone reflects a sense of peace, goodness, and light. As presented here, the Most Powerful Man in the Universe is a presence as natural and unlimited as the sky itself. Pair this with the Skeletor and Panthor 2-Pack (sold separately) to fully immerse yourself in Jean's exploration of the relationship between good and evil."

He-Man comes with floral-styled chest armor and extra hands

Battle Cat includes a floral-styled saddle and helmet

Window-box packaging features a unique mirrored box structure, intended for display with the Skeletor and Panthor 2-Pack (sold separately)

Outer box and inserts are layered with stunning artwork and Easter eggs

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